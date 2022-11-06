- Home
619 Spirits North Park 3015 Lincoln Ave
No reviews yet
3015 Lincoln Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Popular Items
Draft Cocktails
Pickle Tickle
619 Pickle vodka/lemon/lime/simple/tonic
Berry Pina
619 Original vodka/Coco Lopez/lime/blueberry
Spicy Berry
619 Scorpion Pepper vodka/mix berry/lemon
Cucumber Lemonade
619 Cucumber vodka/lemon/cucumber/simple
Pink Petal
619 Rose Petal vodka/7 Caves gin/raspberry/lemon/ginger simple/soda
Vodka Made Me Do It
619 Vodka Choices
Original/Cucumber/Coffee/Scorpion Pepper/Rose Petal/Pickle with your choice of mixer!
619 Martini
Mule
Choice of 619 vodka, a flavor, ginger beer, lime, bitters
Bloody Mary
Cold Brewtini
619 Coffee vodka/cold brew/simple/aquafaba or egg white
Melon Drop
619 Cucumber vodka/watermelon/lemon/mint simple
Rose Garden
619 Rose Petal vodka/elderflower liqueur/lemon/mint simple/soda
Blood Of the Scorpion
619 Scorpion Pepper vodka/Peche liqueur/orange/simple
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Drop
Did We Just Become Best Friends
Slushy
Rotating flavors Right is Rum/passion fruit/lime/simple Left is Vodka/strawberry/lemon/simple
Mojito Flight
Mojito
Malahat rum/lime/simple/mint/soda
Berry 75
Seven Caves Gin/lemon/blackberry/Champagne
Kelpin It Real
Seven Caves Gin/lemon/strawberry/simple/basil
Rings ofSaturn
Seven Caves gin/Falernum/orgeat/lemon/passion fruit
Negroni
Campari/Gin/Sweet Vermouth
Aperol Spritz
Aperol/Champagne/soda
Daiquiri
Rum/lime/simple
Long island
Gin Gimlet
Mai Tai
Whiskey Drinks
Temple of Doom
House whiskey blend/Peche Liqueur/lemon/simple/serrano bitters
San Diego Saddle
117 West Whiskey/lemon/strawberry/simple/ginger beer
Blackberry Sour
House Whiskey Blend/lemon/blackberry/simple/aquafaba or egg white
Old Fashioned
House Whiskey Blend/simple/house bitters
Manhattan
House Whiskey Blend/Sweet Vermouth/House Bitters
Whiskey Sour
Gold Rush
Paper Plane
Cans/Bottles
Thorn Barrio Lager
Bay City Juicy Gang
Nova Cactus Jalepeno
Nova Strawberry Coconut
Rotating Thorn Blueberry blonde
Hazy pale ale 16oz can
Modern Times Fruitlands
Thorn Tapache Pineapple Sour
Cali Creamin
Mammoth Brown
Gilly's
Tierra Madre
Bivouac SD Jam Cider
Bivouac Pineapple Pear Cider
N/A Beverages
Soda
Blackberry Limeade NA
Blackberry/lime/simple/soda
Strawberry Basil Lemonade NA
Strawberry/lemon/basil/simple/soda
Passionfruit Marg NA
Passionfruit/lime/bell pepper agave
Watermelon Mojito NA
Watermelon/lime/mint simple/soda
Dragonfruit Mule NA
Dragonfruit/lime/ginger beer
Ration Blonde Ale
Ration Citrus Hazy NA
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Redbull
Redbull SF
San Peliegrino
Pineapple Juice
Cold Brew
You Look Familiar
Brunch Drinks
Don't Make
I Could Snack On Something
Fries
Wings
6 Wings Choice of: scorpion pepper buffalo sauce, old bay dry rub, bbq, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, or kitchen sink
Brussel Sprouts
Parmesan, bacon, balsamic, and candied walnuts
Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Ceviche
Chips & Guacamole
Baked Pretzel
Charcuterie
Grilled Cheese Sticks
Ok We Can Share
Carne Asada Tacos
seasoned grilled steak, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, guacamole, corn tortilla
Pollo Asado Tacos
corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, chipotle ailoi, cotija cheese
Fish Tacos
corn tortilla, beer battered cod, aioli, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo, cabbage, and cilantro
Shrimp Tacos
Mussels
garlic rosemary champagne, toasted bread wedges