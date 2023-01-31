Point Loma Fish Shop 1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100
No reviews yet
1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
*Condiments/Utensils (Only given upon Request)
Add Utensils and Condiments
Please select this option if you would like us to include pairing condiments and utensils to your order. All bags will include napkins.
No Utensils or Condiments
Please select this option if you do not wish to have condiments or utensils added to your bag. Napkins and pairing sauces will be included. (example: cocktail and tartar will be included with a Fish and Chips, ketchup and malt vinegar will not.)
*Ahi
*Ahi Taco
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Ahi Sandwich
Ahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Ahi Salad
Ahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Ahi Plate
Ahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Albacore
*Albacore Taco
Albacore Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Albacore Sandwich
Albacore Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Albacore Salad
Albacore Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Albacore Plate
Albacore Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Diver Scallops
*Diver Scallop Taco
Diver Scallop Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Diver Scallop Sandwich
Diver Scallop Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Diver Scallop Salad
Diver Scallop Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Diver Scallop Plate
Diver Scallop Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Jumbo Shrimp
*Jumbo Shrimp Taco
Jumbo Shrimp Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich
Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Jumbo Shrimp Salad
Jumbo Shrimp Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Jumbo Shrimp Plate
Jumbo Shrimp Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Slipper Lobster
*Mahi Mahi
*Mahi Mahi Taco
Mahi Mahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Mahi Mahi Salad
Mahi Mahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Mahi Mahi Plate
Mahi Mahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Red Snapper
*Red Snapper Taco
Red Snapper Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Red Snapper Sandwich
Red Snapper Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Red Snapper Salad
Red Snapper Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Red Snapper Plate
Red Snapper Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Salmon
*Salmon Taco
Salmon Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Salmon Sandwich
Salmon Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Salmon Salad
Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Salmon Plate
Salmon Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Sea Bass
*Sea Bass Taco
Sea Bass Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Sea Bass Sandwich
Sea Bass Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Sea Bass Salad
Sea Bass Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Sea Bass Plate
Sea Bass Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Swordfish
*Swordfish Taco
Swordfish Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Swordfish Sandwich
Swordfish Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Swordfish Salad
Swordfish Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Swordfish Plate
Swordfish Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Yellowtail
*Yellowtail Taco
Yellowtail Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Yellowtail Sandwich
Yellowtail Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Yellowtail Salad
Yellowtail Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Yellowtail Plate
Yellowtail Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides
*Fish Shop Favorites
*Spicy Dorado Taco
Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with slaw, Sriracha aioli, and avocado lime drizzle, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Can not be made Dairy Free**
*TKO Taco
Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with shredded cabbage, mixed cheese, house cilantro white sauce, and tropical salsa on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Pineapple Express Taco
Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated in our Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with pineapple habanero BBQ sauce, lettuce, pineapple relish and toasted shredded coconut, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Great dairy free option
*Elote Taco
Elote Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Fish Shop Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**
*Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice garnish and sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**
*Fish Shop Scallops
Scallops marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**
*Ahi Poke Appetizer
Fresh Raw Ahi, marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, served with crispy wonton chips
*Ahi Poke Bowl
Fresh Raw Ahi marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, topped with Sriracha aioli and avocado lime drizzle, served over jasmine rice and seaweed salad with cucumbers and wontons
*Fried Calamari w/ Hot Peppers
Tossed with spicy cherry peppers, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
*More Fish Dishes
*Fish Shop Lumpia (2)
Fish Shop Lumpia (2) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**
*Fish Shop Lumpia (4)
Fish Shop Lumpia (4) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**
*Fish Shop Lumpia (6)
Fish Shop Lumpia (6) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**
*Crab Cake
Crab Cake - Served with a caramelized onion and horseradish remoulade
*Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
*Crab Cake Salad
Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Fish and Chips
Fish & Chips - Grilled or Fried Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
*Shrimp and Chips
Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
*COMBO Fish and Shrimp Chips
COMBO Fish and Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
*Smoked Salmon Sandwich
In-house Smoked Salmon, capers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, served with fries.
*Smoked Salmon Salad
Smoke Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Cold Items
*Shrimp Cocktail
Poached Shrimp served with cocktail sauce
*Ahi Sashimi
Ahi Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger
*Albacore Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger
*Mixed Sashimi
Mixed Ahi and Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger
*Chips & Pico
Our House made Pico de Gallo served with fresh made corn tortilla chips.
*Ceviches
*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Small
Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Large
Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Shrimp Ceviche Small
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Shrimp Ceviche Large
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Mixed Ceviche Small
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Mixed Ceviche Large
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Soups
*Clam Chowder Cup
Classic Clam Chowder
*Clam Chowder Bowl
Classic Clam Chowder
*Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
Classic Clam Chowder Served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for take out.
*Fish Shop Chowder Cup
Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage
*Fish Shop Chowder Bowl
Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage
*Fish Shop Chowder Bread Bowl
Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for takeout
*Fish Shop Fish Stew Small
Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**
*Fish Shop Fish Stew Large
Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**
*Sides
*Fries Small
*Fries Large
*Onion Rings Small
*Onion Rings Large
*Mixed Grain Rice Small
*Mixed Grain Rice Large
*Jasmine Rice Small
*Jasmine Rice Large
*Seasonal Veggies Small
*Seasonal Veggies Large
*Coleslaw Small
*Coleslaw Large
*Macaroni Salad Small
*Macaroni Salad Large
*Seaweed Salad Small
*Seaweed Salad Large
*Green Salad Small
*Green Salad Large
*Side Avocado 1/4
*Side of Corn Tortillas (2)
*Side of Flour Tortillas (2)
*Extra Side Chips
*Extra Side Poke Chips
*Sauces
*Tarter
*Cocktail
*Ranch
*Blue Cheese
*Thousand Island
*Herb Vinaigrette
*Citrus Vinaigrette
*Cilantro White Sauce
*Habanero BBQ
*Chipotle Aioli
*Sriracha Aioli
*Avocado Lime
*Sweet Chili Thai
*Horseradish Romoulade
*Oil & Vinegar
*Chipotle Glaze
*Teriyaki Glaze
*Lemon Butter
*Garlic Butter
*Kids Menu
*Kid's Grilled Cheese
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kid's Corn Dogs
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kid's Chicken Fingers
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kid's Quesadilla
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kid 1/2 Fish & Chips
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*Kids Mahi Rice Bowl
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
*Kid's Mahi Fish Salad
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
*Kid's Mahi Fish Plate
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.
*Kid's Salmon Rice Bowl
Kid's portion of Salmon served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
*Kid's Salmon Salad
Kid's portion of Salmon with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
*Kid's Salmon Plate
Kid's portion of Salmon, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.
*Kid's Red Snapper Bowl
Kid's portion of Red Snapper served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.
*Kid's Red Snapper Salad
Kid's portion of Red Snapper with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
*Kid's Red Snapper Plate
Kid's portion of Red Snapper, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
