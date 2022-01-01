French fries in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve french fries
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.50
Lighly Salted Fries
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|French Fries
|$4.99
seasoned salt
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.50
Lighly Salted Fries
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|FRENCH FRIES & CHICKEN STRIPS
|$10.50
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.19
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.19
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.75
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.95
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|French Fries Side
|$6.00
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|French Fries
|$4.00
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|French Fries
|$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|French Fries
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Side of French Fries
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|French fries
|$2.95
Perfect fries sliced and fried to order
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Fried Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|French Fries
|$3.95
Samburgers Seaport Village
807 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|FRENCH FRIES
|$6.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Truffled French Fries
|$13.00
Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
STACKED
7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego
|French Fries
|$3.65
with your choice of dippings sauces
The Radical Beet
6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
|Anti-Fascist French Fries
|$12.00
Fries Loaded with Beefy Black Bean Crumbles, Melted Cheez, and Grilled Onions. Topped with Ranch Drizz, Chamoy and Takis! Great for sharing!
