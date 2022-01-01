San Diego dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Top dessert & ice cream places in San Diego, California
Dessert and ice cream in San Diego are one-of-a-kind. Everything from chic dessert bars to casual bakeries, there is a dessert or ice cream for every occasion. Whether you need a celebration cake ASAP or a late-night dessert after a night on the town, San Diego has your back. Visit Downtown San Diego for the highest concentration of sweet treats or visit the North Park area for a few hidden gems.
Whether you crave rich velveting ice cream or fluffy tiramisu, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for when you search for “best desserts in San Diego.” From authentic French patisseries to unique Hawaiian ice cream, there is always something new to try that just might become your new favorite. Explore exotic ice cream flavors and beautifully delicious creations all across the city.
Invite your friends out for a night of dessert tasting, treat your family to freshly baked croissants, or have a romantic evening with your sweetheart sharing a decant dessert. You can even up the ante by pairing it with wine from a local vineyard or indulging in a boozy dessert itself. Whatever the case may be, you’ll find the perfect sweet treat to enjoy when you tour the bakeries, dessert shops, and creameries of San Diego.
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Diego
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada taco
|$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
|$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
|DxT Burrito
|$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Popcorn chicken
|$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
|Pandan Milk Tea
|$4.95
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
|Vietnamese coffee
|$4.95
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
Sugar Kiln
3245 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|THE SALTED CHOCOLATE AND TOFFEE OMG COOKIE
|$2.75
2.76 oz. Browned butter and salted chocolate deliciousness with two types of chocolate and crunchy toffee.
Our Signature Cookie!
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
|THE MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
|$2.75
2.76 oz. Rich almond and vanilla bean dough lightly rolled in cinnamon sugar.
CONTAINS ALOMOND, EGG, MILK, WHEAT.
|THE DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE
|$2.75
2.76 oz. Luscious, brownie-like dark chocolate dough ribboned with two types of chocolate and finished with a touch of sea salt.
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
|Cold Brew
|$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
|Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
|Sourdough Bread
|$10.00
house cultured butter, pacific sea salt
|Charred Caulilini
|$18.00
fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|Popular items
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
|PANE
|$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
|BURRATA
|$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hojicha + Salted Cream - Pint
|$12.00
Hojicha from our friends at Mizuba Tea Co., sweet cream, vanilla bean / sea salt. gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|S'mores - Pint
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|Strawberry Oat Crumble - Pint
|$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Soulshine
3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego
|Popular items
|Daily Quiche Slice (GF)
|$6.00
|Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
|Latte
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Chocolat Hillcrest
3896 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|ART TST EGGS
|$6.95
|BR- TRE MOZARELLE
|$11.95
|CROIS PLAIN
|$3.50
Gelati and Peccati
3066 B University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pizza for 2
|$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
The Sweet & Savory Collective
4445 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
Beach Treats
3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Milkshake
|$9.50
20oz freshly made milkshake!
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt
1 Park Boulevard, #102, San Diego
|Popular items
|Frozen Yogurt
|$6.99
Your choice of up to 2 flavors and 3 toppings in small, medium, or large sizes!
|Create Your Own Bowl
|$12.99
Organic Sambazon Acai topped with organic hemp granola, & freshly sliced bananas--add your favorite additional toppings
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$9.99
Greek yogurt, almond granola, honey, strawberries, and blueberries