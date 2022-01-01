San Diego sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in San Diego
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnivore Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Basic 5
|$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" Righteous Pig
|$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
|14" "New" New York
|$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
|14" Pepperoni
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Scone
|$3.95
|Large Cafe Au Lait
|$5.50
|Iced Mexican Mocha
|$5.35
The Wise Ox
2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
|Dry Aged Burger
|$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
|Bologna Sandwich
|$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Large Mocha
|$6.75
|Iced Medium White Chocolate Mocha
|$5.75
|Small Americano
|$3.75
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
|Mashed Potato Flatbread
|$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub
10550 craftsman way, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
|Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
|Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
The Pigs Gig
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$19.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$16.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
10-hour smoked pork shoulder. house slaw, soft potato bun, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
Click for More Options!
|Smokey Tom
|$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|All Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Deli Buzz
6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego
|Popular items
|#2 California Chicken Club
|$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
|#10 Cold Albacore Tuna
|$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
|#1 Meatball Sub
|$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Gyro Plate
|$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|1/2 Chicken
|$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Click for More Options!
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Capri
|$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Californian
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
|Mexicano
|$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
|Cubano
|$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pork Nugs
|$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
|Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
|Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hammerhead
|$3.65
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
|House Coffee
|$2.10
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Medium Latte
|$5.00
|Iced Medium Drip Coffee
|$2.75
|Blended Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|SD Grilled Cheese
|$7.50
|Iced Medium Vanilla Chai
|$5.50
|Bagel
|$2.50
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Popular items
|Veggie Pizza
|$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
|Three Meat Pizza
|$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
|Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack
|$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Popular items
|Croissant French Toast.
|$8.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
|GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes
|$11.99
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
|Breakfast Burrito.
|$8.99
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli
3715 India St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
|Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|7 Wings
|$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|7 Wings
|$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|14 Wings
|$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
631 9th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
|Latte
|$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Medium White Chocolate Mocha
|$5.50
|Medium Matcha Green Tea
|$4.85
|Medium Mango Mania
|$6.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|18" Pepperoni Pie
|$16.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|18" Supreme Pie
|$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
|Italian Sub
|$10.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
The Butchery
3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Avocado Vinaigrette or Oil and Vinegar
|Classic Italian
|$13.00
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Molinari Sopresatta Salami, Pecornio Toscano Cheese, L,T,O, Pepperoncini, Pesto, Deli Dressing
|Steak Tip and Fries
|$12.00
Grilled and Sliced 6oz House Marinated Angus Steak Tip (Allow 20 Minutes)
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Coconut Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
- 2