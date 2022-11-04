Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
349 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
At the table, one does not grow old. Come enjoy tasty Pizza and Italian food. 🔥 Experience the only restaurant in San Diego to offer a new type of "pizza" called Pinsa Romana made in house from imported flour from Italy. Light, airy, low yeast, highly hydrated, Non GMO, vegan, and easy to digest crust.
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego, CA 92103
