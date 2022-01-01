Hillcrest breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Hillcrest
More about BCB Cafe
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|All American
|$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
|Slim Down
|$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
|The Frenchy
|$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.