Ambrogio15 Little Italy
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ambrogio15 Little Italy is the express version of our flagship Italian restaurants at Piazza della Famiglia. We are found inside the Little Italy Food Hall on West Date Street. Come enjoy the Milano Pizza Experience in a unique outdoor Piazza here in San Diego.
550 West Date Street, San Diego, CA 92101
