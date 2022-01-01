Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve spaghetti

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Spaghetti Nero$25.00
brass-die black squid-ink spaghetti, lobster bisque sauce with octopus
More about Monello
Spaghetti Bolognese image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Pork Ragu, Basil, Parmasean Cheese, Thick Cut Spaghetti
More about Flamingo Deck
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti and Meatballs$20.00
Marinara sauce tossed with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and Dave's meatballs.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs$20.00
All time classic, can't go wrong
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
Item pic

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan$10.00
More about CUCINA sorella
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GLUTEN FREE SPAGHETTI$12.07
SPAGHETTI$9.75
LUNCH SPAGHETTI$8.50
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti alle Vongole$22.50
Spaghetti with Fresh Clams, Garlic & Parsley in a White Wine Sauce
Spaghetti Meatballs$21.75
Spaghetti in a Tomato Sauce with Housemade Meatballs
Spaghetti$22.00
More about Scuderie Italia
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Spaghetti$23.00
More about Rusticucina
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED SPAGHETTI SQUASH$23.00
roasted squash, garlic cream sauce, feta cheese, toasted baguette
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Wagyu Meatballs$18.00
Pomodoro sauce, house made Wagyu meatballs, shaved Parm, basil
Spaghetti Bolognese$17.00
House made Wagyu meat sauce, basil, parmesan
Spaghetti Alla Burrata$18.00
Pomodoro , basil, fresh burrata
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$14.00
Choice of garlic bread -OR- Greek salad
More about Olympic Cafe
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti alle Vongole$23.00
Homemade pasta with clams, parsley and garlic
Spaghetti alla Pescatora$27.00
Homemade pasta served with manila clams, mussels, shrimps and squids in red sauce
More about Oltre Mare
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Lasagna$14.75
Small Caps Signature Spaghetti$8.50
Caps Signature Spaghetti$12.75
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Spaghetti with Pesto Cream image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti with Pesto Cream$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Kee Mao$14.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.00
House marinara, spaghetti, and two meatballs.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA$17.95
Our house-made marinara simmers for hours, allowing ample time for the flavors to meld together into perfect harmony. Honestly, it's so good, you could eat it all on it's own. Topped with fresh Parmesan and Crusty Bread.
SPAGHETTI & VEGAN MEATBALLS$22.95
Our hearty and flavorful plant-based meatballs are a combination of chopped mushrooms, onion, flax seed, garlic, spices, nutritional yeast, chopped roasted walnuts and chickpea juice. Served swimming in our famous home-made marinara and sprinkled with house made Vegan Parmesan Cheese and a side of Crusty Bread (sauteed in a garlicy plant-based butter).
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$22.95
A hearty serving of a classic! Our homemade meatballs are a delicious combination of ground beef, ground pork, garlic, sauteed onion, and Italian seasonings just floating in our famous house-made marinara sauce. Topped with grated Parmesan and Crusty Bread.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$18.95
More about Siamo Napoli
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted spaghetti squash$24.00
More about Bare Back Grill
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Whole Wheat Bigoli (thick spaghetti)
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Allo Scoglio$31.00
Homemade Spaghetti, clams, mussels, shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato sauce, Calabrian Peperoncino and fresh parsley
Vegan Spaghetti e Polpette$26.00
Homemade Spaghetti, fresh tomato sauce, vegan "Polpette", vegan Parmigiano and basil
More about Cesarina

