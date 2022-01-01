Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants


San Diego restaurants that serve gnocchi

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI BRASATO$3.00
GNOCCHI
homemade potato dumplings
GF GNOCCHI
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Alla Norma$24.95
homemade Potato dumplings served with diced Eggplant in homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella
Gnocchi with Pesto$24.95
homemade Potato dumplings with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in Pesto sauce
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Gnocchi$13.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Almond Pesto
Pecorino
Scallop Gnocchi$15.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Scallops
Heirloom Cherry Toamtoes
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Banner pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Pasticciati$22.95
potato dumplings with meat sauce
Gnocchi 4 Formaggi$22.95
potato dumpling with 4 cheeses in a cream sauce
Gnocchi Gorgonzola$22.95
potato dumpling with gorgonzola cream sauce
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Soleluna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Rustici$22.00
More about Soleluna
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi$24.00
More about Scuderie Italia
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi Pink Sauce$16.00
House pink sauce, parsley.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$30.00
Basil pesto, string beans, roasted peppers
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Oltre Mare image

 

Oltre Mare

4286 Cass St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Butter Parmesan$19.00
Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with butter, parmesan and cream
Wild Boar Gnocchi$27.00
Homemade ricotta gnocchi served with wild boar meat sauce
Gnocchi Marinara$19.00
Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with marinara sauce and mozzarella
More about Oltre Mare
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Del Sud$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
More about Civico 1845
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF GNOCCHI
GNOCCHI NERI$25.00
homemade black squid-ink potato dumplings in shrimp bisque sauce with chopped shrimp
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Sorrentinas$21.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
More about Siamo Napoli
Item pic

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Gnocchi$2.00
GNOCCHI Alla Norma$20.00
Spelt/Ricotta Gnocchi, Wild Boar Sugo Slow Braised
with Nero d’Avola Wild Boar Sugo, Sunchoke Fondue, Toasted Almond
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Side Gnocchi al Semolino$6.00
Gnocchi Porcini, Gamberi e Tartufo$37.00
Homemade Gnocchi, garlic, shrimp, porcini mushrooms, light Parmigiano cream, fresh parsley, Peperoncino, shaved black summer truffle
More about Cesarina

