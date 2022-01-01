A new generation of Italian cuisine – fresh, light and authentic. By using proper cooking techniques, our flavors are natural and pure. Our menu is a homage to our southern Italian roots and reflects what’s being served in Italy today.

You can also find an extensive vegan menu that incorporates many of the best Italian dishes. Try us out and see for yourself why we were voted as one of the top 50 vegan restaurants in the U.S!

We believe in sustainability, both in our food and in the design of our restaurant. While our menu focuses on locally grown and seasonal ingredients, our bar and dining areas were created using reclaimed, natural materials. Nothing goes to waste at Civico 1845. Stop in for lunch or dinner, and experience some of the best Italian cuisine you have ever tasted.



1845 India St. • $$