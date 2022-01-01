Nolita Hall imageView gallery

Nolita Hall Restaurant

752 Reviews

$$

2305 India Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

SHORTRIB FETTUCINE
SHISHITOS
HARVEST SALAD

ARRIVALS

C&C BOARD

$38.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Board: Chef's Selections Of Charcuterie & Cheeses From All Over The World

SALMON CRUDO

$18.00

LAMB CARPACCIO

$19.00

BLUE FIN POKE

$20.00

CRUDITE

$16.00

BONE MARROW

$18.00

TRUFFLE WINGS

$16.00

VEGGIES

BLACK KALE

$16.00

CHICORY CESEAR

$18.00

HARVEST SALAD

$18.00

CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

SHISHITOS

$16.00

BRUSSELS

$16.00

BOARDING

RIBEYE

$48.00

SALMON

$34.00Out of stock

LOBSTER GNOOCHI

$38.00

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN

$32.00

SHORTRIB FETTUCINE

$36.00

VEGAN TAMALES

$27.00

PIZZAS

LIL BASIC

$20.00

JALISCO

$24.00

CACIO E PEPE

$22.00

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$20.00

Seasonal Veggie (please inquire) Call for seasonal option currently

CHEFS SELECTION

$28.00

Seasonal Chef Selection ( changes weekly please call for description )

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$18.00

Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Sauce

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce

SIDES

Side Parm & Chilis

Side Chibatta

$2.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side GF Crackers

$2.00

Side Arugula Salad

$4.00

Side Chili Oil

Side Ranch

Side Butter

Side EVOO

KIDS

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

KID PASTA

$10.00

Desserts

ONE NIGHT STAND

$13.00

DUNGEON PARTY

$13.00

MENAGE A TROIS

$12.00

ROLEPLAY

$12.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

ADD SCOOP

Local Italian Gelato & Sorbets

DESSERT FEE PP

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR BEV

Aperol Spritz (HH)

$5.00

Baller Red (HH)

$150.00

Baller White (HH)

$75.00

Don Lorenzo Reposado (HH)

$12.00

Noah's Mill (HH)

$12.00

Old Cuban (HH)

$10.00

Old Fashioned (HH)

$10.00

Sangaria Red(HH)

$10.00

Sangria White(HH)

$10.00

Mocktails

Nunya

$7.00

Ginger, Spice and ...

$7.00

Shiso Pretty

$7.00

BTL WATER

Mocktail

$7.00

TopoChico

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

SODA

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Mt Dew Code Red

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

COFFEE & TEA

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

COFFEE REGULAR

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

N/A Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

JUICE

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

PINEAPPLE

$5.00

MILK

MILK

$3.00

SHIRTS

Blunt Tee

$25.00

Unexpected Hosp.

$20.00

Spritz

$25.00

Henley

$35.00

Ladies V Neck Emp

$15.00

Mens Tee

$25.00

HOODIES

Zip Up Hoodies

$50.00

Crop Top Hoddies

$40.00

TANK TOPS

Unexpected Hosp

$20.00

I Want Abs

$20.00

HATS

NH Hat

$30.00

CxB

CxB Chef's Dinner Food

$125.00

CxB Chef's Dinner Wine

$125.00

CxB Cocktail Hour

$40.00

CxB Retail

Cremant d'Alsace

$16.00

SA Prum Kabinett Riesling

$25.00

Fixin

$65.00

Trimbach Pinot Gris

$45.00

Italian Bordeaux Blend

$65.00

Garzon Tannat

$30.00

Booze By Bear Book

$10.00

Bouquet of Roses

$55.00

Monogramed Wine Glass

$15.00

Celebration Cake

$100.00

Candle

$35.00

CABANA BEO

CABANA BEO FOOD

$800.00

BUFFET BEO

$90 PP BUFFET

$90.00

$80 PP BUFFET

$80.00

FEAST STYLE BEO

FEAST BEO FOOD PP

$80.00

BRUNCH CABANA BEO

BRUNCH CABANA BEO FOOD

$700.00

SALAD/PIZZA BEO

SALAD/PIZZA BEO FOOD PP

$60.00

BRUNCH FAMILY SYLE

BRUNCH FAMILY STYLE PP

$55.00

HORDORVES MENU

MINI BEEF WELLINGTON

$9.00

MINI TUNA POKE

$8.00

CRAB CAKE

$10.00

SPANAKOPITA

$5.00

EMPANADAS

$6.00

SEARED LAMB

$6.00

MINI CRUDITE

$7.00

STEAK SKEWERS

$9.00

CHICKEN WING

$8.00

DEVILED EGG

$5.00

CAPRESE SKEWERS

$5.00

QUICHES

$5.00

CAVIAR/TOAST

$8.00

BEET BRUSHETTA

$5.00

STUFFED MUSHROOM

$6.00

ADD ONS TO BEO

GRAZING C&C TABLE PP

$8.00

CRAZING CRUDITE TABLE PP

$7.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2305 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

