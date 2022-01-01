Elgin restaurants you'll love

Elgin restaurants
Toast
Elgin's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Elgin restaurants

Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X-Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets$6.99
Elgin Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bucket O' Bones$18.55
Bacon & Egger$13.65
Cheese Curds$8.85
Martini Room image

 

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mangotini (2 Cocktails)$18.75
Malibu Mango Rum, pineapple juice, mango puree. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Milky Way (2 Cocktails)$20.00
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, Irish Cream, white creme de cacao, and half & half, best served in a chocolate & caramel drizzled glass.
10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Bloody Pomegranate (2 Cocktails)$19.75
Blood Orange Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, triple sec, pomegranate juice, and lime juice, with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included.
10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Chicago Street Pour House image

FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Street Pour House

1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TAVERN FISH & CHIPS$12.89
Icelandic cod, hand-dipped in our beer batter, crispy fried, served with housemade coleslaw, our scoop fries and tartar sauce
ALL AMERICAN$9.49
American cheese on a potato bun with lettuce, red onion, pickles and our scoop fries
NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN$12.89
Beer-battered chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun
Red Poppy Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Red Poppy Bistro

109 E. Highland, Elgin

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(2) Seats on February 14th Cornish Game Hen Dinner. Cost per seat: $75. Sub-total cost : $150 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)$150.00
Entrée: Individual spice-brined, apricot-glazed Cornish game, stuffed with wild rice & cranberries
Appetizer: "Habibi's" almond stuffed fresh Majool dates, wrapped in bacon.
Salad: Pickled blueberry & red onion on fresh, organic greens, with fresh, tart apples and sweet blueberry balsamic reduction
Soup: Butternut squash soup topped with Crème Fraiche
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet chocolate cherry pie with coco whipped cream
Cocktail Hour @ 5:30pm-6:30pm
Appetizer, Salad & Soup courses:
@ 6:30pm- 7:30pm
Entrée @ 7:30pm
Dessert @ 8:30pm
One free alcoholic beverage (cocktail, wine, beer) included for each customer of legal limit. Alcoholic drinks are available for additional purchase during meal. House coffee, Iced Tea, Soda and water is included.
Serving times are approximate & contingent on total amount of guests. We will do our best to accommodate anybody late to the party, or those who wish to stay longer.
Polish Sausage$4.75
A delightful 1/2 lbs piece of Polish sausage butterflied-cut and fried.
(2) Seats on February 19th Shrimp 'n Grits. Cost per seat: $60. Sub-total cost : $120 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)$120.00
Entrée: Gulf shrimp seasoned & seared with hickory smoked bacon, paired with authentic, Southern-style creamy cheese grits. Served with "Moni's" smoky collard greens.
Appetizer: "'Lil Devil's" homemade mango & cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped jalapenos
Salad: Tangy Southwest black bean & corn salad with fresh avocado, tomato, onion lime & cilantro
Soup: Spicy lobster bisque garnished with chopped lobster tail
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet apple pie a la mode
Cocktail Hour @ 5:30pm-6:30pm
Appetizer, Salad & Soup courses:
@ 6:30pm- 7:30pm
Entrée @ 7:30pm
Dessert @ 8:30pm
One free alcoholic beverage (cocktail, wine, beer) included for each customer of legal limit. Alcoholic drinks are available for additional purchase during meal. House coffee, Iced Tea, Soda and water is included.
Serving times are approximate & contingent on total amount of guests. We will do our best to accommodate anybody late to the party, or those who wish to stay longer.
Zza Factory image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zza Factory

751 N State St, Elgin

Avg 4.5 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Factory Burger$8.00
Factory Chopped Salad$9.75
Cheese Personal$6.50
GABUTTO BURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GABUTTO BURGER

2502 Randall Rd, Elgin

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidewinders$5.95
Twisted Potato Wedges for Potato Lover's!
Frittos (Fries)$3.00
Flavor yourself from 8 kinds of fry seasonings! (Fry Seasoning, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic available for now)
Carbonara Chicken$9.95
Crispy Chicken with Carbonara(Creamy Italian Sauce with Bacon, Mushroom, Onions)! *sauce already contains bacon, mushrooms & onions.
[comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Onions]
Perknpickle image

 

Perknpickle

Whispering Springs Ln, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE CUBAN$16.00
Slow roasted and seasoned pork, sliced Black Forest ham and Wisconsin Swiss cheese melted in between rustic panini bread
with pickles and dijon mustard served with a side.
The C Burger$16.00
Our blend of chuck and brisket with triple french brie cheese, brown sugar bacon and grilled onions on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with a side
THE BIG M!$15.00
OUR BLEND OF CHUCK AND BRISKET BURGER - 2 PATTIES - SPECIAL SAUCE - LETTUCE - CHEESE - PICKLES - ONIONS ON A SESAME SEED BUN! SERVED WITH A SIDE
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Scoop$3.50
Made fresh daily gelato. Artisanal methods, with local hormone free milk, specialty fruits and nuts. Sorbettos include high quality fresh ripe fruit.
Comes with a CIAO cookie, please let us know to omit in the comments.
HOUSE BLEND$2.15
12 oz. Mozzafiato Blend
Flavor Profile:
Blueberry / Mixed Nuts / Dark Chocolate
Iced Latte$4.15
Espresso and whole milk. Topped with ice.
Consumer pic

 

Plank Road Tap Room

39W149 Plank Road, Elgin

Avg 4.8 (353 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sunday 1/23 - Shoe Rental + Beer$25.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
Saturday 1/29 - BYO Snowshoes + Beer$15.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
Saturday 1/29 - Shoe Rental + Beer$25.00
Enjoy 0.5 miles of snowshoeing trails throughout our 7 acre property surrounding Plank Road Tap Room. These are private trails and are not open to the general public. Reservations are required, and a release form must be completed prior to your hike.
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Salmon Mediterranean$18.95
Roasted Mediterranean salmon filet served pan-seared in garlic, tomato & white wine, topped with a sautéed shrimp & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
24oz SHAKE$6.50
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
Cheese Burger$8.00
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with a choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Mariscos El Charco image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos El Charco

302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G, Elgin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Camarones a la Diabla$17.95
Coctel Grande de Camarón y Pulpo$22.95
Niko's Tavern image

 

Niko's Tavern

3145 US-20, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Shack image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef Shack

3145 Hwy 20 #201, Elgin

Avg 4.7 (145 reviews)
Takeout
La Casa Del Pollo Asado image

 

La Casa Del Pollo Asado

221 National Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny's Supper Club

875 Sports Way, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dutch Inn West

36 W 610 Foot Hill Road, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Dinner$16.99
A giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and choice of meat. (Make it suiza style $2.75)
Mega Fajitas$27.99
Tender strips of skirt steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Mixed with sauteed onions, green, and red peppers. (Make it spicy add Jalapenos (1.00)
Pina Colada$10.00
Rum, Triple Sec, Vanilla Ice Cream and special Pina colada mix
Restaurant banner

 

Burnt Toast Elgin

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Alexander's Cafe - Elgin

1725 North State Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Canelita

440 Washington Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rookies Pub & Grill

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
