San Diego dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Top dessert & ice cream places in San Diego, California

Dessert and ice cream in San Diego are one-of-a-kind. Everything from chic dessert bars to casual bakeries, there is a dessert or ice cream for every occasion. Whether you need a celebration cake ASAP or a late-night dessert after a night on the town, San Diego has your back. Visit Downtown San Diego for the highest concentration of sweet treats or visit the North Park area for a few hidden gems.



Whether you crave rich velveting ice cream or fluffy tiramisu, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for when you search for “best desserts in San Diego.” From authentic French patisseries to unique Hawaiian ice cream, there is always something new to try that just might become your new favorite. Explore exotic ice cream flavors and beautifully delicious creations all across the city.



Invite your friends out for a night of dessert tasting, treat your family to freshly baked croissants, or have a romantic evening with your sweetheart sharing a decant dessert. You can even up the ante by pairing it with wine from a local vineyard or indulging in a boozy dessert itself. Whatever the case may be, you’ll find the perfect sweet treat to enjoy when you tour the bakeries, dessert shops, and creameries of San Diego.