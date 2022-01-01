Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St

San Diego, CA 92106

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Chowder w/Meal
Fish & Chips

Chilled Seafood

Ceviche

Ceviche

$10.00

Lime Juice, Pico de Gallo, Rock Fish. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. Add Avocado to make it even more delicious!

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$11.00

Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Fresno Chiles, Ponzu & Soy Sauce. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips.

Crudo

Crudo

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Raw Fish, Micro Cilantro, Radish, Fresno Chiles, Salt, Olive Oil Drizzle

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.75

Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$16.00

Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips

Campechana

Campechana

$17.75

Baja Style Cocktail with, Shrimp, Dungeness Crab, Octopus, Oyster,Salsa Fresca, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice, Clamato. Served With Housemade Tortilla Chips

Shrimp Ceviche Verde

$12.00Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

Chowder w/Meal

$6.75+

Appetizers

Crab & Avocado Toast

Crab & Avocado Toast

$16.50

Dungeness Crab, Avocado, Tomato Garnish

Fried Calamari App

Fried Calamari App

$12.25

Marinara, Grilled Lemon

Crab Poutine

Crab Poutine

$16.50

Fries, Moneterey Jack Gravy, Fried Queso Fresco, Dungesness Crab

Crab Cake App.

Crab Cake App.

$14.00

Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces

Salads

Grilled Fish Salads

Grilled Fish Salads

$21.00

Choice of Daily Fish, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Avocado, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dungeness Crab Louie

$28.75

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Louie Dressing

Shrimp Louie

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Louie Dressing

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Louie

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Louie

$24.25

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Louie Dressing

Grilled Fish Caesar Salad

Grilled Fish Caesar Salad

$21.00
House Salad

House Salad

$7.75

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Crostini

Tacos & Tostadas

Tacos

Tacos

Sandwiches

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Choice of Daily Fish, Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw

Fried Fish sandwich

$12.25

Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw

Calamari Sandwich

$13.25

Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw

Breaded Shrimp Sandwich

$14.50

Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.75

Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Choice of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, American Cheese, Housemade Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Housemade Tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes & choice or wheat or sourdough bread.

BLT

$8.00

Burgers

1/2lb. Burger

1/2lb. Burger

$13.25

American Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce. Served with Fries.

Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

$14.50

Grilled Onions, Mayo, Blue Cheese, Bacon. Served with Fries.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

Jack Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Mayo

Plain Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Steamed Seafood

Steamed Mussels

$17.75Out of stock

Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette

Steamed Clams

$17.75

Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette

Steamed Mussels & Clams

Steamed Mussels & Clams

$17.75Out of stock

Dijon, White Wine Broth, Leeks. Served with Baguette

Fisherman's Stew

Fisherman's Stew

$25.00
Lobsterman's Stew

Lobsterman's Stew

$42.00

Fryer Basket

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$17.00

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Breaded Shrimp Platter

Breaded Shrimp Platter

$17.75

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Calamari Platter

Calamari Platter

$16.50

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Mixed Seafood

Mixed Seafood

$20.00

Calamari, Breaded Shrimp, Beer Battered Cod, Crab Cake. Served with Fries & Cole Slaw.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Red Potatoes

Red Potatoes

$4.50
Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.50

Grilled with Parmesan

Mexican Style Corn

Mexican Style Corn

$5.50

Mayo, Butter, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder. Micro Cilantro Garnish

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.75
Sourdough Baguette

Sourdough Baguette

$2.25

Side of Avocado

$2.25
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Side of Poutine Cheese

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.25

Side of Jalepenos

$0.60

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side Of Tortilla (1 Each)

$0.25

Side of bacon

$4.00

Side Of Ranch

Kid's Menu

Fish & Chips (1/2 Order)

$8.75

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Shrimp & Chips (1/2 Order)

$9.25

Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Choice of Bread. Served with Fries & Cole Slaw

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.75

American Cheese & Bun only. Served with Fries

A La Carte

Breaded Shrimp (per Piece)

$2.25

Crab Cake (per Piece)

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp (per Piece)

$2.25

Beer Battered Fish(per Piece)

$2.75

Grilled Fish Plates

Swordfish Plate

$26.00

Opah Plate

$22.00
Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Wahoo Plate

$25.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Plate

$19.50Out of stock
White Seabass Plate

White Seabass Plate

$26.00Out of stock
Halibut Plate

Halibut Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Tuna Plate

$26.00
Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$14.50Out of stock
1/2 Lobster Plate

1/2 Lobster Plate

$25.00
Whole Lobster Plate

Whole Lobster Plate

$41.00

Monchong Plate

$25.00Out of stock

Grouper Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Salmon Plate

$21.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Sheephead Plate

$19.50Out of stock

Black Cod Plate

$24.00Out of stock

Mako Shark Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Vermillon Rock Cod Plate

$24.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.

Website

Location

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

