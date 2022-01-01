Naperville restaurants you'll love

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole App$9.00
Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.
Burrito$11.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
Macho Burrito$14.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Vodka$19.95
Chicken Parmesan$27.95
House Salad$8.95
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Omelette$13.00
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns.
Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
Veggie Omelette$12.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
S'mores MINI Long John$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
Buttermilk Old Fashioned$2.95
Buttermilk cake donut, coated with our Wildflower Honey Glaze
Lil Donkeys image

 

Lil Donkeys

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
Pollo$7.25
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, pinto beans, rice.
"Especial" Milanesa$7.50
thin-sliced breaded beef, avocado, pico de gallo, beans, chipotle aioli, pickled carrots
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thick Cut Challah French Toast$10.29
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
Quiubo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Quiubo

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (2421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole Tradicional$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
Frijoles$4.00
refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic
Pastor$8.50
ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot & Sour Soup$5.70
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper
CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS$15.50
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
CHILI CHICKEN$19.50
Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce
Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Sparrow Coffee Naperville image

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pourover Coffee - V60$4.00
10 oz. black coffee. Decaf available.
Avocado Toast$10.00
Publican Quality Bread seeded rye, smashed avocado, smoked gouda, radish, pickled leeks, aleppo pepper, black sesame.
Batch Brew$3.00
Drip coffee with a daily rotating selection.
The Swine Cellar image

 

The Swine Cellar

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Muffins$3.00
2pc
Hush Puppies$3.00
4pc
Potato Salad$3.00
Balboa's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Balboa's Cheesesteaks

22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117, Naperville

Avg 3.3 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Champ$9.50
The Champion of Cheesesteaks for a reason! Just Prime Steak, Whiz and Onions. It’s good to be the Champ!
Fried Ravioli$4.99
Get out!! Fried Ravioli? You have to try this delicious appetizer.
#2 Body Shot$9.50
Prime Beef Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You don't like Onions? We'll leave them out!
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Yogurt Bowl$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
Santo Cielo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Papardelle Bolognese$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
Chocolate Tart$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
Cheeseburger$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Taps N Tenders image

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
Large Waffle Fries$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Cheese Curds$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
Cafe Cebu image

 

Cafe Cebu

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ube Roll$4.00
Ube roll
Ube Cake with Flan$3.50
Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie$2.75
Aloha Pokē Co. image

 

Aloha Pokē Co.

215 South Washington st, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kahuna$14.90
Miso Soup$2.00
White Rice$1.00
Fiamme image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Rigatoni$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan
Regina Margherita Pizza$17.00
“Neapolitan Classic” Mozzarella Di Bufala, Oven Roasted Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
Bruschetta Fiamme$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
ASIAN$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
GUAC & CHIPS$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
Q-BBQ Naperville image

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Burger$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
Bottoms Up Burger$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
Italian Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NAAN$2.50
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.95
The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.
PANEER MAKHAN MASALA$14.95
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a mildly spiced, creamy cashew tomato sauce. Gluten-free.
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

220 S Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KidsGrilled Cheese$5.69
CB Hash &2 Eggs$11.29
Jaimes Combo$11.75
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

2879 95th Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Centennial Grill image

 

Centennial Grill

500 W Jackson Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Riverwalk Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Riverwalk Cafe

441 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

218 S Main Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alla Parmesan$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
Bruschetta$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
Zade's Lounge image

 

Zade's Lounge

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drive-in "Double Smash"$16.00
cheddar, american, lotsa pickles, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, z sauce
Brick Chicken$26.00
whole spatchcock chicken, herbs, lemon jus
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun
Waffles

French Toast

Pancakes

Boneless Wings

Rigatoni

Crispy Chicken

Omelettes

Chicken Sandwiches

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
