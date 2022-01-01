Burritos in La Jolla

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California burrito$9.95
Carne Asada, Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Crema
Avocado burrito$7.95
Fresh sliced avocado, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, sauteed veggies, lettuce and pico de gallo
Carne Asada burrito$9.95
Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Burrito Bowl image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Head Lettuce

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (705 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$10.99
turmeric brown rice, cotija, avocado, black beans, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, cilantro, pickled fresno chiles, charred jalapeño ranch dressing
More about Head Lettuce
Firebird Burrito image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Firebird Burrito$13.00
3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito$13.00
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Street Burrito$14.00
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Spitfire Tacos
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buenas Dias Burrito$16.50
Carne Asada, Cheddar, Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Brown Rice, Smashed Avocado, Black Beans, Cilantro Pepita Pesto
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burritos$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito Plate$19.00
Grilled steak, salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito Plate$18.00
Roasted corn, cactus, zucchini, sweet potato, mushrooms, kale, bell pepper, black beans, rice, salsa fresca, creama oaxacena, cotija and machengo cheeses,
California Burrito Plate$18.00
Carne Asada, french fries, jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Burrito Bowl image

 

The Cottage La Jolla

7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$19.00
Siete Foods tortillas, Roasted JR Farm Zucchini, Kawano Farm Oyster Mushroom, JR Farm Roasted Pepper, Roasted JR Farm Cauliflower, Cilantro lime wild organic rice
More about The Cottage La Jolla
VFM California Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VFM California Burrito$12.99
Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Aioli
More about Valley Farm Market La Jolla
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
Takeout
La Jollan Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
The So-Cal Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
More about Deli-icious
Filet Mignon Burrito image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Puesto La Jolla

