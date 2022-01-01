West Chicago restaurants you'll love

West Chicago restaurants
Toast
  • West Chicago

West Chicago's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try West Chicago restaurants

McChesney's Pub & Grill image

 

McChesney's Pub & Grill

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.75
Bud Light Aluminum$5.56
Tito's$6.48
More about McChesney's Pub & Grill
Pizza Now West Chicago image

 

Pizza Now West Chicago

946 N Neltnor #118, West Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three pizza special$23.99
Three pizzas, eight garlic breadsticks with dipping sauce, and a 2-liter bottle of soda.
Additional charges will be applied upon pickup for any pizzas with double toppings.
Three topping pizza$8.99
Pepperoni$6.99
More about Pizza Now West Chicago
THE SLICE SPOT image

 

THE SLICE SPOT

960 West Roosevelt Road, West Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" JERSEY$23.00
SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI
16" NEW YORKER$24.00
SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS,ONIONS
16" MARGHERITA$22.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL
More about THE SLICE SPOT
John & Tony's Happy Hen Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

John & Tony's Happy Hen Cafe

27W371 North Avenue, West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes$9.00
Pancakes
Ham chz omelette$11.00
Avocado Bacon Tomato Burger$12.50
More about John & Tony's Happy Hen Cafe
