Little Italy sandwich spots you'll love
More about Graze By Sam
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
|Mashed Potato Flatbread
|$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing