Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Tajima Ramen-East Village

review star

No reviews yet

901 E Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tajima Ramen
Spicy Sesame Ramen
Pork Gyoza

UTENSILS

Add Utensils

*UTENSILS WILL BE PROVIDED UPON REQUEST. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF SETS NEEDED. THANK YOU.

Bottles Beers, Seltzers, Hard Kombucha, & Sake

JUNESHINE-Blood Orange Mint (can)

JUNESHINE-Blood Orange Mint (can)

$7.00

Organic Hard Kombucha Temecula farm-fresh blood oranges and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. 6%, ABV

JUNESHINE-Midnight Painkiller (can)

JUNESHINE-Midnight Painkiller (can)

$7.00

Hard Kombucha w/ activated charcoal Probiotic & Gluten-Free Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, & Nutmeg 12 oz. 6% ABV

JUNESHINE-Iced Tea Lemonade (can)

$10.50
Kikusui Junmai (btl)

Kikusui Junmai (btl)

$13.00

Junmai Ginjo Sake Fragrant and light sake, with a semi dry finish 16% ABV

Kikusui Perfect Snow (btl)

Kikusui Perfect Snow (btl)

$12.00

Nigori Sake Sweet, rich, and full body nigori sake 21% ABV

Orion (btl)

Orion (btl)

$6.50

Japanese Rice Lager Clean and crisp with a faint aroma of esters and malt. 5% ABV

Sapporo (btl)

Sapporo (btl)

$5.00

Lager Refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor & a clean finish 4.9 % ABV

Bottles & Cans Drinks

Coke (can)

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite (can)

Sprite (can)

$2.00Out of stock

12oz

Ginger Ale (can)

$2.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling Water (btl)

$1.75

Appetizers

Tajima Taco-Carnitas

Tajima Taco-Carnitas

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican inspired bun with housemade Carnitas, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and Chili Oil.

Tajima Taco-Chicken

Tajima Taco-Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican inspired bun with Chicken Chashu, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.

Tajima Taco-Karaage

Tajima Taco-Karaage

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican inspired bun with Karaage, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.

Tajima Taco-Salmon

Tajima Taco-Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican inspired bun with grilled Salmon, and diced Onions topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.

Tajima Taco-Tofu

Tajima Taco-Tofu

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican inspired bun with deep fried Tofu, and Baby Spinach topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.

Tajima Fries

Tajima Fries

$9.00

French Fries, Minced Pork, and Onions topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Spicy Mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Lightly salted boiled soy beans

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$4.50

Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

Octopus fritters topped with brown sauce, mayo, bonito flakes, and seaweed

Karaage

Karaage

$6.50

Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side

Brussels Sprouts Tempura

Brussels Sprouts Tempura

$6.00

Brussels sprouts cooked in tempura style, sauteed in butter and ponzu sauce

Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

Sauteed sweet chill peppers with garlic

Salmon Sushi Hand Roll

Salmon Sushi Hand Roll

$6.00

Sushi rice, sesame seeds, Japanese seaweed, and Salmon.

Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll

$6.00

Sushi rice, sesame seeds, Japanese seaweed, and Spicy tuna with spicy mayo.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

Lighly Salted Fries

Extra Appetizers Toppings

Ramen

Truffle Ribeye Ramen

Truffle Ribeye Ramen

$17.00

Original Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Beef Ribeye, Truffle Oil, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Bok Choy, and Diced Onions.

Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen

$14.00

Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.

Spicy Sesame Ramen

Spicy Sesame Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$13.50

Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil

Carnitas Ramen

Carnitas Ramen

$14.00

Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano.

Creamy Chicken Ramen

Creamy Chicken Ramen

$13.00

Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy

Extra Noodles

Extra Noodles

$2.00
Extra Broth

Extra Broth

$4.00

Rice Bowls

Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Sesame seeds, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wonton Crunch, and Seaweed, over Rice.

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, Edamame, seaweed salad, crunchy wonton, and seaweed, over rice

Chicken Chashu Fried Rice

Chicken Chashu Fried Rice

$10.00

Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.

Pork Chashu Fried Rice

Pork Chashu Fried Rice

$11.00

Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.

Vegetarian Fried Rice

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$9.00

Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.

Chicken Chashu Bowl

Chicken Chashu Bowl

$8.50

Chicken Chashu with an assortment of Mixed Vegetables, Green Onions and 1/2 Ramen egg on top of White rice.

Pork Chashu Bowl

Pork Chashu Bowl

$9.50

Pork Chashu with an assortment of Mixed Vegetables, Green Onions and 1/2 Ramen egg on top of White rice.

Steam Rice

Steam Rice

$2.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Cinnamon Churros

Cinnamon Churros

$4.00

Churros dusted with a cinnamon and sugar coating.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO TAJIMA- San Diego's Favorite Neighborhood Ramen Spot!

Location

901 E Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Tajima East Village image
Tajima East Village image
Tajima East Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beshock Ramen - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
1288 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
2254 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-Hillcrest
orange starNo Reviews
3739 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
orange starNo Reviews
6061 El Cajon blvd #2 San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - Kearny Mesa
orange star4.2 • 5,334
8055 Armour St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
orange starNo Reviews
4411 Mercury St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - 815 F Street
orange star4.9 • 877
815 F Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monzu Fresh Pasta - East Village
orange star4.6 • 734
455 10th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.5 • 540
1030 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Fairweather
orange star4.2 • 495
793 J St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston