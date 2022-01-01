Milkshakes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve milkshakes
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|MILKSHAKE
|$9.18
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$6.00
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Ube Monster Milkshake
|$6.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
|Kouki Monster Milkshake
|$6.75
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
|Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake
|$5.99
16oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.