Scripps Ranch bakeries you'll love

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Smokey Tom
|$11.00
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|Latte
|$4.50
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Latte
|$4.00
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Sandy Eggo Sando
|$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Pasturebird BLT
|$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //