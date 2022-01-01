Elgin restaurants you'll love
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
|Popular items
|X-Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
|$21.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
|Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets
|$6.99
Elgin Public House
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
Bucket O' Bones
|Bucket O' Bones
|$18.55
|Bacon & Egger
|$13.65
|Cheese Curds
|$8.85
Martini Room
Martini Room
161 E. Chicago St., Elgin
|Popular items
|Mangotini (2 Cocktails)
|$18.75
Malibu Mango Rum, pineapple juice, mango puree. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
|Milky Way (2 Cocktails)
|$20.00
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, Irish Cream, white creme de cacao, and half & half, best served in a chocolate & caramel drizzled glass.
10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
|Bloody Pomegranate (2 Cocktails)
|$19.75
Blood Orange Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, triple sec, pomegranate juice, and lime juice, with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included.
10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Chicago Street Pour House
FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Street Pour House
1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin
TAVERN FISH & CHIPS
|TAVERN FISH & CHIPS
|$12.89
Icelandic cod, hand-dipped in our beer batter, crispy fried, served with housemade coleslaw, our scoop fries and tartar sauce
|ALL AMERICAN
|$9.49
American cheese on a potato bun with lettuce, red onion, pickles and our scoop fries
|NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.89
Beer-battered chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun
Red Poppy Bistro
SANDWICHES
Red Poppy Bistro
109 E. Highland, Elgin
|Popular items
|(2) Seats on February 14th Cornish Game Hen Dinner. Cost per seat: $75. Sub-total cost : $150 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)
|$150.00
Entrée: Individual spice-brined, apricot-glazed Cornish game, stuffed with wild rice & cranberries
Appetizer: "Habibi's" almond stuffed fresh Majool dates, wrapped in bacon.
Salad: Pickled blueberry & red onion on fresh, organic greens, with fresh, tart apples and sweet blueberry balsamic reduction
Soup: Butternut squash soup topped with Crème Fraiche
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet chocolate cherry pie with coco whipped cream
Cocktail Hour @ 5:30pm-6:30pm
Appetizer, Salad & Soup courses:
@ 6:30pm- 7:30pm
Entrée @ 7:30pm
Dessert @ 8:30pm
One free alcoholic beverage (cocktail, wine, beer) included for each customer of legal limit. Alcoholic drinks are available for additional purchase during meal. House coffee, Iced Tea, Soda and water is included.
Serving times are approximate & contingent on total amount of guests. We will do our best to accommodate anybody late to the party, or those who wish to stay longer.
|Polish Sausage
|$4.75
A delightful 1/2 lbs piece of Polish sausage butterflied-cut and fried.
|(2) Seats on February 19th Shrimp 'n Grits. Cost per seat: $60. Sub-total cost : $120 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)
|$120.00
Entrée: Gulf shrimp seasoned & seared with hickory smoked bacon, paired with authentic, Southern-style creamy cheese grits. Served with "Moni's" smoky collard greens.
Appetizer: "'Lil Devil's" homemade mango & cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped jalapenos
Salad: Tangy Southwest black bean & corn salad with fresh avocado, tomato, onion lime & cilantro
Soup: Spicy lobster bisque garnished with chopped lobster tail
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet apple pie a la mode
Cocktail Hour @ 5:30pm-6:30pm
Appetizer, Salad & Soup courses:
@ 6:30pm- 7:30pm
Entrée @ 7:30pm
Dessert @ 8:30pm
One free alcoholic beverage (cocktail, wine, beer) included for each customer of legal limit. Alcoholic drinks are available for additional purchase during meal. House coffee, Iced Tea, Soda and water is included.
Serving times are approximate & contingent on total amount of guests. We will do our best to accommodate anybody late to the party, or those who wish to stay longer.
Zza Factory
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zza Factory
751 N State St, Elgin
Factory Burger
|Factory Burger
|$8.00
|Factory Chopped Salad
|$9.75
|Cheese Personal
|$6.50
GABUTTO BURGER
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GABUTTO BURGER
2502 Randall Rd, Elgin
Sidewinders
|Sidewinders
|$5.95
Twisted Potato Wedges for Potato Lover's!
|Frittos (Fries)
|$3.00
Flavor yourself from 8 kinds of fry seasonings! (Fry Seasoning, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic available for now)
|Carbonara Chicken
|$9.95
Crispy Chicken with Carbonara(Creamy Italian Sauce with Bacon, Mushroom, Onions)! *sauce already contains bacon, mushrooms & onions.
[comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Onions]
Perknpickle
Perknpickle
Whispering Springs Ln, Elgin
THE CUBAN
|THE CUBAN
|$16.00
Slow roasted and seasoned pork, sliced Black Forest ham and Wisconsin Swiss cheese melted in between rustic panini bread
with pickles and dijon mustard served with a side.
|The C Burger
|$16.00
Our blend of chuck and brisket with triple french brie cheese, brown sugar bacon and grilled onions on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with a side
|THE BIG M!
|$15.00
OUR BLEND OF CHUCK AND BRISKET BURGER - 2 PATTIES - SPECIAL SAUCE - LETTUCE - CHEESE - PICKLES - ONIONS ON A SESAME SEED BUN! SERVED WITH A SIDE
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin
One Scoop
|One Scoop
|$3.50
Made fresh daily gelato. Artisanal methods, with local hormone free milk, specialty fruits and nuts. Sorbettos include high quality fresh ripe fruit.
Comes with a CIAO cookie, please let us know to omit in the comments.
|HOUSE BLEND
|$2.15
12 oz. Mozzafiato Blend
Flavor Profile:
Blueberry / Mixed Nuts / Dark Chocolate
|Iced Latte
|$4.15
Espresso and whole milk. Topped with ice.
Plank Road Tap Room
Plank Road Tap Room
39W149 Plank Road, Elgin
|Popular items
|Sunday 1/23 - Shoe Rental + Beer
|$25.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
|Saturday 1/29 - BYO Snowshoes + Beer
|$15.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
|Saturday 1/29 - Shoe Rental + Beer
|$25.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
Al's Cafe
ICE CREAM
Al's Cafe
43 DuPage Ct, Elgin
|Popular items
|Roasted Salmon Mediterranean
|$18.95
Roasted Mediterranean salmon filet served pan-seared in garlic, tomato & white wine, topped with a sautéed shrimp & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
|24oz SHAKE
|$6.50
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
|Cheese Burger
|$8.00
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with a choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Mariscos El Charco
SEAFOOD
Mariscos El Charco
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G, Elgin
Camarones a la Diabla
|Camarones a la Diabla
|$17.95
|Coctel Grande de Camarón y Pulpo
|$22.95
Beef Shack
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef Shack
3145 Hwy 20 #201, Elgin
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin
Burrito Dinner
|Burrito Dinner
|$16.99
A giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and choice of meat. (Make it suiza style $2.75)
|Mega Fajitas
|$27.99
Tender strips of skirt steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Mixed with sauteed onions, green, and red peppers. (Make it spicy add Jalapenos (1.00)
|Pina Colada
|$10.00
Rum, Triple Sec, Vanilla Ice Cream and special Pina colada mix
Burnt Toast Elgin
Burnt Toast Elgin
2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin
Alexander's Cafe - Elgin
Alexander's Cafe - Elgin
1725 North State Street, Elgin
Canelita
Canelita
440 Washington Street, Elgin
Rookies Pub & Grill
Rookies Pub & Grill
2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin