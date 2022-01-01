Spaghetti in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
|Spaghetti Zafferano
|$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
|Spaghetti Nero
|$25.00
brass-die black squid-ink spaghetti, lobster bisque sauce with octopus
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
Pork Ragu, Basil, Parmasean Cheese, Thick Cut Spaghetti
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$20.00
Marinara sauce tossed with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and Dave's meatballs.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego
|Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$20.00
All time classic, can't go wrong
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan
|$10.00
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|GLUTEN FREE SPAGHETTI
|$12.07
|SPAGHETTI
|$9.75
|LUNCH SPAGHETTI
|$8.50
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Spaghetti alle Vongole
|$22.50
Spaghetti with Fresh Clams, Garlic & Parsley in a White Wine Sauce
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$21.75
Spaghetti in a Tomato Sauce with Housemade Meatballs
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Zucchini Spaghetti
|$23.00
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.50
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|ROASTED SPAGHETTI SQUASH
|$23.00
roasted squash, garlic cream sauce, feta cheese, toasted baguette
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Spaghetti Wagyu Meatballs
|$18.00
Pomodoro sauce, house made Wagyu meatballs, shaved Parm, basil
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$17.00
House made Wagyu meat sauce, basil, parmesan
|Spaghetti Alla Burrata
|$18.00
Pomodoro , basil, fresh burrata
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
Choice of garlic bread -OR- Greek salad
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Spaghetti alle Vongole
|$23.00
Homemade pasta with clams, parsley and garlic
|Spaghetti alla Pescatora
|$27.00
Homemade pasta served with manila clams, mussels, shrimps and squids in red sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Lasagna
|$14.75
|Small Caps Signature Spaghetti
|$8.50
|Caps Signature Spaghetti
|$12.75
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Spaghetti with Pesto Cream
|$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$14.00
House marinara, spaghetti, and two meatballs.
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI & MARINARA
|$17.95
Our house-made marinara simmers for hours, allowing ample time for the flavors to meld together into perfect harmony. Honestly, it's so good, you could eat it all on it's own. Topped with fresh Parmesan and Crusty Bread.
|SPAGHETTI & VEGAN MEATBALLS
|$22.95
Our hearty and flavorful plant-based meatballs are a combination of chopped mushrooms, onion, flax seed, garlic, spices, nutritional yeast, chopped roasted walnuts and chickpea juice. Served swimming in our famous home-made marinara and sprinkled with house made Vegan Parmesan Cheese and a side of Crusty Bread (sauteed in a garlicy plant-based butter).
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$22.95
A hearty serving of a classic! Our homemade meatballs are a delicious combination of ground beef, ground pork, garlic, sauteed onion, and Italian seasonings just floating in our famous house-made marinara sauce. Topped with grated Parmesan and Crusty Bread.
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Roasted spaghetti squash
|$24.00
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|Kid's Whole Wheat Bigoli (thick spaghetti)
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Spaghetti Allo Scoglio
|$31.00
Homemade Spaghetti, clams, mussels, shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato sauce, Calabrian Peperoncino and fresh parsley
|Vegan Spaghetti e Polpette
|$26.00
Homemade Spaghetti, fresh tomato sauce, vegan "Polpette", vegan Parmigiano and basil