Rolando restaurants you'll love
Rolando's top cuisines
Must-try Rolando restaurants
More about Tajima College Heights
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Popular items
|Vegan Ramen
|$12.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Carnitas Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Just Sushi To Go
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rolls Royce Combo
|$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
|California Royce Combo
|$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
|Shrmp Tmpra Roll
|$5.99
More about Corbin's Q
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Corbin's Q
6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sammich
|$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
|CQ Beast Feast
|$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
More about RB Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Lemon
|$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
|Hulk
|$9.95
Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.
|Rainbow
|$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
|Veg Supreme
|$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber / Sprouts / Purple Onion / Cracked Pepper
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs / tots/ bacon / cheese / chipotle crema, all wrapped in a 12" toritlla. Served with a side of salsa fresca. Saturday morning done right.