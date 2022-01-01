Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Mavericks Beach Club

533 Reviews

$$

860 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

BRUNCH

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Loaded Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Fajita Veggies, French Fries, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Add Queso for $3 extra

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Thick-Cut Sourdough Toast, Bacon, Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Brunch'n Burger

Brunch'n Burger

$14.00

Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

Organic Acai, Granola, Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Mint

Loaded Avocado Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Thick-Cut Multi Grain Toast, Avocado, Heirloom Tomato, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Fried Egg, Microgreens

Morning Rooster

Morning Rooster

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Served on a Brioche Bun

BTL Campo Viejo Brut

$15.00

BTL Campo Viejo Rose

$15.00

Mavericks Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mavericks Michelada

$7.00

JUICE PACK

$6.00

Side Juice

$3.00

Side OJ

$3.00

Das Brew

$6.00

Drop Kick Cold Brew

$7.00

Jager cold brew

$4.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bacon LG

$6.00

Side Bacon SM

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Carne Asada

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Charred Brussels

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Cilantro White Rice

$4.00

Side Egg

$4.00

Side Flat Iron Steak

$5.00

Side Ground Beef

$6.00Out of stock

Side Guac LG

$6.00

Side Guac SM

$4.00

Side Mahi Mahi

$5.00

Side Pinto & Black Beans

$4.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00Out of stock

Side Ahi

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side BACON

$4.00

Side SAUSAGE

$4.00

Side POTATOES

$4.00

Side FRUIT

$5.00

Side SOURDOUGH TOAST

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markNigthlife
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mavericks Beach Club! Located just steps from the ocean in Pacific Beach, you’ll enjoy a multi-level entertainment complex with 6 indoor/outdoor bars, 43 TV’s and Baja-inspired food fresh from our restaurant! Our expansive, 15k+ sqft property is optimized for day and nighttime fun for individuals of all ages, and groups of all sizes. Mavericks is poised to be a top party destination, with daily activities and lively entertainment as well as being the OPTIMAL spot for hosting your private event or celebration of any size. With a dog friendly patio, outdoor games, sports, drinks, food, live music, dance club, and plenty of space to celebrate California to its fullest, Mavericks Beach Club is the big break you’ve been waiting for!

Website

Location

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

