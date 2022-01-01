Steak frites in San Diego
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Steak Frites
|$24.95
8oz Angus Baseball Cut - Chimichurri, Blueberry Puree, Parmesan Truffle Frites, Blue Cheese & Horseradish Aioli
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|YAKINIKU STEAK FRITES
|$0.00
snake river farms "american wagyu" flank steak 12oz or 6oz marinated in house yakiniku bbq, with house cut truffle fries (or old bay seasoned), mixed fm organic greens salad, maitre d’butter or house port-shallot sauce
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|STEAK FRITES
|$25.00