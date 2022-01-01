Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve milkshakes

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MILKSHAKE$9.18
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$5.70
More about The Olive Cafe
Maggie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Milkshake$6.00
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Monster Milkshake$6.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Kouki Monster Milkshake$6.75
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake$5.99
16oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Beach Treats

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake$9.50
20oz freshly made milkshake!
More about Beach Treats

