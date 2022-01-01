Glen Ellyn restaurants you'll love
Catering - Blackberry Market
401 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Cinnamon Rolls by the Dozen
|$36.00
Our famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting.
|Caprese Skewers: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, V)
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella balls paired with seasonal tomatoes and fresh basil; served with balsamic reduction on the side for drizzling.
|Bacon Wrapped Dates: 2 Dozen (GF, NF)
|$28.00
Stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection. Sold by the 2-dozen.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES
Fire+Wine
433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn
|Black Pepper Shrimp
|$15.00
creamy polenta · shrimp · chives · roasted peppers · vino · black pepper cream
|Ricotta + Honeycomb
|$13.00
whipped ricotta · evoo · toast · sea salt · wild honeycomb
|Zucchini Fries
|$11.00
panko, parmesan, creamy parmesan
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
A Toda Madre
499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn
|Pescado
|$9.00
crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli. 2 tacos per order.
|Flautas de Pollo
|$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato has, crema, queso fresco, morita-serrano salsa. 2 tacos per order.
|Quiubo
|$9.50
braised brisket, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda. 2 tacos per order.
Bonita Bowls
524 Crescent Blvd, Glen Ellyn
|ULTIMATE
|$14.00
WHITE RICE, TUNA, EDAMAME, CUCUMBER, TEMPURA CRUMBS, SEAWEED SALAD, WASABI, TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, & SEA SALT.
|Power Up Acai Bowl (3)
|$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
|Green Goddess Smoothie
|$8.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, PEANUT BUTTER, & COCONUT MILK
Lil Donkeys
499 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Cheese "aka Quesadilla"
|$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for kiddos or the non-adventurous.
|Pollo
|$7.25
shredded chicken breast in green tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled red onions, crema, rice, pinto beans, toasted sesame seeds
|Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Get Smashed
850 Roosevelt Rd, Glen Ellyn
|Glenbard Smasher
|$9.99
Three fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with three slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
|The Original Smasher
|$7.99
Two fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with two slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
|Smasher in Training
|$7.99
FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nobel House
419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|NoHo Burger
|$15.00
Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
Two Hound Red
486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn
|Smoked Wings
|$14.00
8 Wings Smoked the fried. Available in Sticky Thai, House Buffalo, or Apple Cider BBQ
|Baked Pretzels
|$8.00
Sea salt, ale mustard with beer cheese
|486 Penn
|$17.00
salmon, mixed greens, bacon, pecans, beets, citrus supremes with citrus vinaigrette.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Joy Bar
548 Crescent Boulevard, Glen Ellyn
|BRAVE
KALE, SPINACH, APPLE, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, GINGER, CAYENNE
|GRATEFUL
BANANA, MANGO, SPINACH, COCONUT WATER
|THE HILLTOPPER
Acai, almond butter, dates, banana, spinach
Topped with granola, coconut shred, blueberries and drizzled with honey
SOUPS • SALADS
Blackberry Market
401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn
|Pick Two
|$9.00
Can't decide between a sandwich and a salad? Order half of each with this combo option.
|Kale Caesar with Grilled Chicken (NF)
|$9.75
Homemade croutons, ASIAGO cheese, shredded kale and romaine and diced grilled chicken with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Bacon, fried eggs, spring mix, and herbed aioli on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sushi Ukai
419 N Main St, Glen Ellyn
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean soup with green scallion, green onion, and seaweed
|Pink Lady
|$13.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, crunch crumbs, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Spicy Tuna (GF)
|$9.95
Tuna in Spicy Sauce and Green Onion
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
515 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn