Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homestyle Hawaiian Pacific Beach

review star

No reviews yet

747 Turquoise St ste 200

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kalua Pork
Teri Chicken
Spam Musubi

Appetizers

Spam Musubi

$3.50

A slab of rice topped with Teri Spam and wrapped in seaweed

Build Your Own Musubi

$4.00

A slab of rice with your choice of meat, wrapped in seaweed

Deep Fried Musubi

$7.00

2 Spam Musubis, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo and Lava Sauce

Lumpia

$6.00

Filipino egg roll filled with your choice of Meat or Veggie

Kalua Wontons

$6.00

Crispy wontons filled with Kalua Pig and cream cheese

Ahi Poke - 1/2 lb Original

$16.95

Ahi Poke - 1 lb Original

$20.95

Ahi Poke - 1/2 lb Spicy

$17.95

Ahi Poke - 1 lb Spicy

$21.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Egg

$2.50

Side Green Salad

$3.00

Kimchi

$3.00Out of stock

Scoop Rice

$2.00

Scoop Mac Salad

$2.95

Side Gravy

$1.75

Teri Sauce

$0.50

Lava Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast

Spam & Eggs

$8.95

Pan-fried Spam & 2 Sunny-side up eggs

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$11.95

Pan-fried Portuguese sausage & 2 Sunny-side up eggs

Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$12.95

Panko Crusted, fried chicken with Katsu Sauce

Korean Chicken

$13.95

Marinated chicken coated in crispy batter, deep fried and topped with HH's signature Lava Sauce

Lava Chicken

$12.95

Panko Crusted, fried chicken with our famous Lava Sauce

Teri Chicken

$12.95

Charbroiled chicken glazed with HH's signature Teri sauce

Beef

Teri Beef

$14.95

Charbroiled thin-sliced beef marinated in HH's signature Teri sauce

Kalbi

$16.95

Korean style beef short rib marinated and finished on the grill

Loco Moco

$13.95

Handmade beef patty over rice. Topped with brown gravy and 2 eggs

BYO Loco Moco

$13.95

Loco Moco with your choice of meat

Seafood

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Butterflied shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce. PEEL ON

Mahi with Lemon Capers

$16.95

Filets of Mahi-Mahi, pan seared in a lemon cream butter sauce

Teri Salmon

$16.95

Filets of salmon, pan seared and glazed with HH's Teri Sauce

Pork

Kalua Pork

$11.95

Tender, Slow-roasted pork

Combo

Big Bruddah Combo

$14.95

2-item Combo

$17.95

Dessert

Malasadas

$6.50

Hawaiian Suns

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava Nectar

$2.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun - Pass-O-Guava

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Lychee

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun - Luau Punch

$2.50

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Lemonades

Lemonade

$5.50

Boba Drinks

Thai Tea

$4.00

Taro MIlk Tea

$4.00

Chicken

Katsu Chicken Full Tray

$115.00

Katsu Chicken Half Tray

$60.00

Teri Chicken Full Tray

$115.00

Teri Chicken Half Tray

$60.00

Lava Chicken Full Tray

$115.00

Lava Chicken Half Tray

$60.00

Korean Chicken Full Tray

$120.00

Korean Chicken Half Tray

$65.00

Appetizers

Spam Musubi 15 pcs

$45.00

Kalua Wontons 25 pcs

$25.00

Meat Lumpia 25 pcs

$25.00

Veggie Lumpia 25 pcs

$25.00

Ahi Poke Half Tray

$70.00

Ahi Poke Full Tray

$150.00

Pork

Kalua Pork Full Tray

$115.00

Kalua Pork Half Tray

$60.00

Beef

Kalbi Full Tray

$140.00

Kalbi Half Tray

$75.00

Teri Beef Full Tray

$115.00

Teri Beef Half Tray

$65.00

Loco Moco Half Tray

$65.00

Loco Moco Full Tray

$125.00

Seafood

Mahi & Lemon Capers Full Tray

$180.00

Mahi & Lemon Capers Half Tray

$95.00

Garlic Shrimp Scampi Full Tray

$175.00

Garlic Shrimp Scampi Half Tray

$90.00

Coconut Shrimp Full Tray

$165.00

Coconut Shrimp Half Tray

$85.00

Noodles

Pancit Full Tray

$80.00

Pancit Half Tray

$45.00

Stir-Fried Noodles Full Tray

$70.00

Stir Fried Noodles Half Tray

$40.00

Rice

Steamed White Rice Full Tray

$40.00

Steamed White Rice Half Tray

$20.00

Fried Rice Full Tray

$70.00

Fried Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Veggies

Sauteed Bok Choy & Mushrooms Full Tray

$60.00

Sauteed Bok Choy & Mushrooms Half Tray

$40.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes Full Tray

$70.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes Half Tray

$40.00

Roasted Veggies Full Tray

$100.00

Roasted Veggies Half Tray

$60.00

Salads

Mac Salad Half Tray

$35.00

Mac Salad Full Tray

$65.00

Dessert

Malasadas 1 pc

$1.00

Fruit Platter (min 30 people) per serving

$2.75

Add-ons

Plates, Utensils, Napkins, Serving Spoons (per person)

$1.95

Serving Spoons

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant specializing in Hawaiian food.

Website

Location

747 Turquoise St ste 200, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 Turqouise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
926 Turquoise St San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Pastiamo
orange star4.9 • 76
841 Turquoise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The French Gourmet
orange star4.4 • 4,021
960 Turquoise St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Second Nature
orange star4.5 • 1,097
5026 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hot or Not Thai
orange star4.6 • 994
4965 Cass St San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston