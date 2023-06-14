Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Rogue's Corner
23 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
109 East Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
No Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurant