South Elgin restaurants you'll love

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Coronado Mexican Kitchen
455 Redington Dr, South Elgin
|Popular items
|Chile Relleno al Pastor
|$12.99
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and adobo marinated pork tenderloin and topped with artisanal creamy chipotle sauce, sliced avocado, queso fresco, rice and black beans.
|Tacos Vaqueros
|$13.99
Grilled skirt steak, on three soft corn tortillas, Mexican style(cilantro &onions) American style(lettuce. tom. Cheese) artisanal tomatillo sauce. Side of rice and beans
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
TACOS
Inches Taco's Food Truck 1
228 Beck Avenue, South Elgin
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$7.50
|Torta
|$6.50
|Horchata
|$2.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Mi Vallarta
1101 N La Fox Street, South Elgin
The Village Squire
480 Randall Road, South Elgin