Del's Hideout

review star

No reviews yet

5351 Adobe Falls Road

San Diego, CA 92120

Popular Items

Party of 2
2 Meat Combo
S.O.B. Salad

Appetizers

BBQ Loaded Fries

$14.95

pulled pork, queso, bbq sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños V* sub tater tots +1

Buffalo Loaded Fries

$15.95

crispy buffalo chicken, queso, chipotle ranch, bleu cheese crumble v*

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$14.95

breaded to order, carrots & celery

Del Cerro Wings

$16.95

1lb of bone-in wings with choice of sauce: BBQ, spicy BBQ, buffalo, or dry rub. Comes with carrot and celery sticks

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

jalapeno, bacon, sweet pickle gf v*

Best Mac & Cheese

$12.95

smoked gouda, white cheddar + swiss, parmesan, panko cheddar crust

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.95

pork belly, elote relish gf

Pioneer Loaded Potato Skins

$15.95

Brisket Chili Bowl

$10.95

Chefs Special Cup

$6.95

Chefs Special Bowl

$8.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, brioche croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing, choice of grilled chicken or smoked turkey GF* V*

S.O.B. Salad

$16.95

crispy chicken, roasted corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips GF*,V*

5 Grain Salad

$16.95

multi grains, arugula, cucumber, carrots, roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pecan, tomato vinaigrette, choice of grilled chicken breast or smoked turkey GF* V*

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.95

8oz, fresh, never frozen ground chuck Served with choice of one side. Sub mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00 Add egg or avocado +$2. (Add Chili + $1) LTOP = lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. American cheese, LTOP GF*

Classic Hamburger

$14.95

8oz, fresh, never frozen ground chuck Served with choice of one side. Sub mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00 Add egg or avocado +$2. (Add Chili + $1) LTOP = lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. American cheese, LTOP GF*

TJ Burger

$16.95

8oz, fresh, never frozen ground chuck Served with choice of one side. Sub mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00 Add egg or avocado +$2. LTOP = lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Charred jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, LTOP GF*, V*

Impossible™ Burger

$18.95

served with choice of one side. Sub mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00 Add egg or avocado +$2. LTOP = lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. 8 oz Plant based patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, special sauce, LTOP GF*, V*.

Q Burger

$18.95

8oz of fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Served with choice of one side. Sub mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00 Add egg or avocado +$2. LTOP = lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. pulled pork, bbq sauce, american cheese, onion ring GF*, V*

Coaster Burger

$18.95

You My Boy

$18.95

Impossible Cheeseburger

$18.95

Impossible TJ Burger

$19.95

Impossible You My Boy

$21.95

Impossible Coaster Burger

$21.95

Sandwiches

Party Fowl

$15.95

crispy fried chicken breast, onions, house pickles, choice of Nashville hot, buffalo, BBQ, or Spicy BBQ sauce, brioche bun GF* V*

BBQ Brisket Sammie

$17.95

house bbq, coleslaw, house pickles, brioche bun GF*

BBQ Pulled Pork Sammie

$17.95

house bbq, coleslaw, house pickles, brioche bun GF*

BBQ Chicken Sammie

$17.95

house bbq, coleslaw, house pickles, brioche bun GF*

BBQ Hot Link Sammie

$17.95

house bbq, coleslaw, house pickles, brioche bun GF*

BBQ Meatloaf Sammie

$18.95

house bbq, coleslaw, house pickles, brioche bun GF*

Big O' Melt

$18.95

beef brisket, whole grain aioli, caramelized onions, swiss, texas toast GF*, V*

Pastrami Jeremy

$18.95

pastrami, fresh kraut, 1000 island, swiss, grilled marbled rye

Kuba

$17.95

Pork Tenderloin Grilled

$15.95

Pork Tenderloin Fried

$15.95

Meatloaf Melt

$15.95Out of stock

house loaf, apple bbq, American Cheese, red onion, house pickles, texas toast

BBQ Plates

Beef Brisket

$26.95

Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$18.95

Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.95

Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00

Pulled Pork

$21.95

Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, chili +$3.00

Housemade Hot Links

$20.95

Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese +$3.00

2 Meat Combo

$26.95

Choice of brisket +$3, pulled pork, chicken, smoked turkey breast, brisket hot link, or sub ribs +$6. Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00

Baby Back Half

$23.95

Baby Back Whole

$32.95

Family Style

Party of 2

$36.95

Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 6oz pulled pork, 6oz beef brisket, 6oz boneless skinless chicken, choice of 3 sides, texas toast

Party of 4

$69.95

Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 12oz pulled pork, 12oz beef brisket, 12oz boneless skinless chicken, choice of 3 pints of sides, texas toast (choice of: killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, greens beans).

Party of 6

$93.95

Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken, 1 lb. pulled pork, 1 lb. beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of: killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, green beans).

Party of 12

$185.95

Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 2lb. boneless skinless chicken, 2 lbs. pulled pork, 2 lbs. beef brisket, 4 large sides, texas toast (choice of: killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, greens beans).

Classics

Smoked Meatloaf

$21.95

ground brisket, apple bbq glaze, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, texas toast

Fried Chicken

$20.95

two crispy chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, bacon gravey

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Icelandic cod, Del's blonde beer batter, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Kids (12 & under)

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

V

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

V

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

GF*

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

GF

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.00

Sides

Bacon Gravey

$2.00

Bacon Potato Salad

$6.00

GF

Brisket Chili Bowl

$10.95

Brisket Chili Cup

$8.00

GF

Coleslaw

$6.00

GF, V

Collard Greens

$6.00

GF

French Fries

$6.00

V

Gluten Free Bun

$1.50

Green Beans

$6.00

GF, V

Killer Beans

$6.00

GF

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

V

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Meat Sides

Off the Cob Street Corn

$6.00

Onion Rings Side

$8.00

V

Queso

$2.50

Side Caeser

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

GF, V

Texas Toast

$1.00

Tots

$6.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.50

candied pecans, fresh whipped cream v

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$7.95

ice cream v

Apple Crisp

$7.95

granny smith apples, cinnamon, oatmeal crisp, topped with vanilla bean ice cream v

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.95

vanilla ice cream v

Banana Pudding

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

5351 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

