South Elgin restaurants you'll love

Go
South Elgin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Elgin

South Elgin's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try South Elgin restaurants

Coronado Mexican Kitchen image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Coronado Mexican Kitchen

455 Redington Dr, South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (528 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Relleno al Pastor$12.99
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and adobo marinated pork tenderloin and topped with artisanal creamy chipotle sauce, sliced avocado, queso fresco, rice and black beans.
Tacos Vaqueros$13.99
Grilled skirt steak, on three soft corn tortillas, Mexican style(cilantro &onions) American style(lettuce. tom. Cheese) artisanal tomatillo sauce. Side of rice and beans
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Coronado Mexican Kitchen
Inches Taco's Food Truck 1 image

TACOS

Inches Taco's Food Truck 1

228 Beck Avenue, South Elgin

Avg 4.6 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$7.50
Torta$6.50
Horchata$2.50
More about Inches Taco's Food Truck 1
Mi Vallarta image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Mi Vallarta

1101 N La Fox Street, South Elgin

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mi Vallarta
Restaurant banner

 

The Village Squire

480 Randall Road, South Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Village Squire

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Elgin

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near South Elgin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston