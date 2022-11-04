Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

349 Reviews

$$

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest)

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Pizza Margherita
Cesare

PICCOLI PIATTI

Polpette Di Manzo (Sicilian Meatballs)

Polpette Di Manzo (Sicilian Meatballs)

$12.00

Tender braised meatballs prepared with Pecorino Romano and Basil

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Tasty meat and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating

Caponata Siciliana

Caponata Siciliana

$11.00

Sauteed eggplant, olives, capers served with house grilled toast

INSALATA

Cesare

Cesare

$12.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano shavings and house croutons

Nostra Caprese

Nostra Caprese

$17.00

Creamy burrata mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and our house pesto. served with grilled bread

Sicilian Mixed Greens

$12.00

Marinated cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, red onions drizzled with 15 year old balsamic vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, winter Citrus, Ricotta Salata, Pistachio brittle, Honey Citrus vinaigrette

PINSA ROMANA

Dating back to the Roman Empire, an ancient recipe makes the special crust light, crispy and healthy
Pinsa Margherita

Pinsa Margherita

$20.00

This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO

Vegan Pinsa Margherita

$22.00

Our Margherita with Vegan Cheese

Amatriciana Pinsa

Amatriciana Pinsa

$21.00

Crushed tomato base, guanciale, pecorino, and hot Calabrian chili pepper.

Nostra Salsiccia e Broccolini Pinsa

$22.00

Great combo of Spicy pork sausage, Broccolini, Creamy Burrata and Black pepper

Patriottica

Patriottica

$21.00

Pesto, burrata, cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic, and EVOO. (Pesto contains nuts). Colors of Italia

12" PIZZA CLASSICA

12" Handmade artisan pizza rooting from our family recipe
Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$18.00

Made with EZZO cupped pepperoni, delicious flavor. also mozzarella and family sauce

Ross’ Special

Ross’ Special

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell peppers, White onions and black olives.

Silvio Pizza

$20.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom

Ma's Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Classic cheese pizza with crushed tomato sauce.

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$16.50

The Classic Margherita, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, Sicilian EVOO

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.50

Build it as you like, a maximum of 3 toppings please.

PASTA

Lasagna Della Mamma

Lasagna Della Mamma

$22.00

layers and layers, Mom's recipe filled with Ricotta, Bolognese and Organic beef

Vegetarian Lasagna

$22.00
Pasta Marsala

Pasta Marsala

$17.00

Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.

Pasta al Pesto

$17.00

Spaghetti, Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted garlic, pines nuts basil pesto

Penne All’Arrabbiata

$16.00

A spicy one. Calabrian chili peppers, basil, garlic, EVOO, red sauce

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

$17.00

Bucatini pasta, toasted black pepper, Pecorino Romano

Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs

Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs

$20.00

All time classic, can't go wrong

All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
At the table, one does not grow old. Come enjoy tasty Pizza and Italian food. 🔥 Experience the only restaurant in San Diego to offer a new type of "pizza" called Pinsa Romana made in house from imported flour from Italy. Light, airy, low yeast, highly hydrated, Non GMO, vegan, and easy to digest crust.

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego, CA 92103

