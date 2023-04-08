  • Home
A map showing the location of Jimmy's Famous American Tavern - San Diego Jimmy's San Diego View gallery

Jimmy's Famous American Tavern - San Diego Jimmy's San Diego

No reviews yet

4990 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92106

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

served with Jimmy's Famous chipotle ketchup

Charred Brussels Sprouts

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

bacon, toasted almonds, maple syrup

Dueling Dips

Dueling Dips

$14.00

pimento cheese dip, serrano guacamole, tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

rosemary, serrano chile, chipotle aioli

House Chips

House Chips

$10.00

house-made potato chips, blue cheese dressing, scallions

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$13.00

pickled jalapeno, paprika, bacon

Burgers and Sandwiches

Albacore Burger

Albacore Burger

$24.00

serrano guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$19.00

beyond meat patty, avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, cheddar, mayonnaise

Blue Burger

$20.00
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$20.00

beer battered onion ring, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Famous Cheeseburger

Famous Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, 1000 island

Famous French Dip

Famous French Dip

$23.00

prime rib, crispy onion strings, gruyere cheese, au jus, served with creamed horseradish

Jimmy's Burger

Jimmy's Burger

$19.00

spicy jalapeno jam, bacon, pimento cheese

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$19.00

lettuce, coleslaw, bread & butter pickles, mayonnaise

Spicy California Burger

Spicy California Burger

$20.00

serrano guacamole, ortega chile, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white cheddar, chipotle aioli

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$19.00

albacore tuna, ortega chile, cheddar, parmesan-crusted sourdough

Soups and Salads

Beef and Black Bean Chili

Beef and Black Bean Chili

$9.00+

sour cream, chives, cheddar, served with cornbread

Jimmy's Cobb

Jimmy's Cobb

$15.00+

chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, egg, blue cheese dressing

Kale Quinoa

Kale Quinoa

$16.00+

chopped organic black kale, roasted squash, red quinoa, toasted almonds, cranberries, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette dressing

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

red potatoes, bacon, served with house-made potato chips

Santa Fe Caesar

Santa Fe Caesar

$15.00+

grilled chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, roasted corn, pico de gallo, roasted pumpkin seeds, parmesan, green chili pesto caesar dressing

Simple Greens

$4.00
Wine Country

Wine Country

$15.00+

mixed greens, cranberries, goat cheese, bacon, strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, croustade crumbles, lemon oregano dressing

Signatures

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$43.00+

jalapeno cheddar scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$23.00

alaskan cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$19.00

cabbage, pico de gallo, watermelon radish, cilantro, served with black beans, rice, tortilla chips and avocado salsa

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

beef short rib braised in red wine, mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, sautéed button mushrooms

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

mashed red potatoes, green beans, thyme gravy

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz filet, asparagus, jalapeno cheddar scalloped potatoes, bacon blue cheese dijon sauce

Tavern Bowl

Tavern Bowl

$15.00

brown rice, garbanzo beans, gruyere, sun-dried tomatoes, watermelon radish, arugula, avocado, roasted pumpkin seeds, sriracha dressing

Sides

$ Albacore

$12.00

$ Burger Patty

$10.00

$ Fried Chicken

$7.00

$ Grill Chicken

$7.00

$ Shrimp

$12.00

$ Slamon

$12.00

$ Steak

$12.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$9.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$9.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes

Jalapeno Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes

$9.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Fruit

$3.00

Tots

$9.00

Kids and Desserts

1 Cookie

$3.00

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

dark chocolate, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, chocolate whip

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

cream cheese frosting, walnuts

Cherry Cobbler

Cherry Cobbler

$10.00

sweet cherries, flaky pastry top, scoop of vanilla ice cream

Kid's Butter & Cheese Pasta

Kid's Butter & Cheese Pasta

$10.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Fish and Chips

Kid's Fish and Chips

$13.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Free-Range Chicken

Kid's Free-Range Chicken

$13.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$11.00

served with side of french fries

Little Jimmy's Burger

Little Jimmy's Burger

$13.00

cheddar cheese and served with side of french fries

Old School

Old School

$10.00

warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, roasted peanuts, house-whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Ice Cream (scoop)

$3.00

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Brunch

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Buttermilk Free-Range Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Hangover Burger

$20.00

Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich

$19.00

Meal Mary

$17.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Short Rib Taco

$19.00

Souffle' Pancake

$16.00

The "Bubba"

$19.00

$Side Egg

$2.00

Brunch Special

$18.00

Kids Waffle

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4990 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

