Little Italy vegan restaurants you'll love

Cafe Gratitude San Diego
1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20, San Diego
|Popular items
|I AM CHEESY (GF)
|$8.00
KDIS MAC N CHEESE- Quinoa pasta shells, Brazil Nut Parmesan, Cashew Ricotta* Your choice of Cashew Mozzarella or Cashew Macadamia Cheddar
|I AM LOVING (GF)
|$19.50
FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL
roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile, cilantro
|I AM ENTHUSIASTIC
|$18.75
"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH - oyster mushroom, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, vegan brioche (GF* option available)
Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Stressed Out
|$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
|Believer
|$19.00
In: avocado, no-shrimp, no-cream cheese
Top: no-spicy tuna, spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, torched and seared.
|Little italy
|$19.00
In: a medley of Japanese mushrooms, tempura enoki, miso glazed shiitake, and seared eryngii.
Top: avocado, Italian inspired aioli and finished with seared slices of fresh rainbow tomatoes.