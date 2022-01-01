Go
Toast

Rakiraki Commons

The central hub for your dining needs! Rakiraki Ramen, Junya's Crispy (chicken) Karaage, The Yasai vegan experience, Matsuoka pure sushi, plus plenty beer and sake to choose from!

2254 India Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fiery Red Karaage$13.95
Original crispy karaage chicken fiery red spiced with 8 Japanese red peppers.
Shirakabegura Kimoto Junmai (640ml)$45.00
Delicately nuanced aromas of vanilla, flowers, stone fruit, melon and sweet milk.
Hatsuhana$22.00
Lobster tempura, the real spicy bluefin tuna, avocado, cucumber, micro cilantro, black sea salt.
Special Unagi$21.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, house crab mix, avocado, and matsuoka eel sauce.
Hibiki$22.00
Fresh soft-shell crab tempura (age-kani), spicy bluefin tuna, real snow crab, avocado, cucumber, organic soy paper, lemon and organic ponzu sauce.
Pretzel Sliders$14.00
Marinated impossible patty, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, and crispy onions tossed in a truffle zest. All served in a pretzel roll with a house made aioli.
Watanabe$22.00
Albacore, crunchy red onion, house crab mix, spicy tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado.
Deluxe Hamachi$21.00
Japanese hamachi sashimi and sliced jalapeno topping with diced spicy hamachi, real snow crab, cucumber, yamagobo (Japanese burdock), organic yuzu spicy ponzu.
Pure Rainbow$19.00
Ebi, salmon, hamachi, real blue fin tuna, house crab mix, avocado topped with lemon and organic ponzu sauce.
Shiokaze$22.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab mix, cucumber, avocado, crunchy purple sweet potato, masago arare, and unagi sauce.
See full menu

Location

2254 India Street

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolfie's Carousel Bar

No reviews yet

Let's Ride!

Moe Coffee

No reviews yet

Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price.
For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

Cloak and Petal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vino Carta Little Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston