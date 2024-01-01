Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Scripps Ranch

Scripps Ranch restaurants
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve pudding

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding Chocolate$5.00
Brioche and croissant dough soaked in a spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding$6.50
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Sabre Springs

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Bread Pudding$5.00
Bread Pudding (Dulce De Leche)$5.00
Bread Pudding$5.00
Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.
More about Nutmeg Sabre Springs

