Croissants in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve croissants
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Ham And Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant
|$5.50
Freshly baked daily
|SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant
|$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
|Strawberry-black Sesame-chevre Croissant
|$7.00
House Made Pastry.
// Gluten - Dairy //