Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trust Restaurant

1,217 Reviews

$$

3752 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trust Restaurant

Location

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Trust Restaurant image
Trust Restaurant image
Trust Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

BCB Cafe - Hillcrest
orange starNo Reviews
1010 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Barrel & Board - 1027 University Ave
orange star4.0 • 38
1027 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
orange star4.9 • 349
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest) San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Rare Society
orange star4.5 • 289
4130 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Rusticucina - San Diego
orange star4.5 • 696
3797 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Baja Betty's
orange star4.5 • 171
1421 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Tandoori Hut - 3890 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 7,176
3890 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Chocolat Hilcrest
orange star4.2 • 4,254
3896 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
orange star4.5 • 3,003
3960 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - -Hillcrest
orange star4.5 • 2,365
1040 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston