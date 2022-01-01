Glen Ellyn restaurants you'll love

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glen Ellyn

Must-try Glen Ellyn restaurants

Catering - Blackberry Market image

 

Catering - Blackberry Market

401 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Rolls by the Dozen$36.00
Our famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting.
Caprese Skewers: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, V)$19.00
Fresh mozzarella balls paired with seasonal tomatoes and fresh basil; served with balsamic reduction on the side for drizzling.
Bacon Wrapped Dates: 2 Dozen (GF, NF)$28.00
Stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection. Sold by the 2-dozen.
More about Catering - Blackberry Market
Fire+Wine image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

Fire+Wine

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Pepper Shrimp$15.00
creamy polenta · shrimp · chives · roasted peppers · vino · black pepper cream
Ricotta + Honeycomb$13.00
whipped ricotta · evoo · toast · sea salt · wild honeycomb
Zucchini Fries$11.00
panko, parmesan, creamy parmesan
More about Fire+Wine
A Toda Madre image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

A Toda Madre

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.5 (1632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado$9.00
crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli. 2 tacos per order.
Flautas de Pollo$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato has, crema, queso fresco, morita-serrano salsa. 2 tacos per order.
Quiubo$9.50
braised brisket, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda. 2 tacos per order.
More about A Toda Madre
Bonita Bowls image

 

Bonita Bowls

524 Crescent Blvd, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ULTIMATE$14.00
WHITE RICE, TUNA, EDAMAME, CUCUMBER, TEMPURA CRUMBS, SEAWEED SALAD, WASABI, TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, & SEA SALT.
Power Up Acai Bowl (3)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
Green Goddess Smoothie$8.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, PEANUT BUTTER, & COCONUT MILK
More about Bonita Bowls
Lil Donkeys image

 

Lil Donkeys

499 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese "aka Quesadilla"$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for kiddos or the non-adventurous.
Pollo$7.25
shredded chicken breast in green tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled red onions, crema, rice, pinto beans, toasted sesame seeds
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
More about Lil Donkeys
Get Smashed image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Get Smashed

850 Roosevelt Rd, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.8 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Glenbard Smasher$9.99
Three fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with three slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
The Original Smasher$7.99
Two fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with two slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
Smasher in Training$7.99
FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.
More about Get Smashed
Nobel House image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House

419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NoHo Burger$15.00
Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Chopped Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette
Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
More about Nobel House
Two Hound Red image

 

Two Hound Red

486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$14.00
8 Wings Smoked the fried. Available in Sticky Thai, House Buffalo, or Apple Cider BBQ
Baked Pretzels$8.00
Sea salt, ale mustard with beer cheese
486 Penn$17.00
salmon, mixed greens, bacon, pecans, beets, citrus supremes with citrus vinaigrette.
More about Two Hound Red
The Joy Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Joy Bar

548 Crescent Boulevard, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRAVE
KALE, SPINACH, APPLE, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, GINGER, CAYENNE
GRATEFUL
BANANA, MANGO, SPINACH, COCONUT WATER
THE HILLTOPPER
Acai, almond butter, dates, banana, spinach
Topped with granola, coconut shred, blueberries and drizzled with honey
More about The Joy Bar
Blackberry Market image

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pick Two$9.00
Can't decide between a sandwich and a salad? Order half of each with this combo option.
Kale Caesar with Grilled Chicken (NF)$9.75
Homemade croutons, ASIAGO cheese, shredded kale and romaine and diced grilled chicken with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Bacon, fried eggs, spring mix, and herbed aioli on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
More about Blackberry Market
Sushi Ukai image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi Ukai

419 N Main St, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean soup with green scallion, green onion, and seaweed
Pink Lady$13.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, crunch crumbs, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna (GF)$9.95
Tuna in Spicy Sauce and Green Onion
More about Sushi Ukai
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain

515 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
Made In Italy Trattoria image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
Homemade wide fettucini, beef/veal meat sauce
Penne Vodka Sauce$18.00
Tomato Sauce, touch of cream
More about Made In Italy Trattoria

