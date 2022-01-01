Naperville restaurants you'll love
Naperville's top cuisines
Must-try Naperville restaurants
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Popular items
|Guacamole App
|$9.00
Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.
|Burrito
|$11.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
|Macho Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$19.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.95
|House Salad
|$8.95
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$13.00
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns.
Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Popular items
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
|Buttermilk Old Fashioned
|$2.95
Buttermilk cake donut, coated with our Wildflower Honey Glaze
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
|Pollo
|$7.25
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, pinto beans, rice.
|"Especial" Milanesa
|$7.50
thin-sliced breaded beef, avocado, pico de gallo, beans, chipotle aioli, pickled carrots
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Popular items
|Thick Cut Challah French Toast
|$10.29
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
|Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Popular items
|Guacamole Tradicional
|$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
|Frijoles
|$4.00
refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic
|Pastor
|$8.50
ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|Popular items
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$5.70
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper
|CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS
|$15.50
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
|CHILI CHICKEN
|$19.50
Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville
|Popular items
|Pourover Coffee - V60
|$4.00
10 oz. black coffee. Decaf available.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Publican Quality Bread seeded rye, smashed avocado, smoked gouda, radish, pickled leeks, aleppo pepper, black sesame.
|Batch Brew
|$3.00
Drip coffee with a daily rotating selection.
The Swine Cellar
1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Popular items
|Corn Muffins
|$3.00
2pc
|Hush Puppies
|$3.00
4pc
|Potato Salad
|$3.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Balboa's Cheesesteaks
22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117, Naperville
|Popular items
|#1 Champ
|$9.50
The Champion of Cheesesteaks for a reason! Just Prime Steak, Whiz and Onions. It’s good to be the Champ!
|Fried Ravioli
|$4.99
Get out!! Fried Ravioli? You have to try this delicious appetizer.
|#2 Body Shot
|$9.50
Prime Beef Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You don't like Onions? We'll leave them out!
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|Fruit Yogurt Bowl
|$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Popular items
|Papardelle Bolognese
|$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Popular items
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Popular items
|Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless
|$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
|Cheese Curds
|$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
Cafe Cebu
790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville
|Popular items
|Ube Roll
|$4.00
Ube roll
|Ube Cake with Flan
|$3.50
|Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie
|$2.75
Aloha Pokē Co.
215 South Washington st, Naperville
|Popular items
|Kahuna
|$14.90
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
|White Rice
|$1.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|Sausage Rigatoni
|$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan
|Regina Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
“Neapolitan Classic” Mozzarella Di Bufala, Oven Roasted Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
|Bruschetta Fiamme
|$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE
|$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
|ASIAN
|$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
|GUAC & CHIPS
|$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
|Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy
|$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
|Hush Puppies
|$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
|Bottoms Up Burger
|$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
|Italian Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
Indian Harvest
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|Popular items
|NAAN
|$2.50
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.95
The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.
|PANEER MAKHAN MASALA
|$14.95
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a mildly spiced, creamy cashew tomato sauce. Gluten-free.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggs Inc
220 S Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|KidsGrilled Cheese
|$5.69
|CB Hash &2 Eggs
|$11.29
|Jaimes Combo
|$11.75
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
2879 95th Street, Naperville
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Popular items
|Chicken Alla Parmesan
|$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
|Bruschetta
|$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Popular items
|Drive-in "Double Smash"
|$16.00
cheddar, american, lotsa pickles, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, z sauce
|Brick Chicken
|$26.00
whole spatchcock chicken, herbs, lemon jus
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun
- 2