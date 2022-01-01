Restaurant info

Welcome to Mavericks Beach Club! Located just steps from the ocean in Pacific Beach, you’ll enjoy a multi-level entertainment complex with 6 indoor/outdoor bars, 43 TV’s and Baja-inspired food fresh from our restaurant! Our expansive, 15k+ sqft property is optimized for day and nighttime fun for individuals of all ages, and groups of all sizes. Mavericks is poised to be a top party destination, with daily activities and lively entertainment as well as being the OPTIMAL spot for hosting your private event or celebration of any size. With a dog friendly patio, outdoor games, sports, drinks, food, live music, dance club, and plenty of space to celebrate California to its fullest, Mavericks Beach Club is the big break you’ve been waiting for!

