San Diego sandwich spots you'll love

Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$3.95
Large Cafe Au Lait$5.50
Iced Mexican Mocha$5.35
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
fried egg, smokey breakfast sausage, hot sauce and honey, american cheese, crisp iceberg, house made buttery bun
Dry Aged Burger$12.99
Dry aged beef, house smoked bacon, havarti cheese, mayo & mustard, house dill pickles
Bologna Sandwich$10.99
house-smoked bologna, american cheese, mayo & mustard spread, toasted bun
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Large Mocha$6.75
Iced Medium White Chocolate Mocha$5.75
Small Americano$3.75
Graze By Sam image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
Szechuan Dumplings$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Mashed Potato Flatbread$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub image

ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub

10550 craftsman way, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
The Pigs Gig image

 

The Pigs Gig

2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Plate$19.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
Pulled Pork Plate$16.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
10-hour smoked pork shoulder. house slaw, soft potato bun, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$4.50
Click for More Options!
Smokey Tom$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
All Kale Caesar$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 California Chicken Club$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
#10 Cold Albacore Tuna$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
#1 Meatball Sub$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Plate$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kabob Plate$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
1/2 Chicken$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$4.00
Click for More Options!
Nutmeg Scramble$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
Capri$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Californian$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
Mexicano$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
Cubano$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Sausage Sandwich$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
The Olive Baking Company image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hammerhead$3.65
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
House Coffee$2.10
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
Cinnamon Roll$3.95
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Latte$5.00
Iced Medium Drip Coffee$2.75
Blended Medium Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.75
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SD Grilled Cheese$7.50
Iced Medium Vanilla Chai$5.50
Bagel$2.50
MAW image

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
Three Meat Pizza$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant French Toast.$8.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes$11.99
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito.$8.99
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
43 Beach Hut Deli image

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Rubicon Deli image

SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli

3715 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (4922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak
Sandbox Pizza and Wings image

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Wings$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
7 Wings$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
14 Wings$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Invigatorium | J&Tonys image

 

Invigatorium | J&Tonys

631 9th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OG Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
Cold Brew$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
Latte$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium White Chocolate Mocha$5.50
Medium Matcha Green Tea$4.85
Medium Mango Mania$6.50
Rockets Pizza and Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" Pepperoni Pie$16.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
18" Supreme Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
Italian Sub$10.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
The Crack Shack - San Diego image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - San Diego

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
housemade, with love
Baja Chop$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
The Butchery image

 

The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Avocado Vinaigrette or Oil and Vinegar
Classic Italian$13.00
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Molinari Sopresatta Salami, Pecornio Toscano Cheese, L,T,O, Pepperoncini, Pesto, Deli Dressing
Steak Tip and Fries$12.00
Grilled and Sliced 6oz House Marinated Angus Steak Tip (Allow 20 Minutes)
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Coconut Chicken Strips$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Cut Fries$7.95
Parmesan Zucchini$8.95
Doner Options$10.95
