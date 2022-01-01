Danny's Pizza On Douglas

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
Medium Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
X-Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

Appetizers and Side Orders

French Fries

$3.49

Curly Fries

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.98

Loaded Fries

$6.49

Appetizer Basket

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Pizza Bread

$7.99

Cheddar Cheese Poppers

$7.99

Red Hot Chile Poppers

$7.99

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

David's Bruschetta

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Cheese Filled Breadsticks

$5.99+

Wings

$5.99+

Giant Pretzel

$14.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Chilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chopped Salad

$10.99

Strawberry Fields Salad

$13.99

Individual Cole Slaw

$0.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$3.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.49

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Danny's Combos

$10.99

Danny's "Poorboy"

$9.99

Chicken Breast Croissant Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Danny's "Philly"

$9.99

Danny's Meatballs Sandwich

$9.99

Danny's Submarine

$9.99

Calzone

$10.99

Pasta

Sandy's Homemade Lasagna

$12.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Mostaccioli

$9.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.98

Ravioli

$11.99

Baked Spaghetti

$12.99

Danny's Specialties

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$17.99+

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Baked Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Chicken and Rib Combo Dinner

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Perch Dinner

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Wing Dinner

$11.99

Desserts

Ala Mode

$1.00

Banana Bread Fosters

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Danny's Cannoli

$6.99

Fried Apple Pie

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Mary's Homemade Brownie

$4.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Sides

Large Taco

Med Taco

Side Anchovies

$1.99

Side Applesauce

$1.99

Side Au Jus

$1.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side Black Olives

$1.99

Side Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Dressing

$0.99

Side Fruit Cup

$1.99

Side Green Olives

$1.99

Side Hot Peppers

$1.99

Side Jalapeno

$1.99

Side Ketchup

$0.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Side Meatball

$3.99

Side Of Hot Sauce

$1.99

Side Pepperoncini

$1.99

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.99

Side Pineapple

$1.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Sour Crream

$0.99

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.99

X Large Taco

Side of Mayo

$0.99

Side of Clove Garlic

$1.99

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.99

Side Alfredo

$3.99

Side of Dinner Roll

$1.49

Side garlic parm

$1.99

Blue Cheese Crumble

$1.99

Crispy Chiicken For Salad

Chicken Parm

$3.99

Garlic Parm Side

$1.99

Garlic Powder

$0.99

Pound Of Dough

$4.99

Kids Meals

Pizza Bread

$5.99

Spaghetti

$5.99

Mostaccioli

$5.99

Corn Dogs

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Medium Pizza

Medium Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$14.49

Medium Double Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Medium Pan Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Medium Gluten Free Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Medium Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Slice

$5.00

Slice + Soda

$5.50

Large Pizza

Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$19.49

Large Double Crust Cheese Pizza

$21.49

Large Pan Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Large Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$22.99

X-Large Pizza

X-Large Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$23.49

X-Large Double Crust Cheese Pizza

$25.49

X-Large Pan Cheese Pizza

$25.99

X-Large Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$26.99

Catering Details

Catering Information

For catering options please call restaurant directly at 847 742 5400.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! For all Catering Orders Please Call the Restaurant Directly at 847-742-5400 Thank You.

Location

231 Douglas St, Elgin, IL 60120

Directions

Gallery
Danny's Pizza On Douglas image
Danny's Pizza On Douglas image
Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

