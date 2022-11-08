Martini Room

- Home
161 E. Chicago St.
Elgin, IL 60120
Martinis
Bellini Manhattan (2 Cocktails)
Benchmark Bourbon, sweet vermouth, peach puree, orange juice, and Angostura bitters, garnished with Luxardo maraschino cherry. Garnish included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Bloody Pomegranate (2 Cocktails)
Blood Orange Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, triple sec, pomegranate juice, and lime juice, with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Chocolate Razz (2 Cocktails)
Raspberry Vodka, Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur, dark creme de cacao, cream. Served with a fresh raspberry. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Citrus Burst (2 Cocktails)
Blood Orange Vodka, passion fruit puree, orange juice, and a champagne float, garnished with an orange and cherry. Garnish included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
Cotton Candy (2 Cocktails)
Citrus Vodka, strawberry schnapps, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, served over cotton candy. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Dirty Au'Pear (2 Cocktails)
Absolut Pear Vodka, Amaretto, sweet and sour, pineapple juice, shaken with a dash of cinnamon. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Dirty Gibson (2 Cocktails)
Bombay Sapphire Gin, dry vermouth, and olive brine, served with a cocktail onion and our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives, or regular olives (garnish included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails ***Want more olives? Head over to our Merch menu to get more regular olives, or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives***
Dreamsicle (2 Cocktails)
Whipped Vodka, passion fruit and mango puree, triple sec, orange juice, cream, served with an orange slice. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Espresso Martini (2 Cocktails)
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, and cream, served with chocolate covered coffee beans and a dash of coffee powder. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Guava Martini (2 Cocktails)
Raspberry Vodka, crème de cassis, peach schnapps, guava puree and pineapple juice. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Hot & Tropical (2 Cocktails)
Coconut Rum, melon liqueur, passion fruit puree, apple schnapps, and pineapple juice, served in a sugar-cayenne rimmed glass with a lime. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Kiss Me (2 Cocktails)
Skyy Vanilla Vodka, peach puree, , Pomegranate Liqueur, pineapple juice and a champagne float, garnished with a fresh strawberry. Garnish and instructions included. 1 Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Life is Good (2 Cocktails)
Homemade Cucumber Vodka, triple sec, white grape juice, and lime juice, served with a cucumber slice in a sugar- cayenne rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
M.R. Dirty Martini (2 Cocktails)
Skyy Vodka, dry vermouth, and olive brine, garnished with regular olives or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives (garnish included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails ***Want more olives? Head over to our Merch menu to get more regular olives, or our famous hand-stuffed blue cheese olives***
Mangotini (2 Cocktails)
Malibu Mango Rum, pineapple juice, mango puree. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Mermaid (2 Cocktails)
Coconut Rum, Malibu Mango Rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Milky Way (2 Cocktails)
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, Irish Cream, white creme de cacao, and half & half, best served in a chocolate & caramel drizzled glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Passionista (2 Cocktails)
Citrus Vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, watermelon schnapps, pineapple juice, and a champagne float, served with a strawberry. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
Picante (2 Cocktails)
Homemade Cilantro Vodka Infusion, St. Elder Liqueur, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, shaken with a fresh jalapeno slice. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Ruby Red (2 Cocktails)
Absolut Ruby Red Vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, triple sec, pineapple juice, and lemonade, garnished with an orange twist. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Smoking Gun (2 Cocktails)
Awarded the Best Martini in the Suburbs for 2015 at Daily Herald and Absolut Vodka Challenge! Enjoy Smoking Gun Cocktail: Homemade Rosemary Infused Vodka, Licor 43, blueberry simple syrup, lemon juice with smoked rosemary soaked in Baker's Bourbon. Cheers! Instructions: Shake and pour cocktail into glass. Ignite rosemary over glass and let roast for a few seconds. Place rosemary in cocktail. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Spa Martini (2 Cocktails)
Homemade Cucumber Vodka Infusion, Hpnotiq Liqueur, lime juice, and triple sec, shaken with mint, served with a lemon, mint and cucumber garnish. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Strawberry Lemon Drop (2 Cocktails)
Citrus Vodka, peach schnapps, lemonade, and strawberry puree, with a lemon garnish in a sugar rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Strawberry Seduction (2 Cocktails)
Homemade Strawberry-Basil Vodka Infusion, St. Elder Liqueur, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, served in a sugar-cayenne rimmed glass with a strawberry and lime garnish. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Sturburst Martini (2 Cocktails)
Blood Orange Vodka, peach schnapps, strawberry schnapps, cranberry, orange, and pineapple juices, with an orange and strawberry garnish. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Very Berry (2 Cocktails)
Raspberry Vodka, peach schnapps, pomegranate juice, strawberry puree, and a champagne float, served with a select berry garnish (included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
White Cosmo (2 Cocktails)
Skyy Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with a lemon wedge pick.
Zu Martini (2 Cocktails)
Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka, Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth, and Lillet Blanc, with a lemon twist garnish (included). 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Seasonal
Caramel Apple (2 Cocktails)
Skyy Vodka, Sour Apple Liqueur, Butterscotch Schnapps, sweet and sour, pineapple juice. Served in a caramel drizzled glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 servings
Holiday Sauce (2 Cocktails)
Redemption Bourbon, Raspberry Liqueur, Amaretto, pomegranate juice, blackberry puree, Angostura Bitters served with an orange twist (included).
Maracuja Tastes (2 Servings)
Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur, Amaretto, pineapple juice, orange juice, grapefruit bitters. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Watermelon Cucumber (2 Servings)
Homemade Cucumber Vodka, Dry Vermouth, watermelon puree, cucumber syrup, lemonade, and pineapple juice, garnished with a cucumber slice. 1 Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Cocktails
Lost Heaven Mojito (1 Cocktail)
Don Q Coconut Rum with freshly muddled mint, lime and jalapeno, with a lime juice, simple syrup, topped with soda water, and garnished with a lime and mint leaf. Garnish, soda water, and instructions included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail
M.R. Manhattan (1 Cocktail)
Redemption Bourbon, Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth and Angostura bitters, garnished with Luxardo Maraschino Cherry. Enjoy straight up in your chilled cocktail glass or on the rocks. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail
M.R. Old Fashioned (1 Cocktail)
Redemption Bourbon, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and an orange twist. Serve over ice in your favorite rocks glass. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail
Negroni (1 Cocktail)
Gin, Campari Liqueur, Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth, and wild hibiscus syrup, garnished with an orange twist. Serve over ice in your favorite rocks glass. Garnish included. 1 Serving = 1 Cocktail
Margs
Jalapeno MangoRita (2 Cocktails)
Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, mango puree, sweet & sour, lime juice, shaken with a fresh jalapeno. Serve with a fresh lime and jalapeno in a salt rimmed glass (garnish included). 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
M.R. Margarita (2 Cocktails)
Gold Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, sweet and sour, served in a salt rimmed glass with a lime (garnish included). 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Smoky CocoPina (2 Cocktails)
Silver tequila, Patron Citronge Liqueur, Banhez Mezcal, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, and coconut puree with a dash of Tabasco. Serve with a fresh lime (included).
Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita (2 Cocktails)
Silver Tequila, strawberry puree, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice, rhubarb bitters, served in a sugar rimmed glass with a lime garnish. 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Mandy's Pink Dragon (2 Cocktails)
Tequila, Homemade Dragon Fruit Syrup, Lime Juice, White Grape Juice. 1 Bottle 10oz = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Winetails + Sangrias
M.R. Sangria (2 Servings)
Homemade red wine blend Sangria infused with white and dark rum, brandy, whiskey, orange liqueur, and spices, served with a cherry and orange slice over ice. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Prosecco La Marca Split (187 ml)
Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and fruit-forward with a refreshing style (187 ml)
Roseberry WineTail (2 Servings)
La Vieille Ferme Rose Wine, Redemption Bourbon, wild hibiscus syrup, ruby red grapefruit juice, raspberry puree.
Flights
Hot & Spicy Martini Flight (2 Servings = 8 mini Martinis) $33 + $6 jar deposit
2 Servings = 8 Mini Martinis Each 5oz jar equals 2 Mini Martinis. $39 price includes $6 jar deposit. Keep your jars or bring them back with your receipt for $6 deposit refund. 1) Purple Rain Figenza Fig Vodka, Vodka, Raspberry Puree, Cranberry Juice, Lemonade, Blue Curacao, Grapefruit Bitters, served with champagne float on top. 2) Spiked Spritzer Homemade Martini Room Black Sangria, Rum, Ginger Syrup, served in a sugar - cinnamon rimmed glass with orange and lemon - lime soda on top . 3) Holiday Sauce Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Pomegranate Liqueur, Amaretto, Blueberry Puree, Cranberry Juice, Old Fashioned Bitters. Served with an orange. 4) Peanut Butter Spiced Latte - PBSL Captain Morgan Rum, Pumpkin Pie Liqueur, Irish Cream Liqueur, Cold Brew, Vanilla Syrup, Cream, Peanut Butter Powder, served in a caramel drizzled glass with nutmeg and cinnamon on top. Each jar is 5oz and equals 2 Mini Martinis.
Gift Card
Gift Card To-Go $10
Perfect gift for any occasion! Buy $10 Martini Room Gift Card (or choose your own amount) and pick it up at the lounge. The Martini Room Gift Card comes in a elegant envelope. Not feeling like driving? No problem! We offer e-Gift Cards. Please visit (copy & paste the link): https://www.toasttab.com/martini-room-161-e-chicago-st/giftcards?utmCampaign=onlineOrdering
Gift Card To-Go $20
Perfect gift for any occasion! Buy $10 Martini Room Gift Card (or choose your own amount) and pick it up at the lounge. The Martini Room Gift Card comes in a elegant envelope. Not feeling like driving? No problem! We offer e-Gift Cards. Please visit (copy & paste the link): https://www.toasttab.com/martini-room-161-e-chicago-st/giftcards?utmCampaign=onlineOrdering
Merch
Cocktail Onions (4 count)
Hand-Stuffed Blue Cheese Olives (4 count)
Regular Olives (4 count)
MRoom Branded Mini Martini Glass (3oz)
MRoom Branded Martini Glass (12oz)
MRoom Branded Tote Bag
Mini Martini Glass (2.5oz)
Mini martini glass (2.5oz). Height: 3 1/4 Inches. Bottom Diameter: 1 3/4 Inches Maximum diameter: 3 1/4 Inches
MRoom Smiley Tshirt
MRoom Lucky Charm Tshirt
MRoom Zombie Defense Tshirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, IL 60120