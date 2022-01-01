La Puerta imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Puerta Mission Hills

review star

No reviews yet

4020 Goldfinch St

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Surf & Turf Burrito
Chips & Guacamole
Potato Flautitas

Primeros

Potato Flautitas

Potato Flautitas

$9.00

Mini Rolled Tacos, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Cotija

Cochinita Flautitas

Cochinita Flautitas

$9.00

Mini Rolled Tacos, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Cotija served with wet red sauce

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh Avocado, Serrano Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Panela Cheese, Cilantro, Lime, House Chips

Shrimp Tostaditas

$14.00

Mini Tostadas, Refried Beans, Salsa La Puerta, Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbge, Crema, Cilantro

Cochinita Tostaditas

$12.00

Mini Tostadas, Refried beans, Salsa La Puerta, Achiote Pork, Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Avocado

Bean Tostaditas

Bean Tostaditas

$10.00

Mini Tostadas, Refried Beans, Salsa La Puerta, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cotija Cheese

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Add Utensils

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Cochinita Quesadilla

Cochinita Quesadilla

$13.00

Achiote Pork, Jack Cheese served with Pickled Onions & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Avocado, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Adobo Pork, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla

Ranchero Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro

Ensaladas & Sopa

Mexico City Salad (Large)

Mexico City Salad (Large)

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cotija, Tomato, Cucumber, Cilantro Dressing

Mexico City Salad (Small)

Mexico City Salad (Small)

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cotija, Tomato, Cucumber, Cilantro Dressing

Tijuana Caesar (Large)

Tijuana Caesar (Large)

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg)

Tijuana Caesar (Small)

Tijuana Caesar (Small)

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg)

Sopa de Pozole (Bowl)

Sopa de Pozole (Bowl)

$9.00

Stewed Pork, Hominy served with Cilantro, Onion, Cabbage, Tortilla Strips & Lime

Sopa de Pozole (Cup)

Sopa de Pozole (Cup)

$6.00

Stewed Pork, Hominy served with Cilantro, Onion, Cabbage, Tortilla Strips & Lime

Papas Fritas La Puerta

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Steak, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$17.00

Slow Roasted Pork, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Cochinita Fries

Cochinita Fries

$17.00

Achiote Pork, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Pastor Fries

Pastor Fries

$17.00

Adobo Pork, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pineapple, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Pollo Asado Fries

Pollo Asado Fries

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Surf & Turf Fries

Surf & Turf Fries

$19.00

Steak, Shrimp, French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Veggie Fries

Veggie Fries

$15.00

French Fries, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

La Puerta Signatures

Torta La Puerta

Torta La Puerta

$14.00

Achiote Pork, Steak, Turkey Ham, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno Peppers, Mayo served with French Fries and ketchup

TJ Dawgs & Fries

TJ Dawgs & Fries

$13.00

2 Turkey Hot Dogs, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Poblano Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeno, Mayo, Ketchup served with French Fries and ketchup

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$17.00

Steak, Beans, Rice, Avocado, Tomato Slices, Cucumber Slices

Pollo Asado Plate

Pollo Asado Plate

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice, Avocado, Tomato Slices, Cucumber Slices

A la carte TJ Dawg

$5.00

Turkey Hot Dog, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Poblano Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeno, Mayo, Ketchup

Carnitas & Pancakes

Carnitas & Pancakes

$15.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Slow Roasted Pork, Syrup, Clarified Butter

Signature Street Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Slow Roasted Pork, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Cochinita Tacos

Cochinita Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Achiote Pork, Pickled Onions served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Grilled Veggie Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Guacamole, Panela Cheese & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Mix 'N' Match Tacos

Mix 'N' Match Tacos

$17.00

Choose any Three Tacos

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Pineapple & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Pollo Asado Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Grilled Chicken, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Ranchero Shrimp Tacos

Ranchero Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

A la carte Carne Asada Taco

A la carte Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Steak, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

A la carte Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

A la carte Cochinita Taco

$5.00

Achiote Pork, Corn Tortilla, Pickled Onions

A la carte Grilled Veggie Taco

A la carte Grilled Veggie Taco

$5.00

Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Panela Cheese

A la carte Pastor Taco

$5.00

Adobo Pork, Corn Tortilla, Pineapple, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

A la carte Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

Grilled Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

A la carte Ranchero Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Shrimp, Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, Cilantro

Tacos Especiales

Surf & Turf Tacos

Surf & Turf Tacos

$19.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak, Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Crema served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Taqueso Pollo Tacos

Taqueso Pollo Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Grilled Chicken Wrapped in Crsipy Fried Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Crema

Taqueso Carne Tacos

Taqueso Carne Tacos

$17.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak Wrapped in Crsipy Fried Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Crema served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Viva Mexico Tacos

Viva Mexico Tacos

$17.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Panela Cheese, Avocado, Crema served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

Shrimp Especial Tacos

Shrimp Especial Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce, Cabbage, Crema, topped with Cilantro served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema

1LB Burritos Tradicionales

Bean 'N' Cheese Burrito

Bean 'N' Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Beans, Jack Cheese served with a side of Crema, Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Grilled Veggie Burrito

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Rice, Beans, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Jack Cheese, Panela Cheese, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Pastor Burrito

Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Adobo Pork, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Pineapple, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Ranchero Shrimp Burrito

Ranchero Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Shrimp, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

1LB Burritos Especiales

California Burrito

California Burrito

$17.00

Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, French Fries, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Carnitas California Burrito

Carnitas California Burrito

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, French Fries, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

SoCal Burrito

SoCal Burrito

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion & Poblano Pepper, French Fries, Bacon, Salsa Verde, Jack Cheese, Crema, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$19.00

Steak, Shrimp, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Ranchero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Guacamole served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

