Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92117

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

Pink Hummus

Hummus w Shawerma

Our large size hummus topped with your choice of free range chicken shawerma or premium black angus beef shawerma & nuts.

Falafels

$6.00+

A vegetarian delight of season mixture of crushed garbanzo beans, parsley, garlic, onion, & spices.

Dolma

$7.00+

A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. Rolled in grape leaves, steamed, and topped with lemon sauce.

Kebeh

$7.00+

A deep-fried seasoned mixture of ground lean lamb & crushed wheat, stuffed with spiced premium black angus ground beef, roasted onions, & almond.

Baba Ghanouj

Beef Shaw. Bites

$15.50

Try our delicious premium black angus beef marinated with Middle Eastern spices and extra virgin olive oil rolled into thin Saaj bread with Koshed cucumber pickles, red onions, tomatoes, and parsley, then lightly toasted.

Chic Shaw. Bites

$15.50

Marinated strips of free range chicken, with Middle Eastern spices and extra virgin olive oil rolled into thin Saaj bread with a spread of Aladdin's special garlic sauce, Kosher cucumber pickles, tomatoes, parsley, then lightly toasted.

Garlic App.

Garlic App.

Labneh

Hawawshi

$15.50

Egyptian style koufta made from our premier black angus beef, with roasted red pepper sauce & spices then spread inside a freshly baked pita bread, and toasted in our oven at 570 degrees.

Salads

Tabouleh

$11.00+

A refreshing parsley grain salad mix of bulgur wheat, fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, lemon, salt & extra virgin olive oil.

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce with flame-broiled chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, pistachios, & fresh cilantro in our homemade balsamic dressing.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$18.00

A blend of hearts of romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Mediterranean cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and flame-broiled chicken breast, tossed in our homemade Greek dressing and topped with carrots.

Passion Fruit Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, three color peppers, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese, red onion, Kalamata olives. Topped with broiled shrimp & pistachios. Served with our homemade passion fruit dressing.

Arabic Salad

$8.50

Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mediterranean cucumbers. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.

Greek Salad

$17.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Mediterranean cucumbers, and onions. Topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, & oregano with our homemade Greek dressing.

Aladdin Med Chicken Salad

Aladdin Med Chicken Salad

$18.00

Hearts of romaine, Mediterranean cucumbers, dried mint, roma tomatoes, radishes, green onions, white onions, feta cheese, and a pita bread crouton. Topped with our oregano-flavored chicken. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.

Fattoush

$15.00

A Mediterranean blend of pita bread crouton, tomatoes, radishes, heart of romaine lettuce, onions, Mediterranean cucumbers, & seasoned with three herbs. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.

1/2 Salad

$15.00

1/2 Greek

$14.00

Greek Salad W/ Chick

$18.00

Greek Salad W/ Gyros

$18.00

Greek Salad W/ Falafel

$18.00

Basmati Rice & Arabic Salad

$12.00

Basmati Rice & Greek Salad

$14.00

Biryani & Arabic Salad

$12.50

Borak

Borak 2-2-2

$15.00

Cheese Borak

$15.00

A blend of Kashkaval, Halumi, and feta cheese with a touch of parsley and mint, Baked in our wood fired oven.

Spinach Borak

$15.00

A seasoned mixture of spinach, onions, sumac, & lemon juice stuffed in our special dough. Baked in our wood fired oven.

Lamb Borak

$15.00

A delicious mixture of ground lamb, onions, tomatoes, garlic, pomegranate juice. Baked in our wood fired oven.

Cheese/Lamb Borak

$15.00

Lamb/Veg Borak

$15.00

Veg/Cheese Borak

$15.00

Wood-Fired Pizza

Feast on our one-of-a-kind gourmet pizzas, inspired by authentic Middle Eastern recipes, with the finest ingredients. Each pizza is wood-fired to perfection in our wood-fired oven. All pizzas topped with mozzarella cheese.

Aladdin's Pizza

$17.00

Seasoned with a blend of more than twelve herbs, thyme, sesame seeds, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, & mozzarella cheese. Topped with Roma tomatoes and feta cheese.

Jasmin's Vegetarian Pizza

Jasmin's Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Our homemade Baba Ghanouj, lemon-eggplant puree. Topped with assorted grilled fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese.

Jafar's Pizza

Jafar's Pizza

$19.00

Delicious marinated pieces of beef, herbed onions, three color peppers, fresh tomatoes with our tahini sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sinbad's BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Spicy barbecue sauce, marinated chicken, fresh cilantro, red onions, & mozzarella cheese.

Genie's Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$19.50

Fresh basil pesto sauce, marinated shrimp, Roma & sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Prince Ali's Spicy Chicken Pizza

Prince Ali's Spicy Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Our homemade garlic chili sauce, peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and grilled chicken marinated in our own special spices and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Shawerma Pizza

$18.50

Marinated strips of chicken shawerma, herbed onions, fresh tomatoes, red onions in our herbed tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Abu's Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Beef pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Raja's Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Cheese with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Wood-Fired Oven Cooking

Maklobeh* (1 Hour cooking time or call ahead)

$52.00

Famous Palestinian home cooking meal, consisting of three grass fed baby lamb shank, aged aromatic basmati rice, eggplant, tomatoes, baked in a classic clay pot inside the wood-fired oven.

Kidreh* (1 hour cooking time or call ahead)

$52.00

From the city of Hebron, a famous feast meal, simple and tasty, consisting of three grass fed baby lamb shank, aged aromatic basmati rice, fresh garlic, turmeric, pure butter ghee, baked in a classic clay pot inside the wood fired oven.

Turkish Zarb** (order one day in advance)

$99.00Out of stock

A baby grass fed leg of lamb marinated with a blend of Mediterranean spices, Saffron, onions, garlic, with vegetables, then wrapped and covered with a salt dome, baked in our wood-fired oven.

Entrees

Premium Black Angus Beef and All Natural Free Range Chicken. Premium Quality Ingredients used.

#1 Chicken Shawerma

$27.00

Marinated strips of free range chicken, grilled and served with basmatic rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad and freshly baked pita bread.

#2 Beef Shawerma

$27.50

Marinated strips of premium black angus beef, grilled and served with basmati rice, hummus, tahini sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#3 Lamb Tika Kebab

$30.00

Two skewers of marinated cubes of grass fed baby lamb, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, green pepper, onions, Arabic Salad and freshly baked pita bread.

#4 Chicken Kebab

$28.50

Two skewers of marinated all natural free range chicken tenders, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#5 Shish Kebab Mix

$36.00

Combination of all natural free range chicken, premium black angus beef koufta, and grass fed baby lamb tika kebabs. Served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#6 Koufta Kebab

$27.50

Two skewers of ground premium black angus beef and grass fed baby lamb mixed with onions, parsley, and Mediterranean spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic Salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#7 Aladdin Meza Platter

$42.00

Hummus, tabouleh, Baba Ghanouj, all natural free range chicken shawerma & premium black angus beef shawerma, dolma, falafels, kebeh, garlic sauce, pickles and tahini sauce. Served with freshly baked pita bread.

#8 Vegetarian Meza Platter

$33.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, tabouleh, fattoush, dolma, falafel, pickles, and tahini sauce served with freshly baked pita bread.

#9 Lamb Chops

$39.50

French cut grass fed lamb chops, charbroiled to perfection, served with basmati rice, hummus, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#10 Salmon Arabiata

$34.00

Arabic salad with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, and freshly baked pita bread.

#11 Mixed Grill

$55.00

Combination of all natural free range chicken kabob, premium black angus beef koufta kabob, grass fed baby lamb Tika kabob, chicken koufta kabob, and lamb chops.

#12 Shrimp Kebab

$34.00

Two skewers of marinated shrimp, charbroiled on open fire to perfection. Served with basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, Arabic salad, and freshly baked pita bread.

#13 Gyros

$28.00

Grade A quality Greek gyro meat, served with basmati rice, Arabic salad, taziki, hummus, and freshly baked pita bread.

#14 Lamb Shank

$25.00

A delicious tender lamb shank cooked with a blend of Roma tomato sauce, cooked with our Mediterranean herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice and Arabic salad.

#15 1/2 & 1/2 Shawerma

$28.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$65.00

Turkish Tajine

16oz Koufta Tajine

$19.50

A Turkish style Koufta kabob made from premium black angus beef with roasted red pepper sauce. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.

32oz Koufta Tajine

$39.00

A Turkish style Koufta kabob made from premium black angus beef with roasted red pepper sauce. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.

16oz Lamb Tajine

$19.50

Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.

32oz Lamb Tajine

$39.00

Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, and red chili peppers.

16oz Lamb Veggie Tajine

$19.50

Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with eggplant, mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, fresh garlic, fresh oregano, and red chili peppers.

32oz Lamb Veggie Tajine

$39.00

Cubes of grass fed baby lamb wokked with fresh garlic, onions, and 3 fresh peppers. Baked in our wood-fired oven in a Spanish clay pot with eggplant, mini cherry tomatoes, mini onions, mini potatoes, fresh garlic, fresh oregano, and red chili peppers.

