Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Rogue's Corner

23 Reviews

109 East Highland Avenue

Elgin, IL 60120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Chicago Tavern Square-Cut Pizza

By-Your-Command

$10.50+

Build your own: Classic or daring, you choose from regular and/or premium ingredients. Captain your own recipe.

The Pipe n' Wrench

$14.00+

Our homemade Italian Beef, Sausage and Fresh Giardiniera, layered with our classic pizza sauce and Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

Wanderlust

$14.00+

Our Homemade Mojo Pork Loin, with Ham, Banana Peppers, layered over our creamy mustard sauce, Swiss, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese

Gouts of Flame

$14.00+

Spicy Italian Sausage, Bacon, Jalapeno & Banana Peppers over our Gochujang* infused BBQ sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese. (*fermented Korean red chili pepper paste)

Herky-Jerky

$14.00+

Our smoked Pork Belly "Candy," Ham, Pickled Red Onions, Pineapple & BBQ sauce, with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese.

Jury-Rig

$14.00+

Homemade Mac n' Cheese & Sloppy Joe, over our Classic Pizza Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Master-At-Arms

$14.00+

Homemade Brisket Barbacoa, Black Beans, Corn, Fresh Cilantro over our tangy Barbacoa Sauce & topped with our Red Pepper Aioli Drizzle, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Neapolitan Pizza

Afternoonified

$13.00+

Thin-Shaved Prosciutto, Capicola & Genoa Salami over our White Sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheeses

Elizabeth's Songbird

$12.00+

Caramelized Pears, Caramelized Greens Apple & Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Olive Oil baste. Finished with Fig Balsamic & Honey Glazes over Fresh Arugula

Five Winds

$12.50+

Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, Bleu & Parmesan cheeses over our Alfredo White Sauce

Goblin Tech

$13.50+

Our Slow-Roasted Chicken over Fresh Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, with Garlic Aioli Drizzle

The Queen's Guard

$10.50+

Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, over our classic pizza sauce

Vault-13

$13.00+

Our Slow-Roasted Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Pickled Red Onion and Fresh Cilantro

Drinks

Beer

Ginger Ale

Black Forest

$6.00

The Turtle

$6.00

Raspberry Pi

$6.00

Quartermaster

$6.00

Kylie the Magical Leprechaun (Alcoholic)

$10.00

Highlander (Alcoholic)

$11.00

X-ray Vision (Alcoholic)

$10.00

Beer Lager

$7.00

Wine 7

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Stout

$9.50

Italian Hard Soda

$11.00

Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Premium mixed

$9.00

Basic mixed

$8.00

Sunrise

$10.00

Wine 8

$8.00

Wine 9

$9.00

mimosa

$7.00

wine 6

$6.00

Lager

$7.00

IPA

$8.00

Red Ale

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Water

Kiddy cocktail

$3.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$4.75

Chopped Caprese Salad

$4.75

Chopped Cucumber & Feta Salad

$4.75

Garden Pasta Orzo

$4.75

Chef Spring Salad

$4.75

Homemade Sandwiches

Big Daddy- Italian Beef

$14.00

Our Homemade Italian Beef, with our Fresh giardiniera and melted Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses

Cannonade-Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Our Homemade Meatballs with our Vine-Ripe Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella and Provolone

Little Sister

$14.00

Our Homemade Shaved Mojo Pork Loin, banana peppers, with melted Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

Pistoleer

$12.00

Our standard Homemade Italian Beef Sandwich -- Served Plain.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 East Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120

Directions

Gallery
Red Poppy Bistro image
Red Poppy Bistro image
Red Poppy Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Al's Café & Creamery
orange star4.6 • 842
43 DuPage Ct Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack
orange star4.7 • 145
3145 Hwy 20 #201 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
orange starNo Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurantnext
Algonquin Sub Shop - 105 Filip St
orange star4.8 • 874
105 Filip St Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Alley 64 Bar & Grill - St Charles
orange starNo Reviews
212 Main St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
SYRUP (Algonquin)
orange starNo Reviews
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Elgin

Zza Factory - Elgin
orange star4.5 • 1,414
751 N State St Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Al's Café & Creamery
orange star4.6 • 842
43 DuPage Ct Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Elgin Public House
orange star4.1 • 588
219 E Chicago St Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Mariscos El Charco
orange star4.3 • 575
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
GABUTTO BURGER
orange star4.7 • 432
2502 N Randall Rd Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Plank Road Tap Room
orange star4.8 • 353
39W149 Plank Road Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elgin
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston