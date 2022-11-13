Restaurant header imageView gallery

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

3,351 Reviews

$

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vietnamese coffee
Bánh Mì sandwich
Thai Tea

Premium Milk Tea

Limited time. Add sea salt cream | original | ube | panda | for FREE
Customize Milk Tea

Customize Milk Tea

$4.95+

Create your own milk tea by picking 2 to 3 combination of any milk tea flavors.

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$4.95

One of our best selling | Loose leaf tea of Assam and black milk tea, brown sugar, white sugar, non dairy powder.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Premium loose leaf Jasmine green teas with non dairy creamer.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.95

Rich and creamy, one of our top seller | Brew Thai Tea Leaves with all-natural loose leaves, sugar, and half & half or milk alternative.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Premium loose leaf Jasmine green tea with Taro powder mix and sugar.

Pandan Milk Tea

Pandan Milk Tea

$4.95

A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.

Coconut Matcha Milk Tea

Coconut Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95

Our special combination of coconut milk mix with Matcha milk and sugar. One of our top seller.

Coconut Taro Milk Tea

Coconut Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Our special combination of coconut milk mix with taro milk tea, and sugar. Another top seller.

Dirty Milk Tea

Dirty Milk Tea

$4.95

The combination of our two best drinks. Half house milk tea with half Vietnamese coffee and coffee jelly.

Fruity Pebbles Milk Tea

Fruity Pebbles Milk Tea

$4.95

Combination of strawberry Jasmine milk tea, taro milk tea top with Fruity Pebbles cereal. Only at GuilTea Cravings.

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95

Hokkaido royal milk with Assam tea, smooth and creamy. Non dairy cream. Can be made with milk alternative.

Vanilla Chai Tea

Vanilla Chai Tea

$4.95

Just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating this perfect cup of Masala Chai tea. Can be made with milk alternative.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95

Made with Premium Matcha from Japan, sugar, and in-house sea salt cream.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95

Made with Jasmine green tea, creamer, strawberry, sugar.

Artisan Coffee

GuilTea house coffee

GuilTea house coffee

$4.95+

Top seller | Vietnamese black coffee, condensed milk, and your choice of sea salt cream.

Vietnamese coffee

Vietnamese coffee

$4.95

Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.

Sea salt coffee

Sea salt coffee

$4.95+

Brewed in a traditional Vietnamese stainless-steel coffee filter called "phin" top with in-house sea salt cream. Bitter, salty, and lightly sweetened.

Hazelnut mocha coffee

Hazelnut mocha coffee

$4.95+

Cold brewed black coffee with hazelnut creamer, chocolate, and top with sea salt cream.

Honey cinnamon latte

Honey cinnamon latte

$4.95

Two shots of espresso with longan honey, cinnamon, and cream.

Vanilla latte

Vanilla latte

$4.95

Two shots of espresso, sugar, and top with in-house cream.

Caramel latte

Caramel latte

$4.95

Espresso with rich creamy caramel and in-house cream. Sweetness level 50% or more.

Mocha latte

Mocha latte

$4.95+

Choose from milk chocolate or white chocolate with in-house sea salt cream. Sweetness level 50% or more.

Rose sea salt cream coffee

Rose sea salt cream coffee

$4.95

Dark roast black coffee with rose flavor sea salt cream.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95

Hot double espresso with steamed milk

Latte (non sweet)

Latte (non sweet)

$4.95
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Double shots espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso shots topped with hot water or cold water to create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance

Black coffee

Black coffee

$3.75

A super-concentrated drip dark roast coffee

Power shot cups(two 4oz cups)

Power shot cups(two 4oz cups)

$4.45

Two 4 oz cups each with 1 shot of espresso and sea salt cream.

Keto Cravings

Eggs, cheese, and almond. Less than 5g carbs per chaffle. Additional toppings avocado, cream cheese, smoke salmon.
Your Perfect Keto drink

Your Perfect Keto drink

$4.95

Fully customize your own perfect keto drink

Vietnamese Keto Coffee

Vietnamese Keto Coffee

$5.95

Black coffee, salted caramel collagen, cream, stevia | 3g net carbs

Snickerdoodle keto coffee

Snickerdoodle keto coffee

$5.95

Black coffee, cinnamon MCT, unsweeten almond milk, stevia | 5g net carbs

Nootropic keto coffee

Nootropic keto coffee

$5.95

Black coffee, unsweetened oat milk, nootropic MCT, stevia | 5g net carbs | non dairy

Keto Thai Tea

Keto Thai Tea

$5.95

Non sweet Thai tea, half & half, salted caramel MCT powder, stevia

Keto Strawberry Milk Tea

Keto Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea, half & half, Strawberry MCT powder, strawberry fruit, stevia | 5g net carbs

Keto Peanut Butter milk Tea

Keto Peanut Butter milk Tea

$5.95

Non sweet black tea, almond milk, peanut butter MCT powder, stevia

Keto Jasmine coco milk tea

Keto Jasmine coco milk tea

$5.95

Premium Jasmine green tea, coconut milk, salted caramel MCT, stevia | 5g net carbs | non dairy

Watermelon Electrolytes

Watermelon Electrolytes

$4.95

Replenish, rehydrate, recover

Keto Snickerdoodle Cookies

Keto Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.50

Made with almond flour, cream cheese, milk powder, cinnamon, and all natural monk fruit erythritol sweetener.

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.50

Peanut butter, almond flour, eggs, butter, milk powder & erythritol with monk fruit.

Keto Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Keto Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$5.95+

|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, Monk Fruit sweetener, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 353 calories, 35.1g fat, 14.6g carbs, and 7.6g protein.

Keto Chaffle

Keto Chaffle

$3.95

|GF| all natural simple ingredients. Made with cheese, eggs, almond flour. 362 calories, 29.5g fat, 1.7g carbs, and 22.7g protein.

FruiTEA

Sea Salt Cream Tea

Sea Salt Cream Tea

$3.50+

Fresh brew Jasmine green tea with in-house whipped cream.

Hibiscus Strawberry Tea

Hibiscus Strawberry Tea

$4.75

One of our top seller | Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry popping boba, non caffeinated | Non dairy.

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$4.75

Refreshing Jasmine green tea with mango flavor syrup and (mango popping boba, mango jelly, mango fruit bits) | non dairy

Peach Blast

Peach Blast

$4.75

Peach-infused iced tea, cold and refreshing for all year round. Rainbow popping boba. Non dairy.

Tiki Tea

Tiki Tea

$4.75

One of our top seller | a combination of passion fruit, strawberry hibiscus, and pineapple | non dairy

True Passion Fruit Tea

True Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75

Hand extracted passion fruit, Jasmine green tea, sugar, and mango popping boba. | Non dairy.

Berry Beneficial

Berry Beneficial

$4.75Out of stock

Probiotic fermented milk drink with strawberry and peach flavors top with sea salt cream.

Lemonade Green Tea

Lemonade Green Tea

$4.75+

Refreshing lemonade Jasmine green tea with your choice of flavors | non dairy

Rose Cream Tea

Rose Cream Tea

$4.75
Fresh Jasmine Green Tea

Fresh Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50+

Fresh premium loose leaves Jasmine green tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Blended Drink

Watermelon slushie (24oz)

Watermelon slushie (24oz)

$6.45

Limited time: only for hot summer.

Avocado Smoothie (24oz)

Avocado Smoothie (24oz)

$6.45

A delicious, creamy and somewhat healthy smoothie make with fresh avocado and condensed milk. Top with house-made whipped cream.

Chamango Slush (24oz)

Chamango Slush (24oz)

$6.45

Non dairy. Chamoy, chili powder, tamarind candy top with real mango

Coco Taro Frappe (24oz)

Coco Taro Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

A very creamy coconut and taro ice blended drink in 24 oz cup

Fruity Pebbles Frappe (24oz)

Fruity Pebbles Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

Creamy and delicious taste of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Hibiscus Strawberry Peach Slush (24oz)

Hibiscus Strawberry Peach Slush (24oz)

$6.45

Hibiscus strawberry and peach flavors. Non-dairy

Lemonade Slush (24oz)

Lemonade Slush (24oz)

$6.45

Your choice of strawberry, mango, peach, and pineapple lemonade slush.

Matcha Frappe (24oz)

Matcha Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

A very creamy premium Japanese Matcha ice blended drink in 24 oz cup

Mocha Frappe (24oz)

Mocha Frappe (24oz)

$6.45+

Made with our Vietnamese coffee and caramel or milk chocolate

Oreo Frappe (24oz)

Oreo Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

Oreo, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, whipped cream.

Passionate Mango (24oz)

Passionate Mango (24oz)

$6.45

Made with mango and passion fruit.

Fruit Smoothie (24oz)

Fruit Smoothie (24oz)

$6.45

Strawberry ice blended with real strawberry

Taro Frappe (24oz)

Taro Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

A very creamy with taro ice blended drink in 24 oz cup

Thai Tea Frappe (24oz)

Thai Tea Frappe (24oz)

$6.45

A very creamy Thai tea ice blended drink in 24 oz cup

Macarons

GuilTEA macarons

GuilTEA macarons

$2.00

Select the quantity. Pick out the flavors we have available when you arrive.

Character macarons

Character macarons

$3.00

Please call us for availability. Hello Kitty(red velvet), Little Pig(strawberry), Panda(mango)

8 macarons (1 free)

8 macarons (1 free)

$14.00

Pick 8 regular macarons when you come in.

12 Macarons

12 Macarons

$20.00

Pretty box of 11 macarons that is perfect for that special person.

20 Macarons

20 Macarons

$32.00

20 variety best selling macarons in a beautiful gift box.

Ice Cream

Oreo macaron ice cream

Oreo macaron ice cream

$5.50

Two Oreo cookies and cream macaron ice cream sandwiches.

Fruity Pebbles macaron ice cream

Fruity Pebbles macaron ice cream

$5.50

Two Fruit Pebbles macaron ice cream sandwiches.

French Vanilla macaron ice cream

French Vanilla macaron ice cream

$5.50

Two premium French vanilla macaron ice cream sandwiches.

Churro Boba Sundae

Churro Boba Sundae

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream with fresh crunchy cinnamon churro, top with chocolate syrup boba, and in-house cream.

4 oz cup ice cream

4 oz cup ice cream

$2.50+

Ice cream in a cup

Sweet GuilTEA Cravings

Guiltea variety cookies box (3 cookies)

Guiltea variety cookies box (3 cookies)

$7.00

Three variety cookies in a box

Brown butter chocolate chip cookies

Brown butter chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.

S'more chocolate chip cookies

S'more chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.

Milk Tea Cookies

Milk Tea Cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. All-purpose flour, milk tea powder, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking soda.

Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. Brown butter chocolate chip cookies with toffee bits

Fruity Pebbles cookies

Fruity Pebbles cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. All-purpose flour, rice flour, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking soda.

Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies

Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.

Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)

Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)

$2.50

Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.

Almond cookies

Almond cookies

$2.50

Almond four, all-purpose flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract, and corn starch.

Ube cookies

Ube cookies

$2.50

Ube yam, all-purpose flour, butter, cream cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, ube extract, and baking powder.

Churro

Churro

$1.50

Made to order and coated in cinnamon sugar.