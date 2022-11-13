- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Clairemont
- /
- GUILTEA CRAVINGS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
3,351 Reviews
$
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
Order Again
Popular Items
Premium Milk Tea
Customize Milk Tea
Create your own milk tea by picking 2 to 3 combination of any milk tea flavors.
House Milk Tea
One of our best selling | Loose leaf tea of Assam and black milk tea, brown sugar, white sugar, non dairy powder.
Jasmine Milk Tea
Premium loose leaf Jasmine green teas with non dairy creamer.
Thai Tea
Rich and creamy, one of our top seller | Brew Thai Tea Leaves with all-natural loose leaves, sugar, and half & half or milk alternative.
Taro Milk Tea
Premium loose leaf Jasmine green tea with Taro powder mix and sugar.
Pandan Milk Tea
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
Coconut Matcha Milk Tea
Our special combination of coconut milk mix with Matcha milk and sugar. One of our top seller.
Coconut Taro Milk Tea
Our special combination of coconut milk mix with taro milk tea, and sugar. Another top seller.
Dirty Milk Tea
The combination of our two best drinks. Half house milk tea with half Vietnamese coffee and coffee jelly.
Fruity Pebbles Milk Tea
Combination of strawberry Jasmine milk tea, taro milk tea top with Fruity Pebbles cereal. Only at GuilTea Cravings.
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Hokkaido royal milk with Assam tea, smooth and creamy. Non dairy cream. Can be made with milk alternative.
Vanilla Chai Tea
Just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating this perfect cup of Masala Chai tea. Can be made with milk alternative.
Matcha Milk Tea
Made with Premium Matcha from Japan, sugar, and in-house sea salt cream.
Strawberry Milk Tea
Made with Jasmine green tea, creamer, strawberry, sugar.
Artisan Coffee
GuilTea house coffee
Top seller | Vietnamese black coffee, condensed milk, and your choice of sea salt cream.
Vietnamese coffee
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
Sea salt coffee
Brewed in a traditional Vietnamese stainless-steel coffee filter called "phin" top with in-house sea salt cream. Bitter, salty, and lightly sweetened.
Hazelnut mocha coffee
Cold brewed black coffee with hazelnut creamer, chocolate, and top with sea salt cream.
Honey cinnamon latte
Two shots of espresso with longan honey, cinnamon, and cream.
Vanilla latte
Two shots of espresso, sugar, and top with in-house cream.
Caramel latte
Espresso with rich creamy caramel and in-house cream. Sweetness level 50% or more.
Mocha latte
Choose from milk chocolate or white chocolate with in-house sea salt cream. Sweetness level 50% or more.
Rose sea salt cream coffee
Dark roast black coffee with rose flavor sea salt cream.
Cappuccino
Hot double espresso with steamed milk
Latte (non sweet)
Espresso
Double shots espresso
Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water or cold water to create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance
Black coffee
A super-concentrated drip dark roast coffee
Power shot cups(two 4oz cups)
Two 4 oz cups each with 1 shot of espresso and sea salt cream.
Keto Cravings
Your Perfect Keto drink
Fully customize your own perfect keto drink
Vietnamese Keto Coffee
Black coffee, salted caramel collagen, cream, stevia | 3g net carbs
Snickerdoodle keto coffee
Black coffee, cinnamon MCT, unsweeten almond milk, stevia | 5g net carbs
Nootropic keto coffee
Black coffee, unsweetened oat milk, nootropic MCT, stevia | 5g net carbs | non dairy
Keto Thai Tea
Non sweet Thai tea, half & half, salted caramel MCT powder, stevia
Keto Strawberry Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea, half & half, Strawberry MCT powder, strawberry fruit, stevia | 5g net carbs
Keto Peanut Butter milk Tea
Non sweet black tea, almond milk, peanut butter MCT powder, stevia
Keto Jasmine coco milk tea
Premium Jasmine green tea, coconut milk, salted caramel MCT, stevia | 5g net carbs | non dairy
Watermelon Electrolytes
Replenish, rehydrate, recover
Keto Snickerdoodle Cookies
Made with almond flour, cream cheese, milk powder, cinnamon, and all natural monk fruit erythritol sweetener.
Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter, almond flour, eggs, butter, milk powder & erythritol with monk fruit.
Keto Basque Burnt Cheesecake
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, Monk Fruit sweetener, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 353 calories, 35.1g fat, 14.6g carbs, and 7.6g protein.
Keto Chaffle
|GF| all natural simple ingredients. Made with cheese, eggs, almond flour. 362 calories, 29.5g fat, 1.7g carbs, and 22.7g protein.
FruiTEA
Sea Salt Cream Tea
Fresh brew Jasmine green tea with in-house whipped cream.
Hibiscus Strawberry Tea
One of our top seller | Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry popping boba, non caffeinated | Non dairy.
Mango Madness
Refreshing Jasmine green tea with mango flavor syrup and (mango popping boba, mango jelly, mango fruit bits) | non dairy
Peach Blast
Peach-infused iced tea, cold and refreshing for all year round. Rainbow popping boba. Non dairy.
Tiki Tea
One of our top seller | a combination of passion fruit, strawberry hibiscus, and pineapple | non dairy
True Passion Fruit Tea
Hand extracted passion fruit, Jasmine green tea, sugar, and mango popping boba. | Non dairy.
Berry Beneficial
Probiotic fermented milk drink with strawberry and peach flavors top with sea salt cream.
Lemonade Green Tea
Refreshing lemonade Jasmine green tea with your choice of flavors | non dairy
Rose Cream Tea
Fresh Jasmine Green Tea
Fresh premium loose leaves Jasmine green tea
Hot Tea
Iced Blended Drink
Watermelon slushie (24oz)
Limited time: only for hot summer.
Avocado Smoothie (24oz)
A delicious, creamy and somewhat healthy smoothie make with fresh avocado and condensed milk. Top with house-made whipped cream.
Chamango Slush (24oz)
Non dairy. Chamoy, chili powder, tamarind candy top with real mango
Coco Taro Frappe (24oz)
A very creamy coconut and taro ice blended drink in 24 oz cup
Fruity Pebbles Frappe (24oz)
Creamy and delicious taste of Fruity Pebbles cereal.
Hibiscus Strawberry Peach Slush (24oz)
Hibiscus strawberry and peach flavors. Non-dairy
Lemonade Slush (24oz)
Your choice of strawberry, mango, peach, and pineapple lemonade slush.
Matcha Frappe (24oz)
A very creamy premium Japanese Matcha ice blended drink in 24 oz cup
Mocha Frappe (24oz)
Made with our Vietnamese coffee and caramel or milk chocolate
Oreo Frappe (24oz)
Oreo, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, whipped cream.
Passionate Mango (24oz)
Made with mango and passion fruit.
Fruit Smoothie (24oz)
Strawberry ice blended with real strawberry
Taro Frappe (24oz)
A very creamy with taro ice blended drink in 24 oz cup
Thai Tea Frappe (24oz)
A very creamy Thai tea ice blended drink in 24 oz cup
Macarons
GuilTEA macarons
Select the quantity. Pick out the flavors we have available when you arrive.
Character macarons
Please call us for availability. Hello Kitty(red velvet), Little Pig(strawberry), Panda(mango)
8 macarons (1 free)
Pick 8 regular macarons when you come in.
12 Macarons
Pretty box of 11 macarons that is perfect for that special person.
20 Macarons
20 variety best selling macarons in a beautiful gift box.
Ice Cream
Oreo macaron ice cream
Two Oreo cookies and cream macaron ice cream sandwiches.
Fruity Pebbles macaron ice cream
Two Fruit Pebbles macaron ice cream sandwiches.
French Vanilla macaron ice cream
Two premium French vanilla macaron ice cream sandwiches.
Churro Boba Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with fresh crunchy cinnamon churro, top with chocolate syrup boba, and in-house cream.
4 oz cup ice cream
Ice cream in a cup
Sweet GuilTEA Cravings
Guiltea variety cookies box (3 cookies)
Three variety cookies in a box
Brown butter chocolate chip cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
S'more chocolate chip cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
Milk Tea Cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. All-purpose flour, milk tea powder, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking soda.
Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Brown butter chocolate chip cookies with toffee bits
Fruity Pebbles cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. All-purpose flour, rice flour, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking soda.
Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
Almond cookies
Almond four, all-purpose flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract, and corn starch.
Ube cookies
Ube yam, all-purpose flour, butter, cream cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, ube extract, and baking powder.
Churro
Made to order and coated in cinnamon sugar.