Corn dogs in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve corn dogs

Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dogs$14.25
All the fun without the stick! These mini chicken corn dogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

 

Chicago Not Dogs

4332 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog$12.00
Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.
More about Chicago Not Dogs
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Lil' Corn Dogs$15.75
All the fun without the stick! These mini corndogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!
More about Bub's at the Beach
Consumer pic

 

The Barn

2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
served with honey mustard
More about The Barn
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grom Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Kid's Corn Dogs$6.50
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$11.00
Served with a side of yellow mustard & ketchup.
More about Working Class
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$12.00
Served with homemade honey dijon sauce
More about Bayside Landing

