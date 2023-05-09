Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Tianguis - North Park

review star

No reviews yet

2810 El Cajon Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

5 Taquitos

$9.99

12 Taquitos

$22.27

4 Taquitos

$8.12


Taquitos

3 Taquitos

$6.22

4 Taquitos

$8.12

5 Taquitos

$9.99

7 Taquitos

$13.58

8 Taquitos

$15.25

12 Taquitos

$22.27

Rice Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.49

Chicken Bowl

$13.49

Birria Bowl

$13.49

Carnitas Bowl

$13.49

No Protein Bowl

$7.49

Loaded Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.49

Chicken Fries

$13.49

Birria Fries

$13.49

Carnitas Fries

$13.49

No Protein Fries

$7.49

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.49

Chicken Nachos

$13.49

Birria Nachos

$13.49

Carnitas Nachos

$13.49

No Protein Nachos

$7.49

Chips

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

$7.49

Sides

Rice

$2.75+

Beans

$2.75+

Rice & Beans

$4.95+

Guacamole Plain

$2.18+

Guacamole with Pico

$2.18+

French Fries

$2.49

Tortilla Chips (Plain)

$2.49

Extra Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.10

3 oz portion

Extra Cheese

$1.10

Extra Sour Cream

$1.10

Extra Cabbage

$0.30

Salsa - Red Mild

$0.40+

Salsa - Red Spicy

$0.40+

Salsa - Tomatillo

$0.40+

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Topo Chico

$3.15

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.15

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.15

Sangria

$3.15

Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.65

Beer

Ballast Point

$7.50

Bohemia

$5.25Out of stock

Corona

$5.25

Coronita

$3.99

5 Coronitas

$14.30

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Modelo Negra

$5.25

Seltzer

$5.25

XX Lager

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to El Tianguis. Please come in.

Location

2810 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
El Tianguis- North Park image
El Tianguis- North Park image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft House Burgers - North Park
orange starNo Reviews
4101 30th st suite c san diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mayahuel - 2934 Adams Ave
orange star4.6 • 1,125
2934 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Baja Betty's
orange star4.5 • 171
1421 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Puesto Mission Valley -
orange star4.4 • 1,073
5010 Mission Center Road San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston