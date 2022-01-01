Go
A new generation of Italian cuisine – fresh, light and authentic. By using proper cooking techniques, our flavors are natural and pure. Our menu is a homage to our southern Italian roots and reflects what’s being served in Italy today.
You can also find an extensive vegan menu that incorporates many of the best Italian dishes. Try us out and see for yourself why we were voted as one of the top 50 vegan restaurants in the U.S!
We believe in sustainability, both in our food and in the design of our restaurant. While our menu focuses on locally grown and seasonal ingredients, our bar and dining areas were created using reclaimed, natural materials. Nothing goes to waste at Civico 1845. Stop in for lunch or dinner, and experience some of the best Italian cuisine you have ever tasted.

1845 India St. • $$

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)

Popular Items

Romagnola$10.00
purple kale, raisins, oranges, chicory, Parmigiano, walnuts, balsamic dressing (gf)
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso
Pasta Al Forno$23.00
Meatballs$8.00
Garganelli Zafferano$18.00
garganelli pasta, sausage, porcini mushrooms, gorgonzola, saffron sauce
Vegan Caprese$16.00
heirloom tomatoes, creamy rice mozzarella, EVOO, balsamic vinegar reduction (gf)
Pappardelle Brasato$23.00
slow cooked short rib ragu, cabernet, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Cannoli$10.00
ricotta, pistachios, chocolate wind
Arancini$6.00
Vegan Tiramisu Italiano$10.00
homemade vegan ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, espresso
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1845 India St.

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
