Fig Tree FT Liberty Station
No reviews yet
2400 Historic Decatur Road
#103
San Diego, CA 92106
Omelets/Benes
Chorizo Omelet
caramelized onions, chorizo sausage, fire toasted anaheim peppers, monterey jack cheese, three eggs
Chorizo Scramble
caramelized onions, chorizo sausage, fire toasted anaheim peppers, monterey jack cheese, three eggs
Vegan Italian Omelet
vegan italian sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, vegan mozzarella cheese, plant-based egg
Vegan Italian Scramble
vegan italian sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, vegan mozzarella cheese, plant-based egg
Veggie Omelet
oyster mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, kale, goat cheese, three eggs
Veggie Scramble
oyster mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, kale, goat cheese, three eggs
Seasonal Omelet
sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs
Seasonal Scramble
sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs
Basic Omelet
Traditional Bennie
choice of english muffin or focaccia, canadian bacon, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, chives
Salmon Bennie
choice of english muffin or focaccia, dill and beet house cured salmon, creme fraise, two poached eggs, hollandaise, flying fish roe, chives
Short Rib Bennie
choice of english muffin or focaccia, braised angus short rib, two poached eggs, hollandaise, chives
Cauliflower Chorizo Benne
crispy cauliflower and vegan cheddar patty, soy chorizo, plant-based eggs, vegan hollandaise, scallions
Griddle
Fig & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
fig jam and ricotta cheese stuffed brioche french toast
Berry Sweet French Toast
house made mixed berries jam, fresh berries, sweet cream cheese
Brioche French Toast
GF Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread, sweet cream cheese, fresh berries, house made graham cracker
Vegan Lemon Strawberry French Toast
lemon infused french toast, lemon glaze,house made mixed berries jam, fresh strawberries
Sampler
choice of any three french toasts or pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Apple Fritter Pancakes
brown sugar, cinnamon, granny smith apples, cinnamon cream cheese, pecan crumble, sweet glaze
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, meyer lemon curd, whipped honey ricotta, pistachio brittle
Half French Toast
One Pancake
Etcetera
Breakfast Sushi
man candy, steamed white rice, scrambled eggs, scallions, plum sauce, served with seasonal fresh fruit
Cali Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla, rosemary house potatoes, guacamole, bell pepper cream sauce, skirt steak, cheddar cheese, chopped applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, served with house potatoes and ranchero sauce
Pork Belly Grits
braised pork belly, smoked gouda grits, pickled mustard seeds, soy marinated soft boiled egg
American
choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage, three eggs any style, served with house potatoesand choice of bread
Shrimp Frittata
white shrimp, roasted yellow corn, fire roasted anaheim peppers, mozzarella cheese, chipotle cream sauce, three eggs, served with house potatoes and choice of bread
Huevos Rancheros
black beans, fried corn tortillas, ranchero salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, three eggs any style
Meatloaf Hash
house made meatloaf, smashed potatoes, spinach, basil pesto, three eggs any style, served with choice of bread
Steak & Eggs
6oz skirt steak, tomato chimichurri, crispy potato strips, parsley powder, three eggs any style, served with choice of bread
Congee
savory shitake/ginger infused rice porridge, soy marinated seitan, sauteed baby bok choy, chili oil, crispy shallots, scallions
Sausage Sandwich
brioche bun, maple-sage sausage, roasted garlic aioli, two scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, baby arugula, served with house potatoes
Yogurt & Granola
banana infused whipped yogurt, house granola, fresh bananas, blueberries, and peanut brittle
Salmon Bagel
choice of plain or everything bagel, herbed cream chees spread on one side and smashed avocado on the other, topped with dill and beet house cured salmon, red onions, capers, pickled persian cucumbers, served with a side green salad
Fruit Plate
Sandwiches
Grilled Turkey Sandwich
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomato, grilled sourdough, roasted garlic aioli, dijon mustard
Fried Chicken Sandwich
crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, roasted garlic aioli, coleslaw, pickled persian cucumbers
Grilled Cheese / Tomato Bisque
brioche bread, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
crispy buttermilk brined chicken thigh, sweet and spicy korean chili sauce, roasted garlic aioli coleslaw, pciked persian cucumbers
Short Rib Sandwich
red wine braised short rib, focaccia bread, gruyere cheese, baby arugula, horseradish aioli, au jus
Salads/Soups
Tortilla Soup
organic tomatoes, coconut milk, basil pesto
Tomato Bisque
organic tomatoes, coconut milk, basil pesto
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
Tahini Chicken Salad
romaine, baby arugula, grilled chicken, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pita crisps, hummus, tahini dressing
Quinoa Salad
romaine, baby kale, crispy quinoa, red onions, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, black beans, jicama, roasted corn, avocado, chipotle vinaigrette
Miso Honey Salad
frisee, grilled shrimp, edamame, crispy rice noodles, scallions, red bell peppers, cilantro, roasted peanuts, miso honey vinaigrette
Sides
Chips and Guac
Coffee Cake
Cup Fruit
Fruit Plate
Side Arugula Potatoes
Side Avo & Tomato
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Balsamic Aioli
Side Fig Jam
Side Fries
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Garlic Fries
Side House Potatoes
Side Man Candy
Side Maple Syrup
Side Mayo
Side Mix Veggies
Side Salsa
Side Sausage
Side Sour Cream
Side Soyrizo
Side Sweet Cream Cheese
Side Tomato
Side Turkey Bacon
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Egg
Side 3 Egg
Side of Chicken
Side of Shrimp
Side Toast
Side Truffle Fries
Side Vegan Hollandaise
Side Hollandaise
Side Grits
Side Ranch
Side Bell Pepper Cream
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Chipotle Vinaigrette
Side Tahini Dressing
Side Miso Honey
Coffee
Coffee
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Chai Latte 10oz
Chai Latte 16oz
Mocha 10oz
Mocha 16oz
Mexican Mocha 10oz
Mexican Mocha 16oz
Latte 10oz
Latte 16oz
Cappuccino 7oz
Hot Chocolate 10oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Honey Lavendar 10oz
Honey Lavendar 16oz
Cold Brew 10oz
Cold Brew 16oz
Americano 10oz
Americano 16oz
Vanilla Cold Brew 10oz
Vanilla Cold Brew 16oz
Rose Latte 10oz
Rose Latte 16oz
Cocktails
N/A
Pepsi
Sprite
Diet Pepsi
Chocolate Milk
Dr Pepper
Club Soda
Lemonade
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Fresh Squeezed OJ
10oz POG Kombucha
16oz POG Kombucha
Glass Milk
Antiox Shots
Antiox Flight
Side Oat Milk
Side Almond Milk
Side Coconut Milk
Side Soy Milk
Side Nonfat Milk
Side Whole Milk
Hibiscus Lemonade
32oz Kombucha
64oz Kombucha
Refill
Wine
Liquor
DoorDash
Retail
Fig Tree Hat
Fig Tree T-Shirt
Fig Tree Light Hoodie
12oz Mug
16oz Mug
8oz Beer Goblet
Pint Glass
7oz Fig Tree Jam
Fig Tree Coffee Bag
25oz Fig Tree Bloody Mix
12oz Fig Tree Ketchup
Female Tank Top
8oz Cluckin' Hot Sauce
Mason Jar
R&S Lightweight Hoodie
Towel
32oz Growler
64oz Growler
Tumbler
Fig Tree Hoodie
R&S Mask
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fresh Californian American Breakfast eatery
2400 Historic Decatur Road, #103, San Diego, CA 92106