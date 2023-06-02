Main picView gallery

DoDo Bird Donuts

review star

No reviews yet

5680 La Jolla BLVD

LA JOLLA, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Gringo

$12.00

Hilliker's eggs, American cheese, crispy bacon, butter lettuce, dijonaise and tomato jelly

Sea Salt Mocha

Sea Salt Mocha

$6.00

Espresso, TCHO dark chocolate, sea salt


COFFEE

Double Espresso

$4.50

Dark Horse coffee, No Problemo espresso blend

Americano

$4.50

Double shot of No Problemo espresso blend resting on 3/4 full hot water

Cappuccino

$4.75

Double espresso with steamed milk and slightly more micro-foam than a latte

Latte

$4.75

Double espresso with steamed, silky textured milk and one inch of velvety micro-foam

Flat White

$4.75

An Australian classic. Double shot espresso with silky thin layer of micro-foam

Cortado

$4.50

A stronger, less diluted spin on a flat white. Double shot with steamed velvety milk.

Macchiato

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with a stain of steamed milk & micro-foam

Cold Brew

$5.00

Dark Horse, dark roast coffee blend immersed in water for 12 hours to extract and form a rich concentrate.

Iced Latte

$4.75

Double shot espresso blend with your choice of milk, poured over ice

Iced Americano

$4.50

Double shot espresso poured over ice and water

SPECIALTY & REFRESHING

Cajeta Latte

Cajeta Latte

$6.00

Espresso, Mexican cinnamon, milk caramel

Sea Salt Mocha

Sea Salt Mocha

$6.00

Espresso, TCHO dark chocolate, sea salt

Dodo Hot Chocolate

$6.00

TCHO dark chocolate

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$7.00

Iced espresso, orange twist, East Imperial tonic

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00

Ceremonial grade green tea, house made lemonade

GOLDIE

GOLDIE

$6.00

Turmeric blend, local honey, warming spices

MATCHA Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial grade green tea

Masala CHAI Latte

Masala CHAI Latte

$6.00

Masala chai

Bone broth

$12.00

Seasonal flavors

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$8.00

Espresso, condensed milk over ice

Granita iced coffee

Granita iced coffee

$7.00

Cold brew, espresso, oat milk and cane sugar

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.50

Organic lemons, cane sugar, D'arbo raspberry syrup

Spring Cleanse

$5.00

Organic lemons, fresh ginger root, Kauai Bee Team honey (served hot only)

Dodo Whipped

$7.00

Coffee, brown sugar, vanilla, served over ice

LOOSE LEAF TEA

Rare Tea Co
Malawi English Breakfast

Malawi English Breakfast

$7.00
Rare Earl Grey

Rare Earl Grey

$7.00
Himalayan Spring Green Tea

Himalayan Spring Green Tea

$7.00
Chamomile

Chamomile

$7.00
English Peppermint

English Peppermint

$7.00

Iced Tea

$7.00

RETAIL

Eco-coffee cups

Eco-coffee cups

$18.00
COFFEE TIN

COFFEE TIN

$22.00

DODO Hat (orange)

$25.00

DODO bird hat (brown)

$25.00

Paradisaea hat

$25.00Out of stock

Aprons w/ bird

$105.00
Tumbler (black)

Tumbler (black)

$45.00
Tumbler (white)

Tumbler (white)

$45.00
Tiki mug

Tiki mug

$40.00
Pins

Pins

$7.00
EBT TEA TIN

EBT TEA TIN

$13.50
EARL GREY TEA TIN

EARL GREY TEA TIN

$14.00
MINT TEA TIN

MINT TEA TIN

$12.50
Granola 12oz Bag

Granola 12oz Bag

$14.00
STICKER

STICKER

$5.00

KIDDIES MENU

Baby chino

$2.00

For the little ones. Steamed and frothed warm milk

Kiddie Hot Choccy

$3.50

Iced Chocolate

$4.00

Cold milk

$2.00

Puppy chino

$2.00

SANDWICHES & MORE

*consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk or food-borne illness.

PARADISAEA Granola

$14.00

Our GF/vegan granola, Pistachios, cherries served with straws yogurt & seasonal fruits

Italiano

$16.00

Hilliker's eggs, provolone, dijonaise, prosciutto di parma, arugula, shaved parmesan dressed with lemon vinaigrette

Cubano

$14.00

Hilliker's eggs, gruyere, prosciutto cotto with rosemary, dijonaise and butter pickles

Gringo

$12.00

Hilliker's eggs, American cheese, crispy bacon, butter lettuce, dijonaise and tomato jelly

AVO TOAST

$15.00

House made garlic miso focaccia, smashed avocado, vinaigrette, topped with crispy garlic furikake

BOTTLES

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$7.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Beer

$7.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Pacific Cooler 21+

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

PARADISAEA is an authentic celebration of the good life in San Diego, fueled by a passion for fine food, craft cocktails, curated art, and warm hospitality. Housed in the historic Piano Building in the heart of the vibrant community of Bird Rock, Paradisaea is a destination restaurant and bar that San Diegans frequent for craveable and accessible fare executed at the highest level.

Location

5680 La Jolla BLVD, LA JOLLA, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
orange star4.0 • 705
5662 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
orange star4.0 • 314
5737 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 Turqouise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Homestyle Hawaiian Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
747 Turquoise St ste 200 San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Pastiamo
orange star4.9 • 76
841 Turquoise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
926 Turquoise St San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LA JOLLA

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LA JOLLA
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston