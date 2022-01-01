Rolando restaurants you'll love

Go
Rolando restaurants
Toast

Rolando's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Rolando restaurants

Tajima College Heights image

 

Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Ramen$12.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Tajima College Heights
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rolls Royce Combo$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
California Royce Combo$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
Shrmp Tmpra Roll$5.99
More about Just Sushi To Go
Corbin's Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sammich$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
CQ Beast Feast$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
More about Corbin's Q
RB Sushi image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
Hulk$9.95
Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
More about RB Sushi
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
Veg Supreme$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber / Sprouts / Purple Onion / Cracked Pepper
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
Eggs / tots/ bacon / cheese / chipotle crema, all wrapped in a 12" toritlla. Served with a side of salsa fresca. Saturday morning done right.
More about Scrimshaw Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rolando

Tuna Rolls

California Rolls

Miso Soup

Map

More near Rolando to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Banker's Hill

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

University Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scripps Ranch

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston