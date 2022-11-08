Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Martini Room

review star

No reviews yet

161 E. Chicago St.

Elgin, IL 60120

Martinis

Bellini Manhattan (2 Cocktails)

Bellini Manhattan (2 Cocktails)

$22.25

Benchmark Bourbon, sweet vermouth, peach puree, orange juice, and Angostura bitters, garnished with Luxardo maraschino cherry. Garnish included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Bloody Pomegranate (2 Cocktails)

Bloody Pomegranate (2 Cocktails)

$21.00

Blood Orange Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, triple sec, pomegranate juice, and lime juice, with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Chocolate Razz (2 Cocktails)

Chocolate Razz (2 Cocktails)

$21.00

Raspberry Vodka, Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur, dark creme de cacao, cream. Served with a fresh raspberry. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Citrus Burst (2 Cocktails)

Citrus Burst (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Blood Orange Vodka, passion fruit puree, orange juice, and a champagne float, garnished with an orange and cherry. Garnish included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings

Cotton Candy (2 Cocktails)

Cotton Candy (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Citrus Vodka, strawberry schnapps, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, served over cotton candy. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Dirty Au'Pear (2 Cocktails)

Dirty Au'Pear (2 Cocktails)

$22.25

Absolut Pear Vodka, Amaretto, sweet and sour, pineapple juice, shaken with a dash of cinnamon. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Dirty Gibson (2 Cocktails)

Dirty Gibson (2 Cocktails)

$24.75

Bombay Sapphire Gin, dry vermouth, and olive brine, served with a cocktail onion and our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives, or regular olives (garnish included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails ***Want more olives? Head over to our Merch menu to get more regular olives, or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives***

Dreamsicle (2 Cocktails)

Dreamsicle (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Whipped Vodka, passion fruit and mango puree, triple sec, orange juice, cream, served with an orange slice. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Espresso Martini (2 Cocktails)

Espresso Martini (2 Cocktails)

$22.25

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, and cream, served with chocolate covered coffee beans and a dash of coffee powder. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Guava Martini (2 Cocktails)

Guava Martini (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Raspberry Vodka, crème de cassis, peach schnapps, guava puree and pineapple juice. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Hot & Tropical (2 Cocktails)

Hot & Tropical (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Coconut Rum, melon liqueur, passion fruit puree, apple schnapps, and pineapple juice, served in a sugar-cayenne rimmed glass with a lime. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Kiss Me (2 Cocktails)

Kiss Me (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Skyy Vanilla Vodka, peach puree, , Pomegranate Liqueur, pineapple juice and a champagne float, garnished with a fresh strawberry. Garnish and instructions included. 1 Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Life is Good (2 Cocktails)

Life is Good (2 Cocktails)

$23.25

Homemade Cucumber Vodka, triple sec, white grape juice, and lime juice, served with a cucumber slice in a sugar- cayenne rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

M.R. Dirty Martini (2 Cocktails)

M.R. Dirty Martini (2 Cocktails)

$22.75

Skyy Vodka, dry vermouth, and olive brine, garnished with regular olives or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives (garnish included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails ***Want more olives? Head over to our Merch menu to get more regular olives, or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives***

Mangotini (2 Cocktails)

Mangotini (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Malibu Mango Rum, pineapple juice, mango puree. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Mermaid (2 Cocktails)

Mermaid (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Coconut Rum, Malibu Mango Rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Milky Way (2 Cocktails)

Milky Way (2 Cocktails)

$20.00

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, Irish Cream, white creme de cacao, and half & half, best served in a chocolate & caramel drizzled glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Passionista (2 Cocktails)

Passionista (2 Cocktails)

$21.75

Citrus Vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, watermelon schnapps, pineapple juice, and a champagne float, served with a strawberry. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings

Picante (2 Cocktails)

Picante (2 Cocktails)

$23.25

Homemade Cilantro Vodka Infusion, St. Elder Liqueur, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, shaken with a fresh jalapeno slice. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Ruby Red (2 Cocktails)

Ruby Red (2 Cocktails)

$23.25

Absolut Ruby Red Vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, triple sec, pineapple juice, and lemonade, garnished with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Smoking Gun (2 Cocktails)

Smoking Gun (2 Cocktails)

$24.25

Awarded the Best Martini in the Suburbs for 2015 at Daily Herald and Absolut Vodka Challenge! Enjoy Smoking Gun Cocktail: Homemade Rosemary Infused Vodka, Licor 43, blueberry simple syrup, lemon juice with smoked rosemary soaked in Baker's Bourbon. Cheers! Instructions: Shake and pour cocktail into glass. Ignite rosemary over glass and let roast for a few seconds. Place rosemary in cocktail. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Spa Martini (2 Cocktails)

Spa Martini (2 Cocktails)

$23.75

Homemade Cucumber Vodka Infusion, Hpnotiq Liqueur, lime juice, and triple sec, shaken with mint, served with a lemon, mint and cucumber garnish. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Strawberry Lemon Drop (2 Cocktails)

Strawberry Lemon Drop (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Citrus Vodka, peach schnapps, lemonade, and strawberry puree, with a lemon garnish in a sugar rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Strawberry Seduction (2 Cocktails)

Strawberry Seduction (2 Cocktails)

$23.25

Homemade Strawberry-Basil Vodka Infusion, St. Elder Liqueur, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, served in a sugar-cayenne rimmed glass with a strawberry and lime garnish. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Sturburst Martini (2 Cocktails)

Sturburst Martini (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Blood Orange Vodka, peach schnapps, strawberry schnapps, cranberry, orange, and pineapple juices, with an orange and strawberry garnish. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Very Berry (2 Cocktails)

Very Berry (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Raspberry Vodka, peach schnapps, pomegranate juice, strawberry puree, and a champagne float, served with a select berry garnish (included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings

White Cosmo (2 Cocktails)

White Cosmo (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Skyy Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with a lemon wedge pick.

Zu Martini (2 Cocktails)

Zu Martini (2 Cocktails)

$25.25

Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka, Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth, and Lillet Blanc, with a lemon twist garnish (included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Seasonal

Caramel Apple (2 Cocktails)

Caramel Apple (2 Cocktails)

$19.75

Skyy Vodka, Sour Apple Liqueur, Butterscotch Schnapps, sweet and sour, pineapple juice. Served in a caramel drizzled glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 servings

Holiday Sauce (2 Cocktails)

Holiday Sauce (2 Cocktails)

$22.75

Redemption Bourbon, Raspberry Liqueur, Amaretto, pomegranate juice, blackberry puree, Angostura Bitters served with an orange twist (included).

Maracuja Tastes (2 Servings)

Maracuja Tastes (2 Servings)

$21.25

Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur, Amaretto, pineapple juice, orange juice, grapefruit bitters. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Watermelon Cucumber (2 Servings)

Watermelon Cucumber (2 Servings)

$21.25

Homemade Cucumber Vodka, Dry Vermouth, watermelon puree, cucumber syrup, lemonade, and pineapple juice, garnished with a cucumber slice. 1 Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Cocktails

Lost Heaven Mojito (1 Cocktail)

Lost Heaven Mojito (1 Cocktail)

$11.00

Don Q Coconut Rum with freshly muddled mint, lime and jalapeno, with a lime juice, simple syrup, topped with soda water, and garnished with a lime and mint leaf. Garnish, soda water, and instructions included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail

M.R. Manhattan (1 Cocktail)

M.R. Manhattan (1 Cocktail)

$12.00

Redemption Bourbon, Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth and Angostura bitters, garnished with Luxardo Maraschino Cherry. Enjoy straight up in your chilled cocktail glass or on the rocks. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail

M.R. Old Fashioned (1 Cocktail)

M.R. Old Fashioned (1 Cocktail)

$12.75

Redemption Bourbon, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and an orange twist. Serve over ice in your favorite rocks glass. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail

Negroni (1 Cocktail)

Negroni (1 Cocktail)

$14.75

Gin, Campari Liqueur, Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth, and wild hibiscus syrup, garnished with an orange twist. Serve over ice in your favorite rocks glass. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail

Margs

Jalapeno MangoRita (2 Cocktails)

Jalapeno MangoRita (2 Cocktails)

$19.75

Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, mango puree, sweet & sour, lime juice, shaken with a fresh jalapeno. Serve with a fresh lime and jalapeno in a salt rimmed glass (garnish included). 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

M.R. Margarita (2 Cocktails)

M.R. Margarita (2 Cocktails)

$19.75

Gold Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, sweet and sour, served in a salt rimmed glass with a lime (garnish included). 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Smoky CocoPina (2 Cocktails)

Smoky CocoPina (2 Cocktails)

$20.75Out of stock

Silver tequila, Patron Citronge Liqueur, Banhez Mezcal, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, and coconut puree with a dash of Tabasco. Serve with a fresh lime (included).

Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita (2 Cocktails)

Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita (2 Cocktails)

$20.25

Silver Tequila, strawberry puree, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice, rhubarb bitters, served in a sugar rimmed glass with a lime garnish. 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Mandy's Pink Dragon (2 Cocktails)

Mandy's Pink Dragon (2 Cocktails)

$20.75

Tequila, Homemade Dragon Fruit Syrup, Lime Juice, White Grape Juice. 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Winetails + Sangrias

Benchmark Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup covered with our homemade M.R. Sangria. Enjoy it over ice. 1 Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
M.R. Sangria (2 Servings)

M.R. Sangria (2 Servings)

$12.75

Homemade red wine blend Sangria infused with white and dark rum, brandy, whiskey, orange liqueur, and spices, served with a cherry and orange slice over ice. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails

Prosecco La Marca Split (187 ml)

Prosecco La Marca Split (187 ml)

$15.00

Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and fruit-forward with a refreshing style (187 ml)

Roseberry WineTail (2 Servings)

Roseberry WineTail (2 Servings)

$15.25Out of stock

La Vieille Ferme Rose Wine, Redemption Bourbon, wild hibiscus syrup, ruby red grapefruit juice, raspberry puree.

Flights

Love Potion Martini Flight is 2 Servings = 8 Mini Martinis. Each 5oz jar equals 2 Mini Martinis. $39 price includes $6 jar deposit. Keep your jars or bring them back with your receipt for $6 deposit refund. First Kiss Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur, rhubarb bitters, lime juice, grape juice, muddled raspberry, served with a champagne on Strawberry Shortcake Whipped Vodka, strawberry schnapps, peach puree, cranberry juice, whipped cream, served in a graham rimmed glass with a strawberry garnish. Cupid's Error Sour Apple Schnapps, Watermelon Schnapps, Xrated Fusion Liqueur, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, served in a sugar rimmed glass with a lime and cherry garnish Chocolate Covered Cherry Schmerling's Chocolate Liqueur, Luxardo Marachino Cherry Liqueur, dark crème de cacao, Carolan's Cream Liqueur, cream, ​served in a chocolate drizzle glass with a cherry.
Hot & Spicy Martini Flight (2 Servings = 8 mini Martinis) $33 + $6 jar deposit

Hot & Spicy Martini Flight (2 Servings = 8 mini Martinis) $33 + $6 jar deposit

$39.00

2 Servings = 8 Mini Martinis Each 5oz jar equals 2 Mini Martinis. $39 price includes $6 jar deposit. Keep your jars or bring them back with your receipt for $6 deposit refund. 1) Purple Rain Figenza Fig Vodka, Vodka, Raspberry Puree, Cranberry Juice, Lemonade, Blue Curacao, Grapefruit Bitters, served with champagne float on top. 2) Spiked Spritzer Homemade Martini Room Black Sangria, Rum, Ginger Syrup, served in a sugar - cinnamon rimmed glass with orange and lemon - lime soda on top . 3) Holiday Sauce Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Pomegranate Liqueur, Amaretto, Blueberry Puree, Cranberry Juice, Old Fashioned Bitters. Served with an orange. 4) Peanut Butter Spiced Latte - PBSL Captain Morgan Rum, Pumpkin Pie Liqueur, Irish Cream Liqueur, Cold Brew, Vanilla Syrup, Cream, Peanut Butter Powder, served in a caramel drizzled glass with nutmeg and cinnamon on top. Each jar is 5oz and equals 2 Mini Martinis.

Gift Card

Gift Card To-Go $10

Gift Card To-Go $10

$10.00

Perfect gift for any occasion! Buy $10 Martini Room Gift Card (or choose your own amount) and pick it up at the lounge. The Martini Room Gift Card comes in a elegant envelope. Not feeling like driving? No problem! We offer e-Gift Cards. Please visit (copy & paste the link): https://www.toasttab.com/martini-room-161-e-chicago-st/giftcards?utmCampaign=onlineOrdering

Gift Card To-Go $20

Gift Card To-Go $20

$20.00

Perfect gift for any occasion! Buy $10 Martini Room Gift Card (or choose your own amount) and pick it up at the lounge. The Martini Room Gift Card comes in a elegant envelope. Not feeling like driving? No problem! We offer e-Gift Cards. Please visit (copy & paste the link): https://www.toasttab.com/martini-room-161-e-chicago-st/giftcards?utmCampaign=onlineOrdering

Merch

Cocktail Onions (4 count)

Cocktail Onions (4 count)

$1.00
Hand-Stuffed Blue Cheese Olives (4 count)

Hand-Stuffed Blue Cheese Olives (4 count)

$2.75
Regular Olives (4 count)

Regular Olives (4 count)

$1.75
MRoom Branded Mini Martini Glass (3oz)

MRoom Branded Mini Martini Glass (3oz)

$13.25Out of stock
MRoom Branded Martini Glass (12oz)

MRoom Branded Martini Glass (12oz)

$14.75
MRoom Branded Tote Bag

MRoom Branded Tote Bag

$8.75
Mini Martini Glass (2.5oz)

Mini Martini Glass (2.5oz)

$10.75

Mini martini glass (2.5oz). Height: 3 1/4 Inches. Bottom Diameter: 1 3/4 Inches Maximum diameter: 3 1/4 Inches

MRoom Smiley Tshirt

MRoom Smiley Tshirt

$20.75
MRoom Lucky Charm Tshirt

MRoom Lucky Charm Tshirt

$20.25
MRoom Zombie Defense Tshirt

MRoom Zombie Defense Tshirt

$20.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, IL 60120

Directions

Gallery
