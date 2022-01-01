Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ambrogio15 Little Italy

550 West Date Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Pizza Pepperoni
Pizza Burrata e Prociutto Crudo

Pizza LIFH

Pizza Margherita

$14.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce,  mozzarella (Mozzarella fiordilatte), and fresh basil. (Vegetarian)

Pizza Salamino Piccante

$16.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), spicy  Salami from Calabra (Spinata Calabra), fresh rosemary, garlic evoo, and 24 month aged grated parmigiano-reggiano.

Pizza Pepperoni

$15.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), and classic American style pepperoni

Pizza Burrata e Prociutto Crudo

$19.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and 20 month aged prosciutto crudo di Parma (salted and air dried pork).

Pizza Hannibal Lecter

$18.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Spicy Pepperoni from Calabria, American Pepperoni, Roasted Red Bell Pepper Slices, and 24M aged Parmigiano Reggiano. .

Pizza Sausage and Mushroom

$16.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Italian sausage (contains fennel seads), and local cremini mushroms

Pizza Pesto Mortadella & Burrata

$19.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with a pesto sauce (does not contain tree nuts), mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and Mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios).

Pizza Veggie Lover

$16.00

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), roasted red bell peppers, sliced red onions, arichoke hearts, and mushrooms

Salad LIFH

House Salad

$9.50

This dish contains mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, multigrain croutons, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24 months, and abalsamic dressing. (Vegetarian)

Capresse Salad

$9.50

This dish contains mixed greens,  heirloom cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella Fiordilate cheese, and is lightly seasoned with a balsamic glaze.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

This dish contains chopped Romaine Lettuce,  heirloom cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella Fiordilate cheese, and is lightly seasoned with a caesar dressing (not a creamy caesar dressing).

Beverages LIFH

Aqua Panna Bottle Water

$4.50

Diet Coke Can (12oz)

$3.50

Mexican Coke Bottle (.75L)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.90

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.90

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$3.90

Sprite Can (12oz)

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ambrogio15 Little Italy is the express version of our flagship Italian restaurants at Piazza della Famiglia. We are found inside the Little Italy Food Hall on West Date Street. Come enjoy the Milano Pizza Experience in a unique outdoor Piazza here in San Diego.

550 West Date Street, San Diego, CA 92101

