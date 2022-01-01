San Diego bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in San Diego
More about BCB Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Scone
|$3.95
|Large Cafe Au Lait
|$5.50
|Iced Mexican Mocha
|$5.35
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|San Dieggo
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, fried egg, american & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
|Basic Sitch
|$5.00
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, milk
|Mc Lovin'
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar
|Popular items
|*Choc-A-Lot
|$4.75
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
|Celebration Cake
|$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
|Black Onyx Mocha
|$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
|Veg Supreme
|$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber / Sprouts / Purple Onion / Cracked Pepper
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs / tots/ bacon / cheese / chipotle crema, all wrapped in a 12" toritlla. Served with a side of salsa fresca. Saturday morning done right.
