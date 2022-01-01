Nachos in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve nachos
Lil Donkeys
499 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Nachos
|$12.00
tortilla chips, pinto beans, smoked cheddar-morita sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, pickled jalapenos & carrots.
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nobel House
419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|BBQ Nacho
|$19.00
Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche
|1/2 Nacho
|$14.00
Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche
Two Hound Red
486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn
|Nachos
|$10.00
Pulled Port, black beans, pico de gallo, mozzarella, sour cream and salsa