Gnocchi in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|GNOCCHI BRASATO
|$3.00
|GNOCCHI
homemade potato dumplings
|GF GNOCCHI
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Gnocchi Alla Norma
|$24.95
homemade Potato dumplings served with diced Eggplant in homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella
|Gnocchi with Pesto
|$24.95
homemade Potato dumplings with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in Pesto sauce
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Pesto Gnocchi
|$13.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Almond Pesto
Pecorino
|Scallop Gnocchi
|$15.00
Pate-Choux Gnocchi
Scallops
Heirloom Cherry Toamtoes
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Gnocchi Pasticciati
|$22.95
potato dumplings with meat sauce
|Gnocchi 4 Formaggi
|$22.95
potato dumpling with 4 cheeses in a cream sauce
|Gnocchi Gorgonzola
|$22.95
potato dumpling with gorgonzola cream sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Gnocchi Rustici
|$22.00
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Gnocchi Pink Sauce
|$16.00
House pink sauce, parsley.
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Gnocchi
|$30.00
Basil pesto, string beans, roasted peppers
Oltre Mare
4286 Cass St, San Diego
|Gnocchi Butter Parmesan
|$19.00
Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with butter, parmesan and cream
|Wild Boar Gnocchi
|$27.00
Homemade ricotta gnocchi served with wild boar meat sauce
|Gnocchi Marinara
|$19.00
Homemade flour and ricotta gnocchi served with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Gnocchi alla sorrentina
|$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Gnocchi Del Sud
|$24.00
Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|GF GNOCCHI
|GNOCCHI NERI
|$25.00
homemade black squid-ink potato dumplings in shrimp bisque sauce with chopped shrimp
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentinas
|$21.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|Kid's Gnocchi
|$2.00
|GNOCCHI Alla Norma
|$20.00
Spelt/Ricotta Gnocchi, Wild Boar Sugo Slow Braised
with Nero d’Avola Wild Boar Sugo, Sunchoke Fondue, Toasted Almond