Exotic Rice Plates

All Biryani plates are made with the highest quality aged Basmati rice & fresh ingredients.

Lamb Biryani

$18.50

Chicken Biryani

$17.50

Shrimp Biryani

$18.50

Vegetarian Biryani

$13.00

Pita Wraps

Gyros Wrap

$15.00

Grade A quality Greek Gyros meat, topped with red onion, tomatoes, and Taziki sauce, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Beef Shaw. Wrap

$15.00

Mouth-watering marinated strips of premium black angus beef, topped with hummus, onions, tomatoes, and tahini, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Chicken Shaw. Wrap

$15.00

Marinated strips of all natural free range chicken, charbroiled on an open fire. Topped with garlic sauce & tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$15.00

Charbroiled strips of all natural free range chicken tender, topped with garlic sauce and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Lamb Tika Kebab Wrap

$15.00

Marinated cubes of grass fed baby lamb, green bell pepper & onions, charbroiled to perfection. Topped with hummus and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Koufta Kebab Wrap

$15.00

Premium black angus beef blended with grass fed baby lamb, onions and parsley, topped with hummus and tomatoes, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Falafel Wrap

$14.50

A delicious vegetarian wrap, topped with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini sauce, wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

Sides & Extras

4oz Dressing

$1.50

16oz Dressing Sauce

$7.50

16oz Tahini

$7.50

16oz Taziki

$8.50

Hot Sauce

2oz Feta Cheese

$1.00

2oz Garlic Sauce

$1.50

2oz Tahini Sauce

$1.00

2oz Taziki Sauce

$1.00

4oz Feta Cheese

$2.00

4oz Garlic Sauce

$3.00

4oz Tahini Sauce

$2.00

4oz Taziki Sauce

$2.00

Almonds

$1.50

Any Kebab Skewer

$13.00

Arabic Salad

$8.50

Hearts of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mediterranean cucumbers. Served with our homemade lemon & olive oil dressing.

Arabic Salad and Biryani

$12.50

Basmati White Rice

$6.50

Cucumbers Side

$0.99

Employee Meal

$4.64

French Fries

$6.00

Green Sauce 4oz

$1.99

Lamb Shank Upgrade

$5.00

LG Mix Pickles

$7.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.50

Olives

$1.50

Pepperoncinis

$1.99

Pepperoni

$1.99

Peppers

$1.99

Pistacios

$1.99

Sauteed Veggies

$9.00

Side Beef Shaw

$11.00

Side Biryani

$10.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.50

Side Chicken Shaw

$11.00

Side of Pickles

$2.00

Side Onions

$0.75

Side Romaine

$2.00

Side Gyros

$13.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

SM Mix Pickles

$5.50

Sundried Tomatos

$1.50

Tomato Side

$0.99

Turnips

$2.00

Yogurt Sauce

$1.75

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Dessert

Our Famous Dessert

Kunafa

Baklava

$9.00

Sugar Free Baklava

$10.00

Baklava w Turkish Ice Cream

$13.00

Turkish Ice Cream

$8.00

Sugar Free Warbat

$10.00

Warbat

$10.00
Pistachio Halva Ice Cream

Pistachio Halva Ice Cream

$12.50

Drinks

Water

Soda Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$4.25

Diet Coke

$4.25

Coke Zero

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Fanta

$4.25

Root Beer

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Italian Soda

$4.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Employee Drink

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Refill

Dr Pepper

$4.25

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Snapple

$4.25

Orangina

$4.25

Yogurt Drink

$4.25

Mango Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Nesquick - Chocolate

$4.25

Strawberry Nesquick

$4.25

Turkish Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

None Alcoholic Beer

$4.50

Canned Drinks

Can Soda

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Can Coke Zero

$1.75

Can Root Beer

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.95

Turkish Coffee

$7.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

House Tea Pot

$10.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.25

Mango Iced Tea

$4.25

Mint Iced Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Side Of Lemons

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Fanta

$1.99

Kids Sprite

$1.99

Kids Root Beer

$1.99

Kids Coke Zero

$1.99

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Italian Soda

$1.99

Kids Coke

$1.99

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Kids Diet Coke

$1.99

Kids ShirleyTemple

$1.99

Kids Mint Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Mango Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Passionfruit Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Ice Tea

$1.99

Kids Soda Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium Quality Mediterranean Cuisine

Location

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117

Directions

Gallery
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego image
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego image
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego image

