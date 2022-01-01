Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Italy vegan restaurants you'll love

Little Italy restaurants
Must-try vegan restaurants in Little Italy

Cafe Gratitude image

 

Cafe Gratitude San Diego

1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I AM CHEESY (GF)$8.00
KDIS MAC N CHEESE- Quinoa pasta shells, Brazil Nut Parmesan, Cashew Ricotta* Your choice of Cashew Mozzarella or Cashew Macadamia Cheddar
I AM LOVING (GF)$19.50
FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL
roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile, cilantro
I AM ENTHUSIASTIC$18.75
"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH - oyster mushroom, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, vegan brioche (GF* option available)
More about Cafe Gratitude San Diego
Rakiraki Commons image

 

Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stressed Out$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
Believer$19.00
In: avocado, no-shrimp, no-cream cheese
Top: no-spicy tuna, spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, torched and seared.
Little italy$19.00
In: a medley of Japanese mushrooms, tempura enoki, miso glazed shiitake, and seared eryngii.
Top: avocado, Italian inspired aioli and finished with seared slices of fresh rainbow tomatoes.
More about Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park

