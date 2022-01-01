Corn dogs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve corn dogs
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Corn Dogs
|$14.25
All the fun without the stick! These mini chicken corn dogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!
Chicago Not Dogs
4332 30th Street, San Diego
|Corn Dog
|$12.00
Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Lil' Corn Dogs
|$15.75
All the fun without the stick! These mini corndogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!
The Barn
2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
served with honey mustard
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|Grom Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.99
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Kid's Corn Dogs
|$6.50
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$11.00
Served with a side of yellow mustard & ketchup.