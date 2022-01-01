Burritos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|California burrito
|$9.95
Carne Asada, Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Crema
|Avocado burrito
|$7.95
Fresh sliced avocado, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, sauteed veggies, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Carne Asada burrito
|$9.95
Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Head Lettuce
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Head Lettuce
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
turmeric brown rice, cotija, avocado, black beans, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, cilantro, pickled fresno chiles, charred jalapeño ranch dressing
More about Spitfire Tacos
TACOS
Spitfire Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Firebird Burrito
|$13.00
3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla
|Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito
|$13.00
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Street Burrito
|$14.00
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Buenas Dias Burrito
|$16.50
Carne Asada, Cheddar, Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Brown Rice, Smashed Avocado, Black Beans, Cilantro Pepita Pesto
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Breakfast Burritos
|$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
More about Jose's Courtroom
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Carne Asada Burrito Plate
|$19.00
Grilled steak, salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese and sour cream.
|Veggie Burrito Plate
|$18.00
Roasted corn, cactus, zucchini, sweet potato, mushrooms, kale, bell pepper, black beans, rice, salsa fresca, creama oaxacena, cotija and machengo cheeses,
|California Burrito Plate
|$18.00
Carne Asada, french fries, jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about The Cottage La Jolla
The Cottage La Jolla
7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Burrito Bowl
|$19.00
Siete Foods tortillas, Roasted JR Farm Zucchini, Kawano Farm Oyster Mushroom, JR Farm Roasted Pepper, Roasted JR Farm Cauliflower, Cilantro lime wild organic rice
More about Valley Farm Market La Jolla
FRENCH FRIES
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|VFM California Burrito
|$12.99
Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Aioli
More about Deli-icious
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|La Jollan Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
|The So-Cal Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato