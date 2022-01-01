Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scripps Ranch bakeries you'll love

Scripps Ranch restaurants
Must-try bakeries in Scripps Ranch

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Tom$11.00
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
Latte$4.50
Iced Latte$4.50
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutmeg Scramble$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
Latte$4.00
Iced Latte$4.00
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandy Eggo Sando$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Pasturebird BLT$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
