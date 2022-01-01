- Home
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
Appetizers
Hummus
Pink Hummus
Hummus w Shawerma
Our large size hummus topped with your choice of free range chicken shawerma or premium black angus beef shawerma & nuts.
Falafels
A vegetarian delight of season mixture of crushed garbanzo beans, parsley, garlic, onion, & spices.
Dolma
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. Rolled in grape leaves, steamed, and topped with lemon sauce.
Kebeh
A deep-fried seasoned mixture of ground lean lamb & crushed wheat, stuffed with spiced premium black angus ground beef, roasted onions, & almond.
Baba Ghanouj
Beef Shaw. Bites
Try our delicious premium black angus beef marinated with Middle Eastern spices and extra virgin olive oil rolled into thin Saaj bread with Koshed cucumber pickles, red onions, tomatoes, and parsley, then lightly toasted.
Chic Shaw. Bites
Marinated strips of free range chicken, with Middle Eastern spices and extra virgin olive oil rolled into thin Saaj bread with a spread of Aladdin's special garlic sauce, Kosher cucumber pickles, tomatoes, parsley, then lightly toasted.
Garlic App.
Labneh
Hawawshi
Egyptian style koufta made from our premier black angus beef, with roasted red pepper sauce & spices then spread inside a freshly baked pita bread, and toasted in our oven at 570 degrees.
Salads
Tabouleh
A refreshing parsley grain salad mix of bulgur wheat, fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, lemon, salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce with flame-broiled chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, pistachios, & fresh cilantro in our homemade balsamic dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad
A blend of hearts of romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Mediterranean cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and flame-broiled chicken breast, tossed in our homemade Greek dressing and topped with carrots.
Passion Fruit Shrimp Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, three color peppers, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese, red onion, Kalamata olives. Topped with broiled shrimp & pistachios. Served with our homemade passion fruit dressing.
Arabic Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mediterranean cucumbers. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.
Greek Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Mediterranean cucumbers, and onions. Topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, & oregano with our homemade Greek dressing.
Aladdin Med Chicken Salad
Hearts of romaine, Mediterranean cucumbers, dried mint, roma tomatoes, radishes, green onions, white onions, feta cheese, and a pita bread crouton. Topped with our oregano-flavored chicken. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.
Fattoush
A Mediterranean blend of pita bread crouton, tomatoes, radishes, heart of romaine lettuce, onions, Mediterranean cucumbers, & seasoned with three herbs. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.
1/2 Salad
1/2 Greek
Greek Salad W/ Chick
Greek Salad W/ Gyros
Greek Salad W/ Falafel
Basmati Rice & Arabic Salad
Basmati Rice & Greek Salad
Biryani & Arabic Salad
Borak
Borak 2-2-2
Cheese Borak
A blend of Kashkaval, Halumi, and feta cheese with a touch of parsley and mint, Baked in our wood fired oven.
Spinach Borak
A seasoned mixture of spinach, onions, sumac, & lemon juice stuffed in our special dough. Baked in our wood fired oven.
Lamb Borak
A delicious mixture of ground lamb, onions, tomatoes, garlic, pomegranate juice. Baked in our wood fired oven.
Cheese/Lamb Borak
Lamb/Veg Borak
Veg/Cheese Borak
Wood-Fired Pizza
Aladdin's Pizza
Seasoned with a blend of more than twelve herbs, thyme, sesame seeds, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, & mozzarella cheese. Topped with Roma tomatoes and feta cheese.
Jasmin's Vegetarian Pizza
Our homemade Baba Ghanouj, lemon-eggplant puree. Topped with assorted grilled fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese.
Jafar's Pizza
Delicious marinated pieces of beef, herbed onions, three color peppers, fresh tomatoes with our tahini sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sinbad's BBQ Pizza
Spicy barbecue sauce, marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, red onions, & mozzarella cheese.
Genie's Shrimp Pesto Pizza
Fresh basil pesto sauce, marinated shrimp, Roma & sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Prince Ali's Spicy Chicken Pizza
Our homemade garlic chili sauce, peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and grilled chicken marinated in our own special spices and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Shawerma Pizza
Marinated strips of chicken shawerma, herbed onions, fresh tomatoes, red onions in our herbed tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Abu's Pepperoni Pizza
Beef pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Raja's Cheese Pizza
Cheese with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Wood-Fired Oven Cooking
Maklobeh* (1 Hour cooking time or call ahead)
Famous Palestinian home cooking meal, consisting of three grass fed baby lamb shank, aged aromatic basmati rice, eggplant, tomatoes, baked in a classic clay pot inside the wood-fired oven.
Kidreh* (1 hour cooking time or call ahead)
From the city of Hebron, a famous feast meal, simple and tasty, consisting of three grass fed baby lamb shank, aged aromatic basmati rice, fresh garlic, turmeric, pure butter ghee, baked in a classic clay pot inside the wood fired oven.
Turkish Zarb** (order one day in advance)
A baby grass fed leg of lamb marinated with a blend of Mediterranean spices, Saffron, onions, garlic, with vegetables, then wrapped and covered with a salt dome, baked in our wood-fired oven.
Entrees
#1 Chicken Shawerma
Marinated strips of free range chicken, grilled and served with basmatic rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad and freshly baked pita bread.
#2 Beef Shawerma
Marinated strips of premium black angus beef, grilled and served with basmati rice, hummus, tahini sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#3 Lamb Tika Kebab
Two skewers of marinated cubes of grass fed baby lamb, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, green pepper, onions, Arabic Salad and freshly baked pita bread.
#4 Chicken Kebab
Two skewers of marinated all natural free range chicken tenders, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#5 Shish Kebab Mix
Combination of all natural free range chicken, premium black angus beef koufta, and grass fed baby lamb tika kebabs. Served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#6 Koufta Kebab
Two skewers of ground premium black angus beef and grass fed baby lamb mixed with onions, parsley, and Mediterranean spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic Salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#7 Aladdin Meza Platter
Hummus, tabouleh, Baba Ghanouj, all natural free range chicken shawerma & premium black angus beef shawerma, dolma, falafels, kebeh, garlic sauce, pickles and tahini sauce. Served with freshly baked pita bread.
#8 Vegetarian Meza Platter
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, tabouleh, fattoush, dolma, falafel, pickles, and tahini sauce served with freshly baked pita bread.
#9 Lamb Chops
French cut grass fed lamb chops, charbroiled to perfection, served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#10 Salmon Arabiata
Arabic salad with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, and freshly baked pita bread.
#11 Mixed Grill
Combination of all natural free range chicken kabob, premium black angus beef koufta kabob, grass fed baby lamb Tika kabob, chicken koufta kabob, and lamb chops.
#12 Shrimp Kebab
Two skewers of marinated shrimp, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.
#13 Gyros
Grade A quality Greek gyro meat, served with basmati rice, Arabic salad, taziki, hummus, and freshly baked pita bread.
#14 Lamb Shank
A delicious tender lamb shank cooked with a blend of Roma tomato sauce, cooked with our Mediterranean herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice and Arabic salad.
#15 1/2 & 1/2 Shawerma
Rack of Lamb
Turkish Tajine
16oz Koufta Tajine
A Turkish style Koufta kabob made from premium black angus beef with roasted red pepper sauce. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.
32oz Koufta Tajine
A Turkish style Koufta kabob made from premium black angus beef with roasted red pepper sauce. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.
16oz Lamb Tajine
Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.
32oz Lamb Tajine
Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.
16oz Lamb Veggie Tajine
Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with eggplant, mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, fresh garlic, fresh oregano, and red chili peppers.
32oz Lamb Veggie Tajine
Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with eggplant, mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, fresh garlic, fresh oregano, and red chili peppers.
Exotic Rice Plates
Pita Wraps
Gyros Wrap
Grade A quality Greek Gyros meat, topped with red onion, tomatoes, and Taziki sauce, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Beef Shaw. Wrap
Mouth-watering marinated strips of premium black angus beef, topped with hummus, onions, tomatoes, and tahini, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Chicken Shaw. Wrap
Marinated strips of all natural free range chicken, charbroiled on an open fire. Topped with garlic sauce & tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Chicken Kebab Wrap
Charbroiled strips of all natural free range chicken tender, topped with garlic sauce and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Lamb Tika Kebab Wrap
Marinated cubes of grass fed baby lamb, green bell pepper & onions, charbroiled to perfection. Topped with hummus and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Koufta Kebab Wrap
Premium black angus beef blended with grass fed baby lamb, onions and parsley, topped with hummus and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Falafel Wrap
A delicious vegetarian wrap, topped with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini sauce, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
Sides & Extras
4oz Dressing
16oz Dressing Sauce
16oz Tahini
16oz Taziki
Hot Sauce
2oz Feta Cheese
2oz Garlic Sauce
2oz Tahini Sauce
2oz Taziki Sauce
4oz Feta Cheese
4oz Garlic Sauce
4oz Tahini Sauce
4oz Taziki Sauce
Almonds
Any Kebab Skewer
Arabic Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mediterranean cucumbers. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.
Arabic Salad and Biryani
Basmati White Rice
Cucumbers Side
Employee Meal
French Fries
Green Sauce 4oz
Lamb Shank Upgrade
LG Mix Pickles
Pita Bread
Mozzarella
Olives
Pepperoncinis
Pepperoni
Peppers
Pistacios
Sauteed Veggies
Side Beef Shaw
Side Biryani
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Shaw
Side of Pickles
Side Onions
Side Romaine
Side Gyros
Side Salmon
SM Mix Pickles
Sundried Tomatos
Tomato Side
Turnips
Yogurt Sauce
Lentil Soup
Soup
Dessert
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Canned Drinks
Iced Tea
Kids Drinks
Kids Water
Kids Lemonade
Kids Fanta
Kids Sprite
Kids Root Beer
Kids Coke Zero
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Italian Soda
Kids Coke
Kids Arnold Palmer
Kids Diet Coke
Kids ShirleyTemple
Kids Mint Iced Tea
Kids Mango Iced Tea
Kids Passionfruit Iced Tea
Kids Ice Tea
Kids Soda Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Premium Quality Mediterranean Cuisine
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117