Elgin restaurants you'll love

Entrée: Individual spice-brined, apricot-glazed Cornish game, stuffed with wild rice & cranberries

Appetizer: "Habibi's" almond stuffed fresh Majool dates, wrapped in bacon.

Salad: Pickled blueberry & red onion on fresh, organic greens, with fresh, tart apples and sweet blueberry balsamic reduction

Soup: Butternut squash soup topped with Crème Fraiche

Dessert: Individual hot-skillet chocolate cherry pie with coco whipped cream

Cocktail Hour @ 5:30pm-6:30pm

Appetizer, Salad & Soup courses:

@ 6:30pm- 7:30pm

Entrée @ 7:30pm

Dessert @ 8:30pm

One free alcoholic beverage (cocktail, wine, beer) included for each customer of legal limit. Alcoholic drinks are available for additional purchase during meal. House coffee, Iced Tea, Soda and water is included.

Serving times are approximate & contingent on total amount of guests. We will do our best to accommodate anybody late to the party, or those who wish to stay longer.

