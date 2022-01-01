Go
Buon Appetito Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy traditional Italian food in great ambience!

1609 India Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)

Ravioli Spinaci$23.95
Homemade Ravioli filled with Italian cheeses and spinach in our classic creamy tomato sauce
Fettuccine Genovese$20.95
Homemade pesto sauce with green beans and shoestring potatoes topped with pine nuts
Borsettini Aragosta$24.95
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with lobster and cheese finished in champagne cream sauce with peas and sun dried tomatoes
Calamari D' Orati$16.95
Golden fried baby calamari and zucchini, served with a marinara dip
Penne Bolognese$23.95
Slow simmered bolognese sauce
Insalata Della Casa$12.95
Fresh spring mix tossed in our house dressing
Capellini alla Checca$17.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
Orecchiette Barese$23.95
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
Lasagna beef$23.95
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
Homemade Meatballs$14.95
Served in our famous Marinara Sauce
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1609 India Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
