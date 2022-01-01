San Diego dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Top dessert & ice cream places in San Diego, California

Dessert and ice cream in San Diego are one-of-a-kind. Everything from chic dessert bars to casual bakeries, there is a dessert or ice cream for every occasion. Whether you need a celebration cake ASAP or a late-night dessert after a night on the town, San Diego has your back. Visit Downtown San Diego for the highest concentration of sweet treats or visit the North Park area for a few hidden gems.

Whether you crave rich velveting ice cream or fluffy tiramisu, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for when you search for “best desserts in San Diego.” From authentic French patisseries to unique Hawaiian ice cream, there is always something new to try that just might become your new favorite. Explore exotic ice cream flavors and beautifully delicious creations all across the city.

Invite your friends out for a night of dessert tasting, treat your family to freshly baked croissants, or have a romantic evening with your sweetheart sharing a decant dessert. You can even up the ante by pairing it with wine from a local vineyard or indulging in a boozy dessert itself. Whatever the case may be, you’ll find the perfect sweet treat to enjoy when you tour the bakeries, dessert shops, and creameries of San Diego.

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Diego

Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

Popular items
Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
Blue Corn Quesadilla$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
DxT Burrito$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Aussie Meat Pie$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
GuilTea Cravings image

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
Popular items
Popcorn chicken$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
Pandan Milk Tea$4.95
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
Vietnamese coffee$4.95
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
Sugar Kiln image

 

Sugar Kiln

3245 University Ave, San Diego

Popular items
THE SALTED CHOCOLATE AND TOFFEE OMG COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Browned butter and salted chocolate deliciousness with two types of chocolate and crunchy toffee.
Our Signature Cookie!
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
THE MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Rich almond and vanilla bean dough lightly rolled in cinnamon sugar.
CONTAINS ALOMOND, EGG, MILK, WHEAT.
THE DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Luscious, brownie-like dark chocolate dough ribboned with two types of chocolate and finished with a touch of sea salt.
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
S3 Coffee Bar image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Popular items
Acai Bowl$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Cold Brew$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
Popular items
Duroc Pork Chop$47.00
black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
Sourdough Bread$10.00
house cultured butter, pacific sea salt
Charred Caulilini$18.00
fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

Popular items
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
PANE$4.00
homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip
BURRATA$19.00
fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

Popular items
Hojicha + Salted Cream - Pint$12.00
Hojicha from our friends at Mizuba Tea Co., sweet cream, vanilla bean / sea salt. gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Strawberry Oat Crumble - Pint$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

Popular items
Daily Quiche Slice (GF)$6.00
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Latte
Chocolat Hillcrest image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Chocolat Hillcrest

3896 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (4254 reviews)
Popular items
ART TST EGGS$6.95
BR- TRE MOZARELLE$11.95
CROIS PLAIN$3.50
Gelati and Peccati image

 

Gelati and Peccati

3066 B University Ave, San Diego

Popular items
Pizza for 2$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
The Sweet & Savory Collective image

 

The Sweet & Savory Collective

4445 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Naturally Desi image

 

Naturally Desi

16769 Bernardo Center Dr Suite K10, San Diego

Restaurant banner

 

Beach Treats

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Popular items
Milkshake$9.50
20oz freshly made milkshake!
Restaurant banner

 

Midway Snacks

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Restaurant banner

 

Dippin Dots

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Restaurant banner

 

Dole at Belmont Park

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM

Sweet Shoppe

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (92 reviews)
Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt

1 Park Boulevard, #102, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
Popular items
Frozen Yogurt$6.99
Your choice of up to 2 flavors and 3 toppings in small, medium, or large sizes!
Create Your Own Bowl$12.99
Organic Sambazon Acai topped with organic hemp granola, & freshly sliced bananas--add your favorite additional toppings
Greek Yogurt Parfait$9.99
Greek yogurt, almond granola, honey, strawberries, and blueberries