Viva Mexico Burrito

Viva Mexico Burrito

$17.00

Steak, Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Panela Cheese, Crema, Guacamole served with Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions

El Santo Sides

A La Carte Pancake

$3.00
Churro & Ice Cream

Churro & Ice Cream

$8.00

Flan

$6.00

Side 2 eggs

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Breakfast potatoes

$6.00

Side Carne Asada

$7.00

Side Carnitas

$6.00

Side Chipotle Crema

$1.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Cochinita

$6.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Habanero Salsa

Side Jack Cheese

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00
Side Medium Guacamole

Side Medium Guacamole

$8.00

Fresh Avocado, Serrano Peppers, Cilantro, Lime, Pico de Gallo, Panela Cheese

Side Panela Cheese

$2.00

Side Pastor

$6.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Pollo Asado

$6.00

Side Rajas con Crema

$5.00

Side Ranchero Shrimp

$7.00

Side Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Small Guacamole

$5.00

Fresh Avocado, Serrano Peppers, Cilantro, Lime

Side Tomato

$2.00

Side Toreados

$3.00

Fried Jalapenos

Side Vegetarian Beans

$5.00

Side Veggies

$2.00

Side Wet Green Sauce

$2.00

Side Wet Red Sauce

$2.00

KIDS Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Bean & Cheese

$6.00

The "Adiona"

$12.00

N/A Beverage

1/2 Liter Mexican Coke

$8.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Honest Organic Juice Box

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Squirt

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Mineragua

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite Can

$3.00Out of stock

Squirt can

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Large Topochico

$9.00

Cocktails

Whole Lotta Love

Whole Lotta Love

$14.00

Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime

Bark at the Moon

Bark at the Moon

$15.00

anejo tequila, serrano agave nectar, fresh lime

Low Rider

Low Rider

$15.00

La Puerta's cadillac, anejo tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime, cointreau noir float

When Doves Cry (Paloma)

When Doves Cry (Paloma)

$14.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice, pinch kosher salt, Topped with Squirt

Bidi bidi bom bom (Batanga)

Bidi bidi bom bom (Batanga)

$15.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, pinch kosher salt, topped with Mexican Coke.

Wheel in the Sky

$12.00

La Puerta's frozen margarita

Colors Strawberry

$13.00

La Puerta's frozen margarita w/fresh strawberry puree

Colors Mango

$14.00

La Puerta's frozen margarita w/fresh mango puree

Colors Peach

$13.00

La Puerta's frozen margarita w/fresh peach puree

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$13.00

La Puerta's house made sangria swirled into a frozen margarita

Mr. Mojo Risin

Mr. Mojo Risin

$12.00

La Puerta's frozen mojito

Bittersweet Symphony

Bittersweet Symphony

$17.00

Mezcal, Angostura Bitters, Lemon, Pineapple Syrup

Dance Yourself Clean

Dance Yourself Clean

$15.00

(Spritz) Mescal, Dry Vermouth, Grapefruit cinnamon cordial, Lemon

Demon Fire

Demon Fire

$16.00

Mezcal, Green Chile Vodka, Gin, Cocchi Americano, Carrot Shrub, Lemon

El Manisero

El Manisero

$16.00

(Peanut Butter Boulvedardier) Peanut butter infused Reposado Tequila, Cynar, Sweet Vermouth

Good Ol' Days

$16.00

(Old Fashioned) Reposado Tequila, Sherry, Demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, Laphroaig mist

Jet Airliner

Jet Airliner

$16.00

(Paper Plane) Mezcal, St. Germain, Aperol, Lime

99 Problems

99 Problems

$16.00

(Hemmingway Daquiri) Mezcal, lime, grapefuit and luxardo.

Bad Medicine

Bad Medicine

$15.00

(Penicillin #2) Reposado Tequila, float of mezcal, lemon, honey syrup, ginger syrup

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$15.00

(Tequila Bee's Knees) Reposado Tequila, absinthe, lemon, honey syrup

Guitars, Cadillacs

Guitars, Cadillacs

$14.00

(Sazerac) Reposado Tequila, Absinthe, Demerara, Peychaud's

Island Style

Island Style

$16.00

(Mezcal Mai Tai) Mezcal, Smith & Cross Rum float, Lime, Demerara, Orgeat, Curacao

Late Last Night

$16.00

(Mezcal Last Word) Mezcal, Green Chartreuse, Lime, Luxardo maraschino

Tenderoni

Tenderoni

$15.00

(Mezcal Negroni) Mezcal, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Reposado Tequila, house-made bloody mary mix

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Vodka, house-made bloody mary mix

Wine

Taken Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00

Pinto Grigio Bottle

$44.00

Rose Bottle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Vino De La Casa Rose Bottle

$48.00

Vinho Verde Bottle

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$52.00

Malbec Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Pinto Noir Bottle

$48.00

Red Blend Pessimist

$52.00

Rioja Bottle

$36.00

Poeme Cava Bottle

$28.00

Brut Rose Crement

$52.00

Tattinger Brut La Francaise

$75.00

Prosecco Santa Margherita

$52.00

Split Tattinger

$40.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TACOS, TUNES, & TEQUILA… that's what we're all about. We've always envisioned La Puerta as a hangout for people who want to be treated with a high level of hospitality while enjoying quality Mexican food and drinks in a fun atmosphere. Our Sinaloa inspired family recipes demand we make nearly everything on the menu fresh daily and we never use artificial flavorings or enhancers. Our specialty drinks are made with the freshest ingredients and juices. We squeeze every lime, and while it may take a few minutes, we strive to make a damn good drink that delivers maximum refreshment. Whether you're enjoying our Carne Asada tacos or our fresh-squeezed margaritas, you will be shown sincere appreciation for your business and a genuine good time.

Website

Location

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
La Puerta image

