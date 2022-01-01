Go
Tajima East Village

WELCOME TO TAJIMA- San Diego's Favorite Neighborhood Ramen Spot!

901 E Street

Popular Items

Vegan Ramen$12.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
Salmon Sushi Hand Roll$4.50
Sushi rice, sesame seeds, Japanese seaweed, and Salmon.
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano.
Creamy Chicken Ramen$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
Tajima Ramen$13.00
Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Extra Noodles$2.00
Pork Gyoza$5.50
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Karaage$6.00
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
