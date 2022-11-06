619 Spirits North Park 3015 Lincoln Ave

619 Spirits North Park imageView gallery
3015 Lincoln Ave

3015 Lincoln Ave

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

Wings
Traditional Burger
Fries

Draft Cocktails

Pickle Tickle

$9.00

619 Pickle vodka/lemon/lime/simple/tonic

Berry Pina

$9.00

619 Original vodka/Coco Lopez/lime/blueberry

Spicy Berry

$9.00

619 Scorpion Pepper vodka/mix berry/lemon

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

619 Cucumber vodka/lemon/cucumber/simple

Pink Petal

$9.00

619 Rose Petal vodka/7 Caves gin/raspberry/lemon/ginger simple/soda

Vodka Made Me Do It

619 Vodka Choices

$7.00

Original/Cucumber/Coffee/Scorpion Pepper/Rose Petal/Pickle with your choice of mixer!

619 Martini

$11.00

Mule

$9.00

Choice of 619 vodka, a flavor, ginger beer, lime, bitters

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cold Brewtini

$11.00

619 Coffee vodka/cold brew/simple/aquafaba or egg white

Melon Drop

$11.00

619 Cucumber vodka/watermelon/lemon/mint simple

Rose Garden

$12.00

619 Rose Petal vodka/elderflower liqueur/lemon/mint simple/soda

Blood Of the Scorpion

$10.00

619 Scorpion Pepper vodka/Peche liqueur/orange/simple

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Did We Just Become Best Friends

Slushy

$9.00

Rotating flavors Right is Rum/passion fruit/lime/simple Left is Vodka/strawberry/lemon/simple

Mojito Flight

$14.00Out of stock

Mojito

$10.00

Malahat rum/lime/simple/mint/soda

Berry 75

$12.00

Seven Caves Gin/lemon/blackberry/Champagne

Kelpin It Real

$10.00

Seven Caves Gin/lemon/strawberry/simple/basil

Rings ofSaturn

$11.00

Seven Caves gin/Falernum/orgeat/lemon/passion fruit

Negroni

$11.00

Campari/Gin/Sweet Vermouth

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol/Champagne/soda

Daiquiri

$10.00

Rum/lime/simple

Long island

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Whiskey Drinks

Temple of Doom

$11.00

House whiskey blend/Peche Liqueur/lemon/simple/serrano bitters

San Diego Saddle

$10.00

117 West Whiskey/lemon/strawberry/simple/ginger beer

Blackberry Sour

$12.00

House Whiskey Blend/lemon/blackberry/simple/aquafaba or egg white

Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Whiskey Blend/simple/house bitters

Manhattan

$12.00

House Whiskey Blend/Sweet Vermouth/House Bitters

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Cans/Bottles

Thorn Barrio Lager

$5.00

Bay City Juicy Gang

$8.00

Nova Cactus Jalepeno

$7.00

Nova Strawberry Coconut

$7.00

Rotating Thorn Blueberry blonde

$7.00

Hazy pale ale 16oz can

Modern Times Fruitlands

$7.00

Thorn Tapache Pineapple Sour

$7.00

Cali Creamin

$6.00

Mammoth Brown

$6.00

Gilly's

$5.00

Tierra Madre

$5.00

Bivouac SD Jam Cider

$7.00

Bivouac Pineapple Pear Cider

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Blackberry Limeade NA

$6.00

Blackberry/lime/simple/soda

Strawberry Basil Lemonade NA

$6.00

Strawberry/lemon/basil/simple/soda

Passionfruit Marg NA

$6.00

Passionfruit/lime/bell pepper agave

Watermelon Mojito NA

$6.00

Watermelon/lime/mint simple/soda

Dragonfruit Mule NA

$6.00

Dragonfruit/lime/ginger beer

Ration Blonde Ale

$6.00

Ration Citrus Hazy NA

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$6.00

Redbull SF

$6.00

San Peliegrino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

You Look Familiar

M&M Shot

$8.00

Mezcal/Montenegro

Fernet Shot

$8.00

Spaghet About it

$8.00

Gilly's lager/Aperol/lemon

Gilly's 12oz can

$5.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Blackberry Bellini

$8.00

Rhubarb Bellini

$7.00

Watermelon Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Craft Flavor

$4.00

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

Champagne

$7.00

AM Champagne

$3.00

AM Bloody Mary

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Don't Make

I Could Snack On Something

Fries

$6.00

Wings

$10.00

6 Wings Choice of: scorpion pepper buffalo sauce, old bay dry rub, bbq, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, or kitchen sink

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Parmesan, bacon, balsamic, and candied walnuts

Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Grilled Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Ok We Can Share

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.00

seasoned grilled steak, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, guacamole, corn tortilla

Pollo Asado Tacos

$10.00

corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, chipotle ailoi, cotija cheese

Fish Tacos

$12.00

corn tortilla, beer battered cod, aioli, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo, cabbage, and cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Mussels

$20.00

garlic rosemary champagne, toasted bread wedges

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Hummus Tray

$18.00

Eat Your Greens

Caprese Salad

$12.00

heirloom tomatos, mozzarella, basil, balsamic, sourdough

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmigiana grana and house made croutons

House Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Romaine/Arugula/Tomatoes/Onions/Cheese/Croutons

Side Salad

$3.00

Warm Brussel Caeser

$12.00Out of stock

Kind Of Like A Pizza

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

House marinara and cheese blend

Salty Pig Flatbread