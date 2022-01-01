Scripps Ranch restaurants you'll love
JuneShine
10051 Old Grove Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hopical Citrus 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
Paradise called… they wanted you to have this. Throw your worries out the window seat and treat your tastebuds to this clever combination of organic hops and fresh fruit. Citrus forward, but laid back enough to cancel that return flight and not think twice.
|JuneShine 100 Hibiscus Lime 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
|Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
Click for More Options!
|Smokey Tom
|$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|All Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Click for More Options!
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Capri
|$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
More about Enclave Café
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Coconut Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //