Steak frites in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve steak frites

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$24.95
8oz Angus Baseball Cut - Chimichurri, Blueberry Puree, Parmesan Truffle Frites, Blue Cheese & Horseradish Aioli
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Consumer pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YAKINIKU STEAK FRITES$0.00
snake river farms "american wagyu" flank steak 12oz or 6oz marinated in house yakiniku bbq, with house cut truffle fries (or old bay seasoned), mixed fm organic greens salad, maitre d’butter or house port-shallot sauce
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$29.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FRITES$25.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur - 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$25.00
More about Cote d’azur - 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110

