Hillcrest breakfast spots you'll love

BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Breakfast Bitch SD image

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
Slim Down$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
The Frenchy$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Chocolat Hillcrest image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Chocolat Hillcrest

3896 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (4254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ART TST EGGS$6.95
BR- TRE MOZARELLE$11.95
CROIS PLAIN$3.50
More about Chocolat Hillcrest

