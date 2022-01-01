Elgin bars & lounges you'll love
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
|Soft Pretzels
|$8.30
|Bucket O' Bones
|$18.55
|Cajun Chicken W/ Goat Cheese
|$11.90
Martini Room
161 E. Chicago St., Elgin
|Smoking Gun (2 Cocktails)
|$23.75
Awarded the Best Martini in the Suburbs for 2015 at Daily Herald and Absolut Vodka Challenge!
Enjoy Smoking Gun Cocktail: Homemade Rosemary Infused Vodka, Licor 43, blueberry simple syrup, lemon juice with smoked rosemary soaked in Baker's Bourbon. Cheers!
Instructions: Shake and pour cocktail into glass. Ignite rosemary over glass and let roast for a few seconds. Place rosemary in cocktail. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
|Espresso Martini (2 Cocktails)
|$21.00
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, and cream, served with chocolate covered coffee beans and a dash of coffee powder. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
|Holiday Cheer Martini Flight (2 Servings = 8 mini Martinis) $33+ $6 jar deposit
|$39.00
2 Servings = 8 Mini Martinis. Each 5oz jar equals 2 Mini Martinis. $39 price includes $6 jar deposit. Keep your jars or bring them back for $6 deposit refund.
1) Candy Cane:
Schmerlings White Chocolate Liqueur, Whipped Vodka, peppermint schnapps, white crème de cacao, and cream.
Served in a peppermint sugar rimmed glass with mini candy cane.
2) Gingersnap:
Citrus Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, butterscotch schnapps, lemon juice and a touch of Marshmallow Vodka.
Served with a lemon-lime soda and ginger beer float in a sugar - cinnamon rimmed glass.
3) Santa Fizz:
Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur, peach schnapps, lime juice, grape juice, rhubarb bitters, served with muddled raspberries and champagne float.
4) Christmas Joy:
Don Q Coconut Rum, RumChata Liqueur, white crème de cacao, and cream with a touch of blue curaçao.
Served in a vanilla - coconut sprinkles rimmed glass.
Each jar is 5oz and equals 2 Mini Martinis.
Chicago Street Pour House
1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin
|NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.89
Beer-battered chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun
|BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.99
Fresh hand cut chicken breasts, tossed in our beer batter, fried, served with honey mustard
|JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX
|$9.89
Block cheese, cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard
Plank Road Tap Room
39W149 Plank Road, Elgin
|Cider & Cheese Pairing
|$20.00
On Wednesday, February 2nd, one of our most popular ticketed events is back...it's time to pair cider and cheese!
We will be pairing four exquisite cheeses, thoughtfully paired with four delicious ciders from Woodchuck Cider in Vermont.
The Cheese & Cider:
1. Entremont Brie (cow’s milk), Served with Pearsecco
2. Raw Milk Manchego (sheep’s milk, Spain), Served with Sangria
3. Colliers Cheddar (cow’s milk, Wales), Served with Amber
4. Gorgonzola Dolce DOP (cow’s milk, Italy), Served with Barrel Select
WEDNESDAY February 2nd: We'll start the evening with a reception from 6m-7pm so that you can relax after work and settle in. Pairing will begin around 7pm. We will guide you through each pairing and why they were selected.
|Ales & Trails w/ Penrose Brewery on Feb. 5th
|$27.99
Your adventure begins in the tap room where you will check in, and gear up for a 1/2 mile snowshoe trail hike. You will receive a beer at the end of each trail from the folks at Penrose Brewery (Geneva, Illinois).
Price includes a self guided 1/2 mile trail hike through our 7 acre property, 2 Penrose Beers, Hammerschlagen, a barrel fire, and a rad time with friends! Food truck and tips are additional. We ask that you carpool or Uber to this event as our parking is limited due to the snow. A prompt departure at the end of your ticket time to allow space for the next group is greatly appreciated.
*This event is for ages 21 and over.
Dogs are not allowed on the trail during this event. This is an early preview of our trails.
Before purchasing a ticket, please familiarize yourself with our Trail Rules, and Trail Maps available on our website.
|Holiday Grazing Box Pre-Order (Serves 2-4)
|$48.00
Serves 2-4
Holiday Grazing Boxes are filled with an assortment of locally sourced foods. Each box consists of an assortment of meats, cheeses, vegetables, fruits, dried fruits, crackers/breads, spreads, and sweet treats.
Pre-order Box pickup is on 12/23.