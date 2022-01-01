Elgin bars & lounges you'll love

Your adventure begins in the tap room where you will check in, and gear up for a 1/2 mile snowshoe trail hike. You will receive a beer at the end of each trail from the folks at Penrose Brewery (Geneva, Illinois).

Price includes a self guided 1/2 mile trail hike through our 7 acre property, 2 Penrose Beers, Hammerschlagen, a barrel fire, and a rad time with friends! Food truck and tips are additional. We ask that you carpool or Uber to this event as our parking is limited due to the snow. A prompt departure at the end of your ticket time to allow space for the next group is greatly appreciated.

*This event is for ages 21 and over.

Dogs are not allowed on the trail during this event. This is an early preview of our trails.

Before purchasing a ticket, please familiarize yourself with our Trail Rules, and Trail Maps available on our website.

