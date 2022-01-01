Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fat French Fries$5.99
More about The Wise Ox
Tajima College Heights image

 

Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.50
Lighly Salted Fries
More about Tajima College Heights
b085527e-7ace-465c-ab03-d6881b703ff1 image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.99
seasoned salt
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
More about Mitch's Seafood
Item pic

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.50
Lighly Salted Fries
More about Tajima East Village
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES & CHICKEN STRIPS$10.50
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.19
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Cocina 35 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES SIDE$4.00
More about Cocina 35
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.19
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.75
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.95
More about Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about Hidden Craft
2d552d8d-e640-4f5d-8398-ce9df532d753 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Side$6.00
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries
More about Lucha Libre North Park
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Side of French Fries$4.00
More about Olympic Cafe
French fries image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French fries$2.95
Perfect fries sliced and fried to order
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Stuffed French Toast$13.00
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Banner pic

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.50
More about Tajima Mercury
FRENCH FRIES image

 

Samburgers Seaport Village

807 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
More about Samburgers Seaport Village
FRENCH FRIES image

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
More about Samburgers Little Italy
La Puerta image

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$5.00
More about La Puerta
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about Pioneer BBQ
Truffled French Fries image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffled French Fries$13.00
Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
French Fries image

 

STACKED

7007 Friars Rd Ste 356, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.65
with your choice of dippings sauces
More about STACKED
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES SIDE$5.50
More about Kensington Cafe
The Radical Beet image

 

The Radical Beet

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Anti-Fascist French Fries$12.00
Fries Loaded with Beefy Black Bean Crumbles, Melted Cheez, and Grilled Onions. Topped with Ranch Drizz, Chamoy and Takis! Great for sharing!
More about The Radical Beet
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries.$3.00
More about Second Nature

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Veggie Burgers

Wontons

Braised Short Ribs

Chai Tea

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mahi Mahi

Key Lime Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